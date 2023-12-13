A survey of North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T) were higher after it lifted its annual sales forecast on Wednesday, encouraged by strong demand for its household essentials and groceries as inflation-hit consumers turned to discount stores.

Consumers grappling with high interest rates and rental costs are swarming dollar stores in search of affordable holiday decorations and cheaper consumables including chocolates, snack bars and beverages.

Dollarama profit jumps 31.4% as shoppers continue to look to discount retailers for inflation relief

Montreal-based Dollarama has also benefited from price hikes that were undertaken to offset higher costs resulting from persistent supply-chain challenges in logistics and labor.

The discount store operator now expects comparable store sales growth of 11 per cent to 12 per cent for fiscal 2024, up from the 10 per cent to 11 per cent it had estimated previously.

Dollarama’s sales rose nearly 15 per cent to $1.48-billion in the third quarter, in line with analysts’ average estimates, according to LSEG data.

Excluding items, the company posted adjusted profit of 92 cents per share, above expectations of 86 cents.

Its gross margin was 45.4 per cent of sales, compared with 43.3 per cent a year ago, helped by lower inbound shipping and logistics costs.

In a research note, Stifel analyst Martin Landry said: “Same-store-sales increased by 11.1 per cent year-over-year, in-line with our estimate of 11.2 per cent and better than consensus of 9.7 per cent, driven by a 10.4-per-cent increase in number of transactions and a 0.6-per-cent increase in transaction size. EBITDA margins reached 32.4 per cent, up 245 basis points Y/Y, the highest level in recent history and higher than our expectation of 31.1 per cent. Management increased its FY24 same-store-sales growth guidance by 100bps, which now calls for an increase of 11-12 per cent Y/Y. However, gross margin guidance remains unchanged despite the strong outperformance in Q3FY24. This suggests a same-store-sales growth of 0-4 per cent in Q4FY24, lower than our estimates of 6 per cent and consensus of 5 per cent. It also suggests a sharp deceleration in EBITDA growth which may be viewed negatively by investors today.”

Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities’ Chris Li said: “We expect a favourable reaction in the share price, balanced against the fact that performance has been strong heading into the quarter. DOL trades at 26 times forward P/E vs the historical average of 24 times. We believe valuation is well-supported by the current environment with the consumer continuing to search for value as well as our expectation of 15-per-cent EPS growth next year, with increased confidence from the results this morning.”

Mississauga-based Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) jumped in response to a significant increase to its dividend following its Board’s approval of a 2024 annual business plan, “which anticipates continued accretion in earnings per share and EBITDA through 2024.”

After the bell on Tuesday, it announced a a 30.2-per-cent increase to its monthly dividend to 4.67 cents per share (56 cents annualized) from 3.58 cents previously. Mr. Murray had projected 10.7-per-cent dividend growth.

“Management expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio below 33.0 per cent, providing the flexibility to pursue organic growth and acquisition opportunities,” ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray said. “The dividend increase, combined with expectations to maintain a sub-33.0-per-cent payout ratio, implies significant earnings growth in 2024, with our revised estimates calling for 27.0-per-cent EPS growth.”

“The announcement provides further evidence of the Company’s improving project mix, margin profile, and overall earnings quality, as well as management’s confidence in its ability to convert the Company’s $3.0-billion backlog, and sizable pending backlog, into sustained earnings growth. The news reinforces our view that demand conditions for infrastructure work remain firm, which we expect to support book-to-bill trends (more than 1.0 times) in Q4/23 and 2024.”

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T) rose following the release of its 2024 capital budget release and a 20-per-cent dividend increase.

After the bell on Tuesday, the Calgary-based company revealed a capital budget for the coming fiscal year of $600–$625-million, falling in line with both Street’s expectations of $600-million. That is projected to drive production of 82,000–86,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, also matching the consensus forecast.

“Although production guidance came in slightly below our forecast, it was more than offset by the removal of EU windfall taxes from our model given that Brussels is not expected to extend taxes beyond 2023 following the retrenchment in European power and natural gas prices,” Desjardins Securities analyst Chris MacCulloch said in a note. “Meanwhile, the company unveiled an enhanced return of capital framework (50 per cent of FCF), front-loaded with a 20-per-cent dividend hike.”

