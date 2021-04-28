Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Wednesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions
On the rise
Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T) surged after it booked a US$1.26-billion net profit in a first quarter that saw the online commerce software provider yet again vastly exceed analyst expectations, as it has done every trimester since going public six years ago.
It was the third consecutive quarterly profit for a company that doesn’t focus on bottom line results and had rarely reported an in-the-black quarter since its May 2015 IPO. Unlike the past two quarters, when gains were driven by accelerated drive by shoppers and merchants to buy and sell online in the pandemic, most of the net profit gain was related to the company’s windfall gain from investing in consumer ecommerce purchase finance company Affirm Holdings Inc., which went public in January. Affirm provides “buy now, pay later” instalment payment offerings to ecommerce merchants and is available to many of the 1.7-million-plus merchants globally who use Shopify’s online software to manage their websites and operations. Earnings per share amounted to US$9.94 per share, up from a net loss of US27 cents per share a year earlier.
Even without the impact of Affirm, Shopify – which is headquartered in Ottawa but now placelines its press releases from “Internet, Everywhere” - continued to drive exceptional growth from its core business. Revenue in the quarter ended March 31 reached US$988.6-million, up 110 per cent year over year, and more than US$135-million higher than consensus estimates by analysts. Shopify’s merchants processed US$37.3-billion of orders, or gross merchandise volume, through the platform, more than 10 per cent higher than most estimates. Operating income of US$118.9-million compared to a loss of US$73.2-million in the same quarter last year.
- Sean Silcoff
CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T) rose in the wake of reporting its profit in its latest quarter was up from a year ago as its revenue edged lower.
The technology and business consulting firm says it earned $341.2-million or $1.34 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.
The result compared with a profit of $314.8-million or $1.18 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue in what was CGI’s second quarter totalled nearly $3.08-billion, down from $3.13-billion a year ago.
Excluding acquisition-related integration and restructuring costs, CGI says it earned $1.35 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from $1.26 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Bookings in the quarter were $3.89-billion, up from $2.78-billion a year ago.
Desjardins Securities analyst Kevin Krishnaratne said: “CGI’s 2Q FY21 results were relatively in line with Street expectations on financials while bookings looked strong with an increasing mix from new business (38 per cent) and Managed IT (60 per cent), which we view as positive. Management sees continued acceleration in demand for its services across all industries and geographies, and maintained its view of a return to year-over-year growth for CGI in 2H FY21.”
Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T) rose on the premarket release of second-quarter results that topped the Street’s expectations.
The Toronto-based technology company that provides services for the mortgage lending and insurance industries reported revenue of $128.8-million, up 17.5 per cent year-over-year and above the consensus forecast of $115.6-million. EBITDA and earnings per share of $19-million and 15 cents, respectively, also blew past projections ($12.6-million and 10 cents).
ATB Capital Markets analyst Martin Toner said: “Real Matters announced the addition of a Tier 1 lender in U.S. Title, its largest segment. We expect this announcement, coupled with strong revenue and EBITDA in U.S. Title, to be well received by investors. Tier 1 lenders typically start with modest volumes and increase them as Real Matters proves its ability to perform. With mortgage rates still hovering near five-year lows, we continue to see the low interest rate environment as a tailwind for Real Matters’ appraisal refinance business, and high levels of refinancing activity expected for the remainder of FY21 and FY22.”
Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) gained following the release of mixed first-quarter results, weighed down by weakness in its Midstream Infrastructure division.
After the bell on Tuesday, the Calgary-based company reported revenue of $132-million, below the forecast on the Street of $142-million with its MI segment slipping 31 per cent year-over-year (to $51-million). Adjusted EBITDA of $39-million topped the consensus estimate by $1-million.
“SES’ Q1/21 results were below our forecasts primarily due to continued weakness in MI, but were in line with consensus as we likely under-estimated the impact of cold weather in February and limited crude oil marketing opportunities,” said iA Capital Markets analyst Elias Foscolos in a research note. “However, on a combined basis the results from both SES and TEV only represent a minor miss relative to our forecasts. SES continued its focus on cost control and capital discipline, which led to strong FCF conversion and debt repayment in the quarter. We ultimately believe the market will not put undue emphasis on the quarter and will be focused more on H2/21, when industry fundamentals are expected to see more of an improvement and there will likely be more details and forecasting visibility regarding the anticipated merger with TEV.”
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) was up on better-than-anticipated first-quarter results, propelled by higher sales from its Cobre Panama mine and in-line production output.
Late Tuesday, the miner reported EBITDA and earnings per share of $811-million and 22 cents, respectively, topping the consensus forecast on the Street of $769-million and 19 cents.
