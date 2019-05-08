Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Wednesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) jumped 8.6 per cent in early trading on Wednesday after releasing better-than-anticipated first-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday.
The miner reported adjusted earnings per share of 7 cents, beating the Street by 5 cents due largely to better-than-anticipated production (606,000 ounces) and lower operating costs ($682 per ounce).
Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed said: “KGC posted an operationally driven earnings beat in 1Q19 as both production and cost results were better than expected. The main differences from our expectations came from strong resultsfrom the Paracatu and Tasiast mines. More important than the difference from forecast, we believe both mines demonstrated a structural difference from previous operating updates that could lead to continued strong performance above historic norms for the mines. At Paracatu,better grade control, mill efficiencies and lower power costs (likely aided by the two power plants purchased in 2018) allowed the mine to post record quarterly production at near decade lowcosts. At Tasiast, the mill achieved an average run rate of 15 ktpd which was ahead of our model.We would expect the improvements at both mines to be somewhat replicable going forward.”
Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T) was up 2 per cent after it reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and reaffirmed its forecast for the rest of this year and 2020.
The news and information provider reported earnings excluding special items of 36 cents per share, compared with 28 cents per share a year ago. The Street was expecting 25 cents per share.
First-quarter revenue rose 8 per cent from a year ago to $1.49-billion, also exceeding analysts’ average estimate of $1.5-billion.
"The year is off to a solid start," said president and chief executive officer Jim Smith in a press release. "The trajectory of the business continued to improve on the progress made last year. Revenue growth is tracking to our outlook. Recurring revenue growth is the strongest we have seen in several years. Net sales are strong and our book of business continues to grow. Our transformation initiatives are on track and we are seeing good underlying margin improvement. We remain confident in our ability to achieve our 2019 and 2020 targets."
Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) was rose 2.2 per cent after reporting a first-quarter profit that fell short of expectations on the Street.
Before the bell on Wednesday, the Toronto-based company, which is currently the world’s second-largest gold producer, announced said adjusted net income rose to $184-million in the quarter, increasing from $170-million a year ago but down on a per-share basis to 11 cents from 15 cents.
Net income of $111-million, or 6 cents per share, missed the average analyst forecast of $136-million, or 7 cents per share.
Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) rose 0.7 per cent after announcing the acquisition of a pair of U.S. funeral home and cemetery firms for US$101.5-million in cash.
The Toronto-based company said the deals for Horan & McConaty Funeral Services, Inc and The Baue Funeral Home Co. will be immediately accretive to both PLC's adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA per share before any synergies are achieved
“The acquisitions of Horan and Baue are a unique and extremely exciting opportunity for Park Lawn. Horan and Baue are preeminent funeral home and cemetery businesses in two large metropolitan markets in the U.S., serving their respective communities for generations. I am delighted that both families will remain involved in the businesses into the future," said Park Lawn chair and CEO Andrew Clark. “Culturally, the Horan and Baue teams are a great fit with PLC, and provide further evidence that we are a premier partner for business succession in the industry."
Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T) jumped 15 per cent after it reported adjusted core earnings per share for the first quarter of 21 cents on Tuesday evening, exceeding the 18-cent projection of the Street.
"What is clear in analysis vs. prior periods is that growth is healthy and profitability is improving,” said Raymond James analyst Brenna Phelan, who raised her target for the Toronto-based company’s stock.
Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T) sat 1.1 per cent higher on Wednesday amid reports it has told investors it is considering breaking up the company by spinning out some businesses before its criminal case ever gets to trial.
The Montreal-based engineering giant saw a 4.1-per-cent loss in share price on Tuesday.
SunOpta Inc. (SOY-T) was up 5.9 per cent after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.
The Toronto-based company announced revenues of $305.3-million, down from $312.7-million during the same period a year ago but above the consensus analyst forecast of $300.5-million.
“With a robust sales pipeline, strong positioning in on-trend, healthy food categories, and the right team to drive execution of our margin optimization plan, I am confident we can deliver improving results as the year progresses,” said chief executive officer Joe Ennen. “In 2019, we remain focused on strengthening our product portfolio, accelerating customer-centric innovation, and improving profitability in frozen fruit through pricing and productivity, with the objective to create sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”
Electronic Arts Inc. (EA-Q) was up 4.7 per cent after posting better-than-anticipated quarterly results, driven by its Apex Legends game.
