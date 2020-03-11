Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Wednesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T) was up 0.5 per cent in early trading amid reports it will shut two gold projects in Australia’s Northern Territory by the end of the month, after it deemed their operations surplus.
Kirkland will wind down its Cosmo mine and Union Reefs processing plant near the remote, coastal city of Darwin by the end of the month, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said.
Kirkland Lake said it would have to let approximately 250 employees go in a letter to workers on Tuesday, obtained by the ABC. The broadcaster added that the firm had been in the final stage of permitting for an underground mine at Union Reefs.
Kirkland did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours in Canada.
U.S. IT and consulting services provider DXC Technology Co. (DXC-N) jumped 4 per cent after saying late Tuesday it will sell its healthcare technology business to private equity firm Veritas Capital for US$5-billion in cash.
DXC in November last year said it was exploring options for three of its non-core assets, including its U.S. State and Local Health and Human Services business.
The company will retain its healthcare business that includes servicing customers from life sciences firms, it said.
The deal is expected to close by December.
On the decline
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T) was down 2.3 per cent as it put the $2-billion sale or potential listing of its coal export terminal in Australia on hold due to travel restrictions amid the spread of coronavirus, two sources said.
Running a sale and listing process had become impossible given travel bans due to the global outbreak, the sources said, declining to be identified because they were not allowed to talk to the media.
The decision makes the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) the largest and most high profile corporate transaction in Australia to fall victim to the volatile financial market conditions sparked by the epidemic.
The dual track process, which also includes the prospect of an initial public offering (IPO), could be restarted in the middle of the year with the aim of a transaction in the third quarter, according to one source with direct knowledge of the matter.
A non-deal roadshow to meet fund managers as part of the IPO process was due to start in the United States next week before shifting to Europe, but that was put on ice because of the travel bans that banks, law firms and advisory firms have put in place for staff.
Stella Jones Inc. (SJ-T) slid 0.1 per cent despite reporting fourth-quarter results before the bell that beat expectations on the Street.
The Saint-Laurent, Qué-based company also raised its quarterly dividend by 7.1 per cent to 15 cents per share.
Acumen Capital analyst Jim Byrne said: “We view the results as positive as the company was ahead of our EBITDA estimates, and the solid increase to company’s dividend and continued share buyback offer solid returns for investors at these levels.”
Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) was 0.3 per cent lower as Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said on Wednesday its proposed expansion of its Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic will require an initial investment of $1.3-billion.
The expansion will enable the mine to exploit lower grades, Mr. Bristow said when addressing local media and businessmen.
The mine, located about 100 km northwest of the capital Santo Domingo, is operated by a joint venture of which Barrick holds 60 per cent and Newmont Corp the remaining.
Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T) dropped 7.9 per cent after announcing after the bell on Tuesday a plan to suspend its dividend, pointing to volatility in the energy market.
“Facing unprecedented volatility and weakness in global commodity markets stemming from demand concerns related to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and a price war fueled by certain OPEC+ members, Bonterra’s focus remains on protecting the balance sheet, preserving the inherent value of its assets and retaining financial flexibility," the Calgary-based company said. "The current global events mentioned above have reinforced the importance of maintaining an adaptable capital strategy and taking a defensive position to protect the organization amidst severe uncertainty. Consistent with this strategy, the Company has taken several steps to ensure strength and resiliency during this period. Bonterra has committed to spending capital of approximately $25 million and will defer any additional drilling or completions capital investment until pricing is more supportive. Further, the Company has actively assessed areas and infrastructure that are uneconomic in the current environment and has shut-in production volumes to protect corporate returns. Lastly, the Company’s Board of Directors has elected to suspend its monthly dividend, commencing in April, until the economic environment can support a sustained dividend payment.”
In response to the news, a series of equity analysts downgraded its stock before the bell.
Acumen Capital analyst Trevor Reynolds said: “While we continue to see value in BNE and believe they have made the prudent move by eliminating the dividend near term, the debt position leaves us cautious on the outlook in the current operating environment.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY-N) slid 1 per cent despite its combination of its immunotherapies, Opdivo and Yervoy, to treat a type of liver cancer receiving U.S. regulatory approval.
The therapy received the Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval to treat patients with hepatocellular carcinoma, who have previously been administered sorafenib, the current standard of care. (https://reut.rs/2xoHuvv)
The accelerated approval program allows a speedier market entry to medicines that fill an unmet medical need for a serious condition, and further clinical trials may be required for final approval of the therapy.
Nike Inc. (NKE-N) fell 4.7 per cent after rivals Adidas and Puma flagged a sales hit in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.
German sportswear maker Adidas expects first-quarter sales to drop by up to 1 billion euros (US$1.14-billion) in greater China due to the coronavirus and while business is picking up there it is now being hit in Japan and South Korea.
China accounted for 20 per cent of Adidas sales in 2018. It sells its products from about 12,000 stores in China, most franchises plus less than 500 of its own stores. Almost a fifth of its shoes and apparel are produced in the country.
Puma said on Wednesday that its business, hammered by the coronavirus epidemic, would not return to normal soon despite first encouraging signs coming out of China.
With the disease now taking hold around the world, Puma said that it was abandoning the forward guidance it gave on Feb. 19 that was based on the assumption that the situation would normalize in the short term.
“Given the duration of the situation in China, the negative impact in other Asian countries and now also the spread to Europe and the U.S., we unfortunately have to conclude that a short-term normalization will not occur,” the company said.
“The development over the coming weeks and months is impossible to predict and we currently cannot quantify the negative effect this could have on our full-year revenue and earnings.”
PepsiCo Inc. (PEP-Q) slid 2.6 per cent after revealing on Wednesday it would buy Rockstar Energy Beverages for US$3.85-billion, in the soda giant’s biggest push into the energy drinks market, where larger rival Coca-Cola Co. (KO-N) has been rapidly expanding.
PepsiCo has a smaller presence in the energy space with its Mountain Dew Kickstart and Mountain Dew Game Fuel brands. The company already distributes Rockstar products in some markets.
Coca-Cola, which owns a stake in Rockstar rival Monster Beverage Co, rolled out its own Coke branded energy drinks in the United States earlier this year, after launching it in European markets months earlier.
Rockstar was founded in 2001 in Las Vegas and relies on sponsorship of action sports and music festivals as its main means of marketing.
The global energy drinks market is dominated by Austria’s Red Bull.
Shares of Coca-Cola were 3.5 per cent lower.
Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK-N) lost 2.9 per cent on the heels of saying late Tuesday it will seek shareholder support in April for a reverse stock split that could range between one for 50 to one for 200 shares. The move could boost the share price of the troubled oil and gas producer above US$1 and help it stay listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
The exchange’s listing norms mandate that a stock’s average trading price over a 30-day period should be above US$1 per share. If a company fails to meet that requirement, the NYSE notifies concerned companies and gives them a grace period to bring the stock price above that level.
Chesapeake Energy was notified in December and it said it will undertake a reverse stock split to boost the share price.
Chesapeake Energy shares had fallen nearly 28 per cent on Monday due to a steep fall in oil prices, an outcome of price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The company has about US$9-billion in total debt as of 2019 end. It has borrowed billions to acquire drill properties but has struggled to pay off debt with gas prices at around two-decade lows.
With files from staff and wires