Market movers: Stocks that saw action on Wednesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Shares of Stars Group Inc (TSGI-T), owner of Poker Stars, jumped 30.8 per cent on Wednesday after Flutter Entertainment, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair, announced it has agreed to buy the Toronto-based company in a $6-billion share deal to create the world’s largest online betting and gambling company by revenue.
The merger is the latest in a series of deals as the industry responds to the growing number of gamblers using online and mobile devices and the opportunity created by the relaxation of rules on sports betting in the United States.
Combined annual revenues would have totalled 3.8 billion pounds ($4.7 billion) in 2018, making Flutter-TSG the largest online betting and gaming operator globally, the companies said.
Shares in Lennar Corp. (LEN-N), the No. 2 homebuilder in the U.S., gained 3.8 per cent after the company reported better-than-expected profit as cheaper mortgage rates led to higher demand for its homes.
The company said its orders, a key indicator of future revenue, rose 8.5 per cent to 13,369 homes in the third quarter, beating its own expectation of a rise of 5.5 per cent to 7.6 per cent.
But Lennar’s orders in California, one of its biggest markets, have grown a relatively slower pace this year than the company’s total orders, as wealthy Chinese buyers have turned cautious, likely postponing their purchase decision amid a tit-for-tat Sino-U.S. trade war.
“The market continued to solidify through the third quarter, stimulating both the affordability and demand for homes,” Lennar Chairman Stuart Miller said in a statement.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ-N) jumped 1.6 per cent after it said late Tuesday it will pay more than US$20-million to settle claims by two Ohio counties, allowing the U.S. healthcare giant to avoid an upcoming federal trial seeking to hold the industry responsible for the nation’s opioid epidemic.
J&J became the fourth drugmaker to settle claims ahead of the Federal Court trial against multiple manufacturers and distributors in Cleveland scheduled for later this month. The case is considered a bellwether for more than 2,600 lawsuits by state and local governments that are pending nationally.
“The settlement allows the company to avoid the resource demands and uncertainty of a trial as it continues to seek meaningful progress in addressing the nation’s opioid crisis,” J&J said in a statement.
Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) was up 1.7 per cent after announcing before the bell it has bought a majority stake in BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., a maker of sports nutrition products.
The deal gives Canopy Growth a 72 per cent stake in BioSteel with a path to full ownership.
Financial terms of the all-cash agreement were not immediately available
Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) rose 0.3 per cent after shareholder Paradise Developments on Wednesday became the latest investor to oppose Chairman Richard Baker’s $1.74-billion take-private offer for the department store operator, calling it inadequate.
The investor, which holds 1.2 million shares, or 0.6-per-cent stake, urged the board to negotiate for a better price or recommend that the “insider offer” be rejected.
See also: WeWork woes, shareholder anger complicate HBC plans to privatize
On the decline
A day after its shares fell 2.6 per cent when Charles Schwab Corp. upended the discounted brokerage industry by announcing it will cut commissions for online trades of U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds and options to zero from US$4.95 previously, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) was down 2.4 per cent.
TD owns 42.7 per cent of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD-Q), a competitor to Schwab.
TD Ameritrade sat 3.4 per cent lower.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T) declined 3.5 per cent after it lowered its full-year spending target and raised its quarterly dividend, as it looks to placate shareholders seeking higher returns.
The company revised its 2019 capital budget to between $1.1-billion and $1.2-billion, about $150-million lower than the midpoint of its previous forecast of between $1.2-billion and $1.4-billion.
Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) were down 0.3 per cent after it announced before the bell it has acquired a 70-per-cent interest in Turtle’s Jack’s Muskoka Grill, COOP Wicked Chicken, and Frat’s Cucina, three casual dining concepts operating in Ontario..
MTY said the three chains have generated $61-million in sales over the last 12 months across their 22 locations.
“It is a rare occasion to have the opportunity to join forces with an established brand and two up and coming brands all at the same time," said MTY chief executive officer Eric Lefebvre. "We are delighted with the potential of our alliance with the brands, the franchise community and the current owners of the three concepts, who will both stay on board as partners in the venture.”
Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) was down 0.6 per cent amid reports its China factory is aiming to start production this month.
However, it is unclear when it will meet year-end production targets due to uncertainties around orders, labor and suppliers, sources told Reuters.
The U.S. electric vehicle maker aims to produce at least 1,000 Model 3s a week from the new factory by the end of this year, the centerpiece of its ambitions to boost sales in the world’s biggest auto market and avoid higher import tariffs imposed on U.S. cars.
Boeing Co. (BA-N) lost 2 per cent after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that aircraft operators must inspect 165 Boeing 737 NG airplanes for structural cracks within seven days after the issue was found on a small number of planes.
Boeing Co notified the FAA of the issue after it discovered structural cracks on an aircraft undergoing modifications in China. The FAA said subsequent inspections found similar cracks in a small number of additional planes. The FAA said planes with fewer flights will eventually get inspected. The order covers 1,911 U.S. registered planes.
Deere & Co. (DE-N) slid 1.3 per cent after it announced indefinite layoffs for 163 U.S. manufacturing workers at plants in Illinois and Iowa that make agricultural, forestry and construction equipment, citing decreased customer demand.
With files from staff and wires