Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Wednesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T) increased 0.5 per cent in early trading on Wednesday after it posted a 26-per-cent rise in fourth-quarter profit, even as rail volumes slipped.
Calgary-based CP made a profit of $664-million, or $4.82 a share, in the three months ending on Dec. 31, compared with $545-million ($3.83), in the third quarter of 2018.
Revenue increased by 3 per cent to $2-billion, CP said. Cargo volumes measured by revenue ton miles declined by 3 per cent, while carloads fell by 1 per cent.
“Global economic uncertainty caused by geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges slowed rail volumes across North America," CP said in a statement accompanying the financial results, which were released before markets opened on Wednesday.
- Eric Atkins
Shares of rival Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) slid 0.1 per cent after its profit fell by 22 per cent in the fourth quarter, as an eight-day strike, weak freight demand and trade tensions reduced cargo volumes at Canada’s largest rail carrier.
CN said it made a profit of $873-million, or $1.22 a share, in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with $1.1-billion ($1.56) in the same period a year earlier. Revenue fell by 6 per cent to $3.6-billion from $3.8-billion in the same quarter a year ago. For the full year of 2019, Montreal-based CN said revenue rose by 4 per cent to $14.9-billion from 2018.
Before the bell on Wednesday, an equity analyst at Raymond James raised his rating for CN shares, while another analyst downgraded the stock.
Boeing Co. (BA-N) rose 2.9 per cent after revealing on Wednesday it expects nearly US$19-billion in costs related to the grounding of its 737 Max jets, as it swung to its first annual loss since 1997 and indicated it would again cut production of its bigger 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
The Dreamliner widebody is the main source of cash for Boeing as it battles the global grounding of the smaller 737 Max following two crashes that killed 346 people.
The Max grounding forced the planemaker to freeze production of the aircraft and let to the ouster of former chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg.
“We recognize we have a lot of work to do,” Boeing president and CEO David Calhoun said in a statement.
Boeing shares were higher as some analysts had expected an even larger charge for 737 Max costs.
Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) soared 2.8 per cent after it reported sales and profits for the holiday shopping quarter above Wall Street expectations after the bell on Tuesday, powered by a rise in iPhone sales for the first time in a year and soaring demand for add-ons like AirPods wireless headphones.
The strong performance outweighed concern about the coronavirus in China, a major market as well as manufacturing hub for Apple, and a slight revenue miss in the company’s closely watched services business, which includes the new Apple TV+ streaming offering.
Apple gave a revenue forecast for the quarter ending in March above Wall Street expectations.
Chief Executive Tim Cook told Reuters the company was using a wider-than-normal prediction range because of the uncertainty created by the coronavirus outbreak in China. Cook told CNBC that Apple has shut one store in China and is restricting employee travel due to the virus.
“Apple also is forecasting a stronger Q2 than analysts predicted, but the fact that the coronavirus is spreading in unpredictable ways in China, where Apple has most of its hardware built, could upset this optimistic forecast,” said eMarketer principal analyst Yoram Wurmser.
See also: Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
McDonald’s Corp. (MCD-N) was 0.7 per cent higher after it beat forecasts with its quarterly sales on Wednesday and said it would spend more on technology and research in 2020, as the world’s largest burger chain bets on revamped stores and menu additions to lure more diners and gain market share.
Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski, who took charge in November after the previous CEO was dismissed, said the global comparable sales growth in 2019 was the chain’s highest in more than 10 years.
McDonald’s reported a 5.9-per-cent rise in global comparable sales, both for the full year and the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ forecast for a 5.23-per-cent growth, according to IBES Refinitiv.
The group forecast a 5-per-cent to 7-per-cent constant currency rise in selling, general and administrative expenses spending on tech this year after an increase of just 1.3 per cent in 2019 as it continues to invest in technology, research and development.
General Electric Co. (GE-N) jumped over 9 per cent after its quarterly profit and cash flow beat analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, boosted by its aviation unit, but the industrial conglomerate set a relatively modest profit target for 2020.
The results marked a fourth consecutive quarter that GE beat its own earnings and cash flow forecasts, reinforcing a view that Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp was progressing in turning around the ailing maker of jet engines, power plants, medical imaging equipment and other industrial goods.
Adjusted earnings totaled 21 US cents a share, topping analyst estimates of 18 US cents, according to data from Refinitiv.
Free cash flow from industrial operations was US $3.9-billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts estimates of US$3.4-billion, according to Refinitiv data.
GE’s cash flow typically surges in the fourth quarter as workers rush to ship units and book orders by year-end.
