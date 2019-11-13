 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Wednesday - and why

David Leeder
A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Loblaw Companies Ltd (L-T) was 0.2 per cent higher in early trading after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as consumers shopped more at its pharmacies and food stores.

The retailer saw traffic to its grocery stores decrease in the summer and early fall, but bigger basket sizes helped to make up the difference.

Overall revenue rose 2.3 per cent to $14.7-billion in the three months ended Oct. 5, the company reported Wednesday, compared to $14.3-billion in the same period last year.

- Susan Krashinsky Robertson

CAE Inc. (CAE-T) rose just over 4 per cent after announcing better-than-anticipated second-quarter financial results before the bell.

The Montreal-based flight simulator manufacturer reported revenue and earnings per share of $896.8-million and 28 cents, respectively, exceeding the Street’s forecast of $849.9-million and 25 cents.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) jumped 9.2 per cent with the release of better-than-anticipated third-quarterly results.

Before the bell, the Toronto-based company reported adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents for the quarter, exceeding the 58-cent expectation on the Street.

It also announced its intention to launch an increased normal-course issuer bid for $150-million. That came following the completion of its current NCIB in the quarter, seeing it use $94.3-million thus far in 2019 to repurchase shares.

Raymond James analyst Brenna Phelan said: “CG shares are up 101 per cent year-to-date (versus the TSX, up 18 per cent), and we think these strong results plus the announcement of the incremental substantial capital return through another SIB and NCIB sustain positive momentum.”

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) increased 1.5 per cent after revealing it will build its first European factory and design centre near Berlin to produce cars “Made in Germany” as it seeks to burnish its reputation for reliability and sporting prowess.

Chief Executive Elon Musk made the announcement at a prestigious German car awards ceremony late on Tuesday and said its new plant would make batteries, powertrains and vehicles - starting with its Model Y sports utility vehicle.

“Everyone knows German engineering is outstanding for sure. You know that is part of the reason why we are locating Gigafactory Europe in Germany,” Musk said at the Golden Steering Wheel awards in Berlin.

Starbucks China rival Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK-Q) was up 13 per cent after it forecast fourth-quarter revenue above estimates and posted a smaller-than-expected loss on Wednesday, as the company benefited from rapid store openings and lower expenses.

Since its launch in 2017, Luckin has not shied away from spending heavily to open stores as part of its stated goal of overtaking Starbucks Corp. (SBUX-Q) in China by the end of the year.

The company opened about 700 stores in the third quarter, taking its total in China to 3,680, while Seattle-based Starbucks took two decades to reach 4,125.

Starbucks is largely credited with making a nation of tea-lovers embrace coffee and Luckin is looking to ride on that through rapid expansion, heavy advertising and promotions.

Starbucks shares were up 0.3 per cent.

On the decline

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T) lost 2.7 per cent despite reporting quarterly sales above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, lifted by higher orders for the luxury apparel maker’s parkas and jackets from department stores.

Revenue rose 27.7 per cent to $294-million (US$222.2-million), well above analysts’ estimates of $267.3-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $60.6-million, or 55 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 29 from $49.9-million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

U.S.-listed shares of Canadian cannabis company Tilray Inc. (TLRY-Q) were down 2.6 per cent after the company posted a bigger quarterly loss as the market grapples with oversupply and lower prices.

The B.C.'s company’s net loss widened to US$35.7-million, or 36 US cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$18.7-million, or 20 US cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue, however, jumped five times to US$51.1-million. The results were released after Tuesday’s closing bell.

See also: Organigram’s dramatic revenue miss sends shockwaves through cannabis sector

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (MDF-T) slid 5.8 per cent after reporting in-line quarterly results after the bell on Tuesday.

The Quebec-based firm also announced the suspension of its 40-cent annual dividend to fund investments and further M&A activity.

On Wednesday morning, Mediagrif announced an agreement for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of kCentric Technologies Inc., a provider of e-commerce solutions designed for Microsoft Dynamics and SAP Business One ecosystems and servicing the specific needs of mid-sized enterprises, for $15-million in cash and 203,000 common shares.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) was down 8.8 per cent after it reported revenue of US$725.4-million in the third quarter, an increase of 19.8 per cent from a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$736.9-million.

Its net loss of US$1-million or 2 US cents per share compared to US$37-million or 59 US cents a year ago. Adjusted net earnings of US$15-million or 24 US cents per share versus US$36.2-million or 58 US cents per share.

Shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC-Q) dropped over 15 per cent as the teeth alignment company posted a bigger quarterly loss and pointed towards more losses for the year.

The company, whose shares have been trading about 50% below its IPO price, became the latest in a run of startups to receive a subdued reception from stock market investors this year.

Patients through the company’s teledentistry model can either get a 3D imaging of their teeth at the company’s 300+ retail stores or by using an impression kit online. The patients can then get custom-made aligners shipped directly to them.

A total of 106,070 clear aligners were shipped in the quarter compared to 72,387 a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $88.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from a loss of $14.9 million, a year earlier.

With files from Terry Weber, Brenda Bouw and wires

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

