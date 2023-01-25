A look at North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

Shares of News Corp. (NWSA-Q) and Fox Corp. (FOXA-Q) were both higher on Wednesday after Rupert Murdoch reversed course and withdrew a proposal to re-unite the companies.

Several top shareholders had publicly said they opposed the proposed plan, and late Tuesday News Corp said in a statement that the combination was “not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and Fox at this time.”

The deal would have reunited the media empire Mr. Murdoch split nearly a decade ago.

No offer was exchanged between News Corp and Fox Corp before merger deliberations were abandoned, according to sources familiar with the process, who said pushback from News Corp shareholders played a role in those plans being scrapped.

Mr. Murdoch proposed reuniting his media empire last fall, arguing that together the publishing and entertainment companies he split apart in 2013 would give the combined company greater scale in news, live sports and information, sources said.

Several people close to the Mr. Murdochs viewed the effort to reunite the media companies as driven by the 91-year-old Murdoch’s succession planning to consolidate power behind his son and Fox head Lachlan Murdoch, a notion the company described as “absurd” in November.

Some of News Corp’s larger shareholders, including Independent Franchise Partners and T. Rowe Price balked at the idea.

Activist investment firm Irenic Capital, which was among the first to say that the proposed reunion would likely undervalue News Corp, on Tuesday applauded the decision to not move forward.

“This is the right decision,” Irenic’s chief investment officer Adam Katz said. “Looking ahead, News Corp has an opportunity to create substantial value for its owners.”

AT&T Inc. (T-N) was up despite a forecast for annual profit that fell below Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, joining rival Verizon (VZ-N) in bracing for a slowdown in wireless customer growth amid rising competition.

Signs of an economic recession are prompting U.S. companies to streamline their operations and issue cautious forecasts as they anticipate a drop in demand from customers cutting back on spending.

AT&T said it was expecting earnings for 2023 in the range of US$2.35 and US$2.45 per share, compared with analysts’ estimates of US$2.56 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

However, its renewed focus on the telecoms business after shedding media assets last year, helped boost its subscriber numbers.

The U.S. carrier added 656,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the latest quarter, above Factset estimates of 644,800 additions. Analysts and investors closely watch postpaid numbers as customers opting for those plans pay a recurring monthly bill, making them valuable to the carriers.

AT&T has also ramped up competition with Verizon and T-Mobile for subscribers through aggressive promotions on plans and trade-in deals for handsets.

It posted a loss from continuing operations of US$23.1-billion, or US$3.20 per share, in the fourth quarter, after taking a US$25-billion impairment charge primarily due to rising interest rates and asset impairments.

Excluding items, the company earned 61 US cents per share, above expectations of 57 US cents per share profit.

On the decline

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) fell after it warned of rockier times ahead in 2023, even as it celebrated double-digit earnings gains for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Montreal-based railway reported fourth-quarter earnings growth of 23 per cent year-over-year, to $1.42-billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022 — up from $1.2-billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

CN said its fourth quarter earnings worked out to $2.10 per share. It also reported fourth quarter revenues of $4.54-billion, an increase of $789-million or 21 per cent.

The railroad said the increase in revenue was mainly due to higher fuel surcharge revenue as a result of higher fuel prices, the positive translation impact of a weaker Canadian dollar, freight rate increases and higher volumes of U.S. grain.

For the full year 2022, CN reported net income of $5.12-billion, up from $4.9-billion in 2021.

But CEO Tracy Robinson warned analysts on a conference call Tuesday that 2023 could be significantly more challenging. With the possibility of recession looming, Ms. Robinson said CN expects North American industrial production to be negative in the year ahead. That will mean lower shipment volumes of key products such as lumber, metals and minerals and consumer products.

Ms. Robinson said CN’s guidance for 2023 projects earnings-per-share growth in the single digits, but added the company will need to stay nimble as there are still many unknowns.