Victoria’s Secret-owner L Brands Inc. (LB-N) jumped 13.2 per cent after the Wall Street Journal reported Chief Executive Officer Leslie Wexner is in talks to step aside from the role and is exploring strategic alternatives for the lingerie brand.
The discussions are ongoing and could result in a full or partial sale of Victoria’s Secret, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Mr. Wexner, 82, has been leading the company since 1963.
Dow Inc. (DOW-N) rose 5.2 per cent in the wake of reporting a 27-per-cent fall in fourth-quarter operating profit on Wednesday as lower prices squeezed margins, but the chemicals maker pointed to a recovery in demand this year on the back of easing trade tensions.
An oversupplied market and uncertainties stemming from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war have hit prices for polyethylene, the main ingredient used in making most plastics
“(2020 will see) not necessarily a snapback but improving demand as we go through the year just based on restocking to a normal demand pattern,” Chief Financial Officer Howard Ungerleider told Reuters.
The Midland, Mich.-based company, which makes chemicals used in plastics, building materials and paints, reported a fall in sales across all its three businesses. Sales in packaging and specialty plastics unit, its biggest, tumbled 18%.
On the decline
CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T) was down 3.2 per cent after announcing its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by one-time restructuring costs and integration expenses.
In a research note released before the bell, Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi said: “CGI’s 1Q FY20 results were slightly below expectations on the top line while bookings exhibited weakness in a few segments. The company reported constant-currency revenue growth of 4.8 per cent year-over-year. Stripping out acquisitions from constant-currency growth, organic growth was likely 1–2 percent, down vs last quarter’s 4.4 per cent and the lowest growth since 3Q FY18. The book-to-bill ratio was also disappointing at 0.90 times (1.01 times last 12-months), suffering from weakness in several regions. Some of these weaknesses could be blamed on geopolitics (UK) or lumpiness (U.S. federal), but others could persist in our view (Canada).”
Mastercard Inc. (MA-N) slipped 0.3 per cent after it beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers spent more on its cards during the U.S. holiday shopping season, boosting fees for the world’s second-largest payment processor.
The company’s gross dollar volume, the dollar value of transactions processed, rose 12 per cent to US$1.73-trillion in the fourth quarter.
U.S. retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, rose every month in the fourth quarter helped by a strong holiday shopping season, while wage gains and the labour market remained on solid footing.
Around 29.38 billion transactions were processed, a 19-per-cent increase from a year earlier. The gain was led by a 9-per-cent rise in the United States and a 28-per-cent jump in Europe.
Net revenue rose 16 per cent to US$4.41-billion, edging past analysts’ estimates of US$4.40-billion.
On a per share basis, the company earned US$1.96 per share, while analysts had expected a profit of US$1.87 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
AT&T Inc. (T-N) declined 0.9 per cent in the wake of missing fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday as another fall in subscriptions to satellite TV provider DirecTV overshadowed better-than-expected sign ups in monthly phone subscribers.
AT&T has spent a combined US$134-billion on DirecTV and Time Warner to transform itself into a media company, but is struggling to stem the loss of valuable satellite subscribers as audiences cut the cord and switch to streaming services.
cent from the previous year to US$11.23-billion.
AT&T said it lost 945,000 “premium” TV subscribers during the fourth quarter, including from DirecTV, and a smaller number of cable TV subscribers. Analysts at MoffettNathanson had estimated AT&T would lose a net 641,000 satellite customers.
Starbucks Corp. (SBUX-Q) was down 2.1 per cent after becoming the first major U.S. company to warn of a financial hit from the new coronavirus outbreak in China, as it closed thousands of restaurants and adjusted operating hours in its biggest growth market.
The world’s largest coffee chain delayed a planned update - based on strong quarterly earnings results - to its 2020 financial forecast because of the outbreak, which has caused over 100 deaths and over 4,000 confirmed cases in China.
The company, which beat sales estimates during its first quarter, “intended to raise certain aspects of our full-year financial outlook for fiscal 2020,” Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said during the earnings call.
But because of the coronavirus outbreak, it decided not to revise guidance on Tuesday.
The company expects the financial impact to be material but temporary, and it will depend on the number of stores it has to close and for how long. Currently about half of its stores are shuttered in China, which makes up about 10 per cent of global revenue.
Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND-Q) was down 0.5 per cent after Tim Hortons stores stopped selling its products.
“We introduced Beyond Meat as a limited time offer. We are always listening to our guests and testing new products that align to our core menu offerings. We may offer Beyond Meat again in the future,” Tim Hortons said in an e-mailed statement to Bloomberg on Tuesday evening.
With files from staff and wires