Vermilion’s quarterly cash dividend rose to 12 cents per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (VRTX-Q) non-opioid painkiller has succeeded in significantly reducing nerve pain in patients in a mid-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, sending its shares up.

The trial studied the drug, called VX-548, in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a type of nerve damage caused by high blood sugar.

The non-opioid painkiller is Vertex’s next big bet as it seeks to expand beyond treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic condition that results in serious lung infections, declining lung function and often early death.

The company is also testing the drug in keenly watched late-stage studies for acute pain, with data due in the first quarter of next year.

In a boost to its non-CF ambitions, Vertex recently gained approval for its sickle cell disease gene therapy with partner CRISPR Therapeutics based on a Nobel Prize-winning gene editing technology.

Treatment with VX-548 resulted in a statistically significant reduction in weekly average of daily pain intensity, as measured on a scale at 12 weeks, Vertex said.

On the decline

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) fell after saying a consolidation of its shares on a one-for-10 basis is expected to become effective on Friday.

The post-consolidation shares are expected to start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq at market open on Dec. 20, subject to final confirmation from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

The cannabis company says the consolidation was approved by shareholders at a meeting on Sept. 25.

It says the move is being implemented to ensure the company continues to comply with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Shares in Canopy once traded for more than $60 per share, but have fallen significantly.

Canopy shares closed down eight cents at 93 cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE-N) on Wednesday forecast 2024 revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations, sending its shares lower even as it raised cost-cut target by $500 million.

A drop in annual COVID vaccination rates and demand for the treatments in 2023 have dragged sales of Pfizer’s COVID products, Paxlovid and the vaccine it makes with German partner BioNTech.

The products, which had boosted its revenue over the last two years, are now expected to generate US$8 -billion in total sales in 2024.

Analysts were expecting sals of Comirnaty alone to be more than IUS$8-billion besides more than US$5-billion from Paxlovid.

The drop in COVID product sales had also forced Pfizer to launch a program to cut jobs and expenses, which is now expected to save least US$4-billion a year.

The company, which employs nearly 83,000 employees globally, in November cut 500 jobs at its Sandwich, Kent site in the UK.

Pfizer’s US$43-billion deal for cancer drugmaker Seagen (SGEN-Q), which is expected to close on Thursday, is expected to add US$3.1-billion to revenue next year.

The drugmaker said on Tuesday it plans to create an oncology division early next year that would include the acquisition. The new division will be led by Chris Boshoff, who now runs cancer research and development for Pfizer.

The U.S. drugmaker expects its annual revenue to be in the range of US$58.5-billion to US$61.5-billion compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$63.17-billion, according to LSEG data.

The company also forecast adjusted profit in the range of US$2.05 to US$2.25 per share, lower than analysts’ expectation of US$3.16.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) declined on news it is recalling just over two million vehicles in the United States fitted with its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system to install new safeguards, after a safety regulator said the system was open to “foreseeable misuse.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been investigating the electric automaker led by billionaire Elon Musk for more than two years over whether Tesla vehicles adequately ensure that drivers pay attention when using the driver assistance system.

Tesla said in the recall filing that Autopilot’s software system controls “may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse” and could increase the risk of a crash.

Acting NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson told Reuters in August it’s “really important that driver monitoring systems take into account that humans over-trust technology.”

Tesla’s Autopilot is intended to enable cars to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lane, while enhanced Autopilot can assist in changing lanes on highways but does not make them autonomous.

One component of Autopilot is Autosteer, which maintains a set speed or following distance and works to keep vehicles in its driving lane.

Tesla said it did not agree with NHTSA’s analysis but would deploy an over-the-air software update that will “incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on affected vehicles to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged.”

The company did not respond to a question on whether the recall would be performed outside the United States.

Southwest Airlines (LUV-N) on Wednesday raised its forecast for fourth-quarter fuel costs, sending its shares down.

The carrier, however, expects unit revenue for the quarter to improve to the higher end of its previous guidance range on the back of strong leisure demand.

Southwest forecast economic fuel costs of US$3.00 to US$3.10 per gallon, compared with its previous estimate of US$2.90 to US$3.00 per gallon.

It expects operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to be down in the range of 9 per cent to 10 per cent year-over-year. The airline had earlier expected its RASM to fall in the range of 9 per cent to 11 per cent.

With files from staff and wires