In a research note, RBC Dominion Securities equity analyst Sam Crittenden said: “We expect a positive reaction from FM shares to Q1 results that were above our estimates and consensus. FM generated $563-million in FCF in the quarter, above our forecast of $339-million. Cobre Panama continues to ramp up well (82kt vs. our 72kt estimate and C1 costs of $1.15 per pound vs. $1.20 per pound estimate), net debt fell to $7.1-billion from $7.4-billion, and 2021 guidance was reiterated.
Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL-Q, GOOG-Q) jumped after it beat quarterly revenue estimates and announced a US$50-billion share buyback as the recovering economy and surging use of online services combined to accelerate its advertising and cloud businesses.
The results are the first sign that Google services may hold on to gains in usage brought on by lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions that forced people to shop and communicate online over the last year.
The results “reflect elevated consumer activity online and broad based growth in advertiser revenue,” Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in a statement.
Google ad sales surged 32 per cent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, above expectations of analysts tracked by Refinitiv. Cloud sales increased 45.7 per cent, in line with estimates.
Visa Inc. (V-N) rose after its top boss said late Tuesday it is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, as a surge in online shopping helped the world’s biggest payment processor beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and counter sluggish travel spending.
“Visa has weathered the COVID storm and is emerging from the pandemic even stronger,” Chief Executive Officer Alfred Kelly Jr told analysts on a call.
Visa’s total payment volumes rose 11 per cent on a constant dollar basis from a year earlier, its biggest jump since the start of the pandemic.
It saw a return to positive growth for credit and card present transactions, while debit and ecommerce also grew, Mr. Kelly Jr said.
U.S. debit cards volumes soared 31 per cent to US$806-billion.
“If you leave out the travel part of the business, the rest of the business is beginning to look as if the pandemic never happened,” Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu told Reuters.
Mr. Prabhu said the recovery continued despite closed borders, with travel to and from the United States and Latin America providing the biggest boost.
Visa reported net income of US$1.38 per Class A share for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of US$1.27 per share.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Daniel Perlin said: “If last quarter pointed to better days ahead, F2Q/21 solidifies that we are in the midst of the recovery, as recent trendsthrough April 21st illustrate volumes are growing off of FY19 (pre-pandemic) levels.”
KFC and Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands Inc. (YUM-N) was up after it reported a stronger-than-expected 18-per-cent jump in revenue on Wednesday, as the reopening of the U.S. economy boosted demand in restaurants and online.
The roll-out of vaccines and the easing of dining room capacity restrictions in the United States have led to more people eating out after a year of ordering in, boosting sales at Yum’s restaurant chains as well as those of its rivals.
Sales from the company’s online business, which includes delivery and pick-up services, hit a record high of more than US$5-billion in the quarter, Yum said.
Comparable sales of the company, which also owns Taco Bell, rose 9 per cent in the first quarter ended March 31, beating estimates of an 8.6-per-cent increase, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.
U.S. same-store sales rose 14 per cent for KFC and 16 per cent for Pizza Hut in the quarter. Sales for both the brands in international markets gained at least 7 per cent.
Total revenue rose to US$1.49-billion from US$1.26-billion, above analysts’ estimate of $1.45 billion.
Net income rose nearly four-fold to US$326-million, or US$1.07 per share, topping estimates of 87 US cents per share. The year-ago quarter included a US$107-million charge related to the writedown of goodwill in the company’s Habit Burger Grill restaurants.
On the decline
Miner Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) was down after it reported a 246.8-per-cent jump in first-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, driven by higher copper prices as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts boosted investment demand for raw materials.
Average price realized for copper rose 54 per cent to US$3.92 per pound in the first quarter, while sales stood at 67,000 tons compared with 73,000 tons a year earlier.
Production at Teck Resources’ steelmaking coal operations rose 20 per cent to 5.9 million tons in the first quarter.
Average price realized for steelmaking coal was flat at US$131 per ton, while sales stood at 6.2 million tons compared with 5.7 million tons a year earlier.
Net adjusted income rose to $326-million, or 61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $94-million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 62 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT-Q) met analysts’ quarterly sales expectations and beat profit estimates, but its shares fell slightly reflecting some skepticism about one-off benefits included in the results and high hopes after a year-long rally.
By grabbing market share in the booming market for cloud computing and expanding business services such as its Teams collaboration service and LinkedIn social network, the Redmond, Washington company has become one of the world’s most valuable companies, worth close to US$2-trillion after a 50-per-cent stock runup over the past year.
Those services were still in demand during the pandemic, with Microsoft’s Azure cloud service closing ground on market-share leader Amazon Web Services and growing 50 per cent in the quarter. People working and studying from home bought new PCs and video consoles, spurring Microsoft Windows operating system and video game businesses.
Net income for the third quarter ended March 31 jumped 44 per cent on a year ago to US$15.5-billion. Revenue and adjusted earnings per share were US$41.7-billion and US$1.95 per share, above analysts’ estimates of US$41.03-billion and US$1.78 per share, according to data from Refinitiv.