SuperData, a Nielsen-owned gaming research firm, said Apex Legends, which was launched in response to the success of Epic Games’ Fortnite, earned US$92-million from in-game spending in February, securing “the best launch month of any free-to-play game in history”.
On an adjusted basis, EA’s fourth-quarter revenue was US$1.36-billion, beating analysts’ average estimates of US$1.20-billion.
Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju said: “EA has delivered a clean top and bottom line beat - Live Services were particularly strong, driven by the contribution from Apex Legends and strong recovery in FUT. Anthem unit volume came in slightly below 5 million – while this fell short of embedded expectations in the guidance, this was still ahead of our 3 million with better digital mix. Initial FY20 EPS guidance at $4.40 was also better than our expectation as well as the ~$4.0 implied during the 3QFY19 call. EA did update the release slate for FY20 – with the potential Titanfall sequel dropping out of the year. We believe the guidance could still ultimately prove conservative as it reflects the following underlying assumptions: 1) Jedi Fallen Order unit volume at 6-8 million, Need For Speed at 4mm, and Plants vs. Zombies sequel at low single digit millions; 2) FIFA20 to decline slightly; 3) continued recovery of FUT as well as FIFA Online 4 in Korea in 2QFY20 onward; 4) Apex revenue at $300-400-million. Looking beyond FY20, there remains the optionality for EA/Respawn to expand Apex into mobile and the Chinese market as well, which remain out of our model for now. More importantly, the contribution from Apex also affords EA the potential luxury to delay titles in the pipeline to add polish and improve prospects for commercial success.”
Lyft Inc. (LYFT-Q) was up 0.7 per cent after the ride services company forecast that its losses would peak this year as it controlled expenses and got more revenue from each customer, days ahead of rival Uber’s IPO.
In a research note released Wednesday, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham said: “Lyft delivered a textbook first public quarter, with modest upside on all key metrics, and solid guidance relative to consensus both for Q2 and 2019. Management sees the competitive landscape in key US cities becoming increasingly rational, which should be a positive signal for investors worried about the potential for near-term pressure from driver incentives and pricing. Lyft is now contribution-margin positive in nearly every market, and the core ridesharing business is showing enough operating leverage to offset even more of the 2019 investment in bikes and scooters. We continue to see Lyft offering the hallmarks of an attractive growth equity investment, including a large addressable market with an attractive duopoly structure, a strong value proposition that should get better with scale, and a business model that holds solid room for upside.”
Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) was up 0.5 per cent after announcing the it has closed its US$2.7-billion offering of stock and convertible notes and that it was over-subscribed.
The electric carmaker sold approximately US$860-million in shares and US$1.84-billion in debt, after the underwriters exercised their option to buy 15 per cent in each offering.
New York Times Co. (NYT-N) sat 1.9 per cent higher after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday before the bell as its digital subscriber base continued to rise.
The company announced it added 223,000 digital subscribers in the quarter, compared with the 139,000 it added last year. That takes its total subscriptions to 4.5 million.
“We had another strong quarter and we’re continuing to optimize our business to deliver on our goal of reaching 10 million total subscriptions by 2025,” said president and chief executive officer Mark Thompson in a statement.
On the decline
Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) dropped 8.4 per cent after reporting net income of 45 cents a share in the first quarter, up 4.7 per cent from 43 cents a year earlier.
Adjusted net income per share came in at 49 cents, up 14 per cent from the year-earlier quarter and in line with market expectations.”
“The growth in our mortgage portfolio and deposits with Oaken Financial show that more Canadians are trusting us to look after their financial needs. We have begun to upgrade our information technology infrastructure on a multi-year IT Roadmap that will include an upgrade of our core banking system and new initiatives in digital technologies, customer relationship management and mobile banking. These investments will enable us to improve productivity, accelerate new product introductions and improve the customer experience,” said president and CEO Yousry Bissada.
