Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Wednesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV-T) was up almost 10 per cent in early trading after announcing late Tuesday the discovery of a “significant” Montney light oil pool at its Progress lands in Alberta.
Desjardins Securities analyst Chris MacCulloch said: “Although we caution that the 16-36 well results are preliminary, we view the Progress update positively, noting the successful delineation of the area effectively adds a fourth leg to the company’s stool in conjunction with the foundational asset at Glacier and the Valhalla and Pipestone/Wembley properties, both of which are now beginning to ramp up production. When combined with the low-cost Glacier gas plant, the four operating areas should provide the company with a wide range of long-term development options. To that end, we highlight that management now views the Progress asset as competitive with Pipestone/Wembley.”
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) rose 0.8 per cent after it announced a plan to reconfigure its B.C. coastal business, including the permanent closure of its Hammond sawmill in Maple Ridge, B.C. and the reorganization of its forestry and woodlands operations.
“This plan is expected to result in the repatriation of working capital tied up at Hammond, the monetization of related real estate and improved results in the years ahead,” the company stated.
Tapestry Inc. (TPR-N) shares rose 3.8 per cent after the Coach handbag maker said Chief Executive Officer Victor Luis was stepping down.
Long-time chairman Jide Zeitlin took over the position, just weeks after the high-end fashion house cut its full-year earnings forecast and warned of troubles at its Kate Spade brand.
On the decline
Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T) were down in reaction to 3G Capital selling its shares for second time in less than a month
The Brazilian private equity firm’s affiliate entered into forward sale agreement with Morgan Stanley for almost 17 million shares.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) dropped 18.8 per cent on the heels of a guidance reduction.
In reaction to the aftermarket announcement on Tuesday, a pair of equity analysts downgraded the company’s stock.
Raymond James analyst David Quezada said: “We believe our thesis is intact and maintain conviction that DIRTT is a disruptive company with a long potential growth runway. However, given the degree of required changes to DIRTT’s go to market strategy we believe a more conservative view of revenue ramp up is appropriate over the next 12-18 months. Accordingly, we are notching our rating down to Outperform.”
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD-T) plummeted 14.3 per cent after Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) sold its stake in the cannabis firm after markets closed on Tuesday, ending the relationship between the two.
The $86.5-million sale, conducted as a block trade, was completed at $3 a share – a 14.5-per-cent discount to Green Organic’s closing price of $3.51 on Tuesday.
Aurora was an early backer of TGOD, investing $55-million in the Mississauga-based producer in January, 2018, and another $23-million in the company when it went public in May, 2018.
Shares of Aurora were up 1.9 per cent.
Starbucks Corp. (SBUX-Q) was down 2.9 per cent after it said on Wednesday it expects 2020 profit growth to be lower than the current 10-per-cent rate, two months after the coffeehouse chain raised its 2019 profit forecast.
Apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO-N) lost 12.4 per cent after it reported quarterly same-store sales that fell short of Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, hit by weak sales of its seasonal clothing lines and a delayed start to the back-to-school shopping season.
Sales at stores open for at least a year rose 2 per cent in the second quarter ended August 3, below analysts’ average estimate of a 3.05-per-cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net income rose to US$64.98-million, or 38 US cents per share, from US$60.33-million, or 34 US cents per share, a year earlier
Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN-N) shares fell 3.8 per cent, after the United States’ biggest meat processor cut its 2019 earnings forecast, citing a litany of causes including a recent fire at its Holcomb slaughterhouse and volatility in the commodity market.
Tyson now expects to earn an adjusted profit between US$5.30 and US$5.70 per share, from a prior forecast of US$5.75 to US$6.10 per share.
With files from staff and wires