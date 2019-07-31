Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Wednesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T) rose almost 6 per cent in early trading after it announced that the special committee of the company’s board of directors has retained Greenhill & Co. Canada Ltd. as its financial adviser to assist in a review of strategic alternatives.
“These alternatives could include, among other things, a sale of the company or a portion thereof, a strategic investment, a business combination, changes to the company’s operations or strategy, or continuing to execute on the company’s current business plan,” the company stated.
TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T), formerly TransCanada Corp., rose 1.2 per cent after announcing it is selling three natural gas-fired power plants to Ontario Power Generation Inc. for $2.7-billion, with proceeds earmarked for funding pipeline and other projects and paying down debt.
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T) was up 14.9 per cent following better-than-anticipated quarterly results, released Tuesday evening.
AltaCorp Capital analyst Patrick O’Rourke said: “Overall, we view the event as a strong positive for the company, with a combination of a production and cash flow beat of expectations most importantly driven by capital expenditure that was well below street expectations and the company now provides clear 2019 FCF guidance of $100-150-million. Further, strong multi-layer pad results were reported, and the company, after having exhausted the full previously authorized NCIB of 5 per cent of float has expanded the NCIB authorization to 10 per cent of the float, all of which will be viewed favourably by the market in our view.”
Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) rose 11.8 per cent after it increased its dividend and reported record financial results for the three months ended June 30. The company also announced its intention to grow its dividend at a rate of 20-to-25 per cent per year in each of the next five years, up from its previously stated target of more than 10 per cent per year.
Net income was $54-million or $3.15 per share versus $37.5-million or $2.19 per share a year earlier. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were a record $3.18, up 31 per cent from $2.43 a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share.
The board declared a dividend of 33 cents per common share, which the company said its a 22-per-cent increase over the dividend declared in August 2018.
Encana Corp. (ECA-T) sat 3 per cent higher after edging past estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by increased production in Anadarko and Permian shale oil basins.
Total proforma production rose 11 per cent to 591,800 barrels of oil per day (boe/d) in the quarter.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 21 cents per share, or $290-million in the quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 20 cents.
Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T) jumped 3.6 per cent after its second-quarter results, released Tuesday evening, largely met expectations on the Street.
Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Barry Allan said: “Production and cash costs met our estimates, and in our opinion, steady inline results are both positive data points given DGC’s longer-term operational history.”
Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) rose 5.1 per cent on Wednesday, after the company calmed Wall Street nerves with an improvement in sales in China and as several brokerages predicted a boost from its services business and the launch of new iPhones in the second half of 2019.
In the earnings report after markets closed on Tuesday, Apple said services revenue rose 12.6 per cent to US$11.5-billion in the three months to June, offsetting a 12-per-cent fall in global iPhone sales to just under US$26-billion.
Electronic Arts Inc. (EA-Q) jumped 8 per cent after the video game publisher posted quarterly revenue beat, riding on the continued success of its battle royale game Apex Legends.
Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju said: “1QFY20 results came in ahead due to better than expected full game downloads, balanced by modest Live Services and Mobile segment shortfalls. The ongoing FIFA Online 3/4 transition and Battlefield One YOY declines weighed on Live Services growth while Mobile sequentially declined due to the aging of legacy titles. On the positive side, both Apex Season 2 quarter to date as well as Sims 4 expansion packs and main game units seem to be exceeding expectations. Apex guidance for the year was maintained at the previously-forecast range of $300-400-million, while Sims should also reach a similar dollar level this year. We note that the higher contribution from the Sims franchise (which we previously thought to contribute $200-million per year) helps to deindex the contribution from Apex for Live Services growth and does add incremental comfort around our estimates as well as the achievability of full year forecasts. Our target price for EA shares remains at $111 and we maintain our Outperform rating based on the following ongoing multi-pronged secular shift for the industry: 1) further positive mix shift to digital, 2) consumer adoption of microtransactions driving incremental monetization, as well as 3) the expansion of EA’s addressable market to target the global online user base.”
On the decline
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) was down 1.2 per cent after the Street expressed concern about a $400-million capex overrun at its Cobre Panama open-pit copper development project in Panama.
Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed said: “While FM’s 2Q19 results contained some disappointing updates regarding capex creep at Cobre Panama and a resultant expansion of the balance sheet, we came away from the quarter with an optimistic view as we see positive potential catalysts for the back half of the year. Specifically, we expect 2H19 copper production to represent 60 per cent of annual copper production primarily due to the ramp up of Cobre Panama and assisted by the re-start ofmining activities at Las Cruces. We expect the resulting increase in cash flows to start driving balance sheet ratios lower, particularly in 4Q19. Further, we believe the settlement with the ZRA regarding the assessment claim on duties removes residual risk overhang associated with that issue. Overall, while we acknowledge that the capex increase at Cobre Panama at this late stage in its development was a negative surprise, we believe the forward looking production and cash flow fundamentals are compelling.”
Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) was down 2.6 per cent despite reporting revenue of $793.5-million up from $719.9-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $722.8-million. Its net loss attributable to shareholders was $1.7-million or a penny per share versus a loss of $6.9-million or 4 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 2 cents per share.
Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford said: “Despite encouraging results and a string of ‘beats,’ we are lowering our 2020 EBITDA estimate to $223-million from $245-million owing to lower rig counts and crude differentials. The relatively small impact on EBITDA can be attributed to: the low contribution from drilling-sensitive revenue sources, a grater emphasis on production oriented revenue streams, and higher contracted revenue contributions within the Midstream group.”
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) slipped 2.5 per cent after it quarterly results fell short of analyst expectations.
On Tuesday after the bell, the Calgary-based company reported revenue of $85.6-million in the second quarter, up 6 per cent from $80.7-million a year earlier. Net income of $3-million or 3 cents per share compared to net income of $800,000 or a penny per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $89.2-million and earnings of 5 cents.
Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Neil Linsdell said: “With ongoing manufacturing issues (despite a fix being identified) and increased costs through the remainder of 2019, we remain cautious and await finalization of the Company’s strategic plan. Despite the stock pulling back 21 per cent since we downgraded to a Hold recommendation on April 10, with the indication of revenue growth being at the lower end of guidance and still elevated expenses as the Company repositions, we prefer to maintain our Hold recommendation.”
Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) slipped 4.4 per cent after reporting before the bell revenues were $119.1-million in the second quarter, an increase of 9.3 per cent versus the previous year and in line with expectations.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD-Q) shares fell 8 per cent after it forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, hit by lower demand for its chips used in gaming consoles
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Mitch Steves said: “We remain positive on AMD and think the share gain thesis remains intact. While console results are weighing on the stock, mid-single-digit growth is solid for a Company that is attempting to gain share in two markets while simultaneously fighting a down year for consoles (no product cycle for a year).”
General Electric Co.’s (GE-N) shares were down 0.2 per cent after announcing Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller was stepping down. The company also said it swung back to a financial loss during the second quarter.
With files from Brenda Bouw, staff and wires