“Without a doubt, we are in an uncertain economic time. And like many others, we are assuming this year, a mild recession,” Ms. Robinson said. “In this company, like others, we’ve dealt with recessions in the past, and we’ll deal with this one.”

Already in 2022, CN saw some softening in demand in some categories including intermodal, lumber, chemicals and plastics. However, it saw higher volumes of Canadian coal exports from west coast ports, and larger U.S. grain export volumes.

CN intends to host an investor day in early May and will provide updated guidance at that point.

In a research note, Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen pointed out that while Canadian rail traffic showed momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022, CN’s dramatic revenue growth for the period is partly because 2021′s fourth quarter was weighed down significantly by major weather events such as flooding in B.C. and extreme cold across parts of the continent.

“While we admire the Canadian rails long-term, we find it difficult to get excited about these short bursts of ‘artificial’ growth,” Mr. Hansen said, adding he expects that growth to dissipate in the face of expected lacklustre economic growth.

Toronto-based Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T) dropped with the late Tuesday announcement of the retirement of president and chief executive officer Duncan Middlemiss, who also submitted his resignation from the company’s board of directors.

Chairman Warwick Morley-Jepson will act as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer until a permanent successor is named.

In a research note, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Barry Allan said the resignation came “at a very unfortunate time” and “inserts further uncertainty into WDO’s future.”

“The announcement was an unexpected development, and while WDO did have a tough 2022 and recently announced that start-up of the Kiena mine was 12 months behind schedule (an announcement that also caught the street by surprise), the sudden resignation of the President & CEO is too much like ‘falling on his sword’ at time when WDO needs good leadership more than ever,” said Mr. Allan. “In the context of mine developments in the mining industry over the last two years, missed timelines and unexpectedly high costs of construction have become the norm, not the exception. We feel his departure was premature and occurs at an extremely unfortunate time.”

“We see this sudden resignation as a further erosion in the market profile of WDO which has unfavourable overtones about the near-term future. We will reassess our opinion once we get an idea of who the next President and CEO may be.”

Boeing Co. (BA-N) losses widened for 2022 on weakness in its defence unit but the U.S. planemaker reported its first yearly positive cash flow since 2018 on stronger commercial airplane deliveries.

The U.S. planemaker missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and earnings per share in the final quarter of the year. Boeing shares, which have risen by more than 70 per cent since September, fell in trading Wednesday.

Boeing said net losses rose to US$5-billion for all of 2022 from US$4.3-billion in 2021, while losses from operations rose to US$3.5-billion in 2022 from US$2.9-billion.

Boeing generated US$3.1-billion in free cash flow in the final quarter of 2022. Boeing had forecast about US$2.5-billion in free cash flow for the fourth quarter. Boeing reported US$2.3-billion for all of 2022.

Boeing reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$20-billion, up from US$14.79-billion in the same quarter in 2022, and a loss per share of US$1.75. Boeing had been expected to report US$20.38-billion in revenue in the quarter and a gain of 26 US cents a share, according to Refinitiv data.

“While challenges remain, we are well positioned and are on the right path to restoring our operational and financial strength,” Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said.

Boeing affirmed it plans to deliver up to 450 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft and 70 to 80 widebody 787 Dreamliners in 2023. The company reiterated it expects to generate US$3-billion to US$5-billion in free cash flow in 2023.

Earlier this month, Boeing reported a sharp jump in airplane orders and deliveries in 2022. Boeing delivered 480 airplanes and won 774 net new orders after allowing for cancellations in 2022. Boeing in 2021 had delivered 340 planes and reported 479 net new orders.

The company still faces supply-chain issues as it works to ramp up 737 MAX and 787 production and is working to improve results at its Boeing Defense unit, which posted a US$3.5-billion loss in 2022.

“While we have made meaningful progress, challenges remain and we have more work ahead to drive stability in our operations and within the supply chain,” Mr. Calhoun said in an email to employees.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT-Q) posted results on Tuesday that showed some strength in the face of a weak economy, buttressed by a cloud business that hit Wall Street targets for the end of 2022, but it may miss expectations in the current quarter.