Before the bell on Wednesday, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said: “Last night was another cloud masterpiece delivered by Redmond as MSFT is continuing to see massive cloud momentum that is still in the early days of playing out. The company had a beat across the board and importantly delivered a 50-per-cent Azure growth number which was ahead of whisper expectations by 400 basis points. Despite worries around a moderation of growth across the cloud universe with WFH on its tail end, Nadella & Co. gave stronger than expected June guidance which highlights the underlying demand the company is seeing in the field with this cloud revolution underway, coupled by share gains against AWS. For Redmond, this cloud shift and WFH dynamic looks here to stay and the company stands to be a major beneficiary of this trend on its flagship Azure/Office 365 franchise over the coming years.
“With 35 per cent of workloads in the cloud today poised to hit 55 per cent by 2022, we believe this WFH shift has accelerated the cloud trend by roughly a year as more CIOs are now being forced to face the new normal/reality for their respective organizations looking ahead. With this highest IT priority around digital transformation front and center, we believe 85-90 per cent of these cloud deployments have already been green lighted by CIOs and healthy cloud budgets already in place for 2021, with Redmond firmly positioned to gain more market share in this cloud arms race.”
Boeing Co. (BA-N) was lower despite reporting a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday as jet deliveries increased due to the rebound in air travel from the coronavirus pandemic, though the U.S. planemaker recorded a charge on its Air Force One presidential aircraft program.
Airlines have been ramping up flight capacity as rising vaccination rates make travelers confident about traveling once again.
Boeing has delivered more than 85 737 MAX jetliners after it was cleared by most regulators to re-enter service late last year following two fatal crashes, lifting revenue and cash flow at the planemaker.
But the 737 MAX remains grounded in the rebounding China market, where Boeing has been exposed to long-simmering geopolitical tensions that have continued under U.S. President Joe Biden.
A new electric problem found on some models of the jet earlier this month has also cast a shadow on Boeing’s freshly re-affirmed plans to increase 737 MAX production to 31 planes per month by early 2022. Airlines have pulled dozens of 737 MAX jets from service, awaiting repairs as Boeing finds a fix.
“While the global pandemic continues to challenge the overall market environment, we view 2021 as a key inflection point for our industry,” Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in a statement accompanying Boeing’s results.
The U.S. planemaker reported a core operating loss of US$353-million in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of US$1.70-billion a year earlier.
Starbucks Corp. (SBUX-Q) dipped after it missed Wall Street expectation for quarterly comparable sales on Tuesday, hurt by weakness at its business abroad where the COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments to restrict travel and shut cafes.
The coffee chain, like other restaurant chains, has struggled for over a year as consumers worked from home and made their coffee and breakfast at home. Recent lockdowns in parts of Asia and Europe kept more consumers at home.
Starbucks said sales at its biggest growth market, China, nearly doubled from the same period a year ago when its stores in the country remained shut due to the health crisis.
The surge, however, was not enough for its markets abroad to beat Wall Street expectations. They rose 35 per cent in the company’s international markets, but missed expectation of 48.25-per-cent growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
However, in the Americas region, comparable sales rose 9 per cent, powered by a recovery in the United States, thanks to vaccinated consumers returning to stores or ordering their daily cup of coffee online.
Revenue rose 11 per cent to US$6.67-billion for the second quarter ended March 28, falling short of the estimate of US$6.82-billion.
The company also raised its forecast for the year in expectation that coffee drinkers will return to their pre-pandemic habits as more consumers get vaccinated.
The company now expects 2021 revenue to be between US$28.5-billion and US$29.3-billion, up from its prior projection of US$28-billion and US$29-billion. It expects adjusted earnings per share between US$2.90 and US$3, compared with US$2.70 and US$2.90.
Analysts have forecast revenue of US$28.61-billion and earnings of US$2.85 per share.
Shares of Spotify Technology SA (SPOT-N) fell after its forecast of subdued current quarter paid subscriber numbers overshadowed upbeat first-quarter growth in countries such as the United States and India.
While Spotify has seen a sharp rise in subscribers during the pandemic as people stayed at home due to lockdowns, it faces growing competition from Apple Music, Amazon Music and a handful of smaller rivals.
“Some markets are more advanced in recovering, some are still very much in the sort of pandemic landscape and I think that’s going to play out over the course of the year,” Chief Executive Daniel Ek said in an interview.
Spotify, which launched its services in 86 new countries in the first quarter, said growth in the United States, Mexico, Russia, and India offset lower-than-expected growth in Latin America and Europe.
Mr. Ek said he was encouraged by the pent up demand seen in new markets. “This is the sort of next billion user opportunity that we are seeing the early inklings of,” he said.
The company expects total premium subscribers in the range of 162 million to 166 million for the second quarter, with consensus forecasts pitched at 166.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
With files from staff and wires