The relatively stable outlook helped assuage fears that the lucrative cloud segment for big tech companies could be hit hard as customers look to cut spending, and cloud revenue in the fiscal second quarter reported on Tuesday made up for some weakness in the PC unit.

“The small miss on Microsoft’s cloud earnings forecast is likely just a reflection of the new economic reality that businesses are facing and not a harbinger of something worse,” said Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

Microsoft’s shares rose 4 per cent initially after the results before reversing course to slip in Wednesday trading. The stock has fallen 18 per cent in the past 12 months.

Microsoft joined other big tech companies in turning to layoffs to ride out harder times, announcing last week it was cutting over 10,000 jobs. It posted fiscal second-quarter earnings exceeding Wall Street’s estimate.

It forecast third-quarter revenue in its so-called intelligent cloud business would be US$21.7-billion to US$22-billion, just below the analyst average forecast of US$22.14-billion, according to Refinitiv. In the second quarter revenue from that segment beat expectations slightly at US$21.5-billion.

The cloud business is under the spotlight again following the viral success of chatbot ChatGPT, which answers general questions in plain language using artificial intelligence. The bot is a creation of startup OpenAI, in which Microsoft is investing heavily and which requires intense cloud computing services.

“There’s a variety of ways that we can bring that technology either in specific offerings or to improve existing offerings,” said Brett Iversen, Microsoft’s head of investor relations, referring to OpenAI. He said revenue from OpenAI-related businesses would show up in revenue for Microsoft’s cloud service Azure in the future.

During the earnings call, Chief Executive Satya Nadella said it was too early to separate out AI contribution from the Azure cloud workloads.

Microsoft’s revenue rose 2 per cent to US$52.7-billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of US$52.94-billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. Net income fell 12 per cent to US$16.4-billion, but adjusted income of US$2.32 per share topped Wall Street’s consensus estimate of US$2.29, according to Refinitiv calculations.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX-N) was flat after it reported a 37-per-cent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as recession fears, interest rate hikes and COVID-induced lockdowns in China dented copper prices.

Average copper prices averaged $8,004.64 per ton in the last three months of 2022, a 16-per-cent drop from a year-earlier period, as China’s economic growth faltered, while Europe and the United States stared at a recession.

Miners are also struggling with higher inflation, lower demand and rise in per-unit cost of production.

Freeport reported average realized copper prices of US$3.77 per pound, compared with US$4.42 a year earlier.

The miner, which has operations in the Americas and Indonesia, said quarterly production of the red metal rose to 1.07 billion pounds from 1.03 billion pounds a year earlier. Its gold output rose to 472,000 ounces from 405,000 ounces.

The Phoenix-based miner’s net income fell to US$697-million, or 48 US cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with US$1.1-billion, or 74 US cents per share, last year.

Top U.S. renewable power producer NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE-N) was lower despite beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by a global surge in demand for cleaner fuels.

Sanctions on major energy producer and exporter Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine last year, sent crude and natural gas prices soaring, further lifting demand for alternative energy.

NextEra Energy Resources, the company’s clean energy business, logged its best year for renewables and storage, adding more than 8,000 megawatts to its backlog.

“We now believe that between 2023 and 2026 we will place into service approximately 32,700 megawatts to 41,800 megawatts of new renewables and storage,” NextEra Chief Executive Officer John Ketchum said.

NextEra’s Florida Power & Light (FPL) division, which is the largest U.S. electric utility, reported a 23-per-cent jump in quarterly profit to US$763-million from a year earlier, while its average number of customers increased by about 74,000.

NextEra also added that FPL’s CEO Eric Silagy would retire after 20 years with the company.

Armando Pimentel, who has served in several senior executive roles at NextEra, will rejoin the company as FPL’s top boss.

Excluding items, the company’s adjusted income stood at 51 US cents per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 49 US cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

With files from staff and wires