A survey of North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T) soared following the premarket announcement of a definitive agreement to be acquired by Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T).

Under the deal, Alamos will gain Argonaut’s Magino mine in Canada, while the company’s assets in the United States and Mexico will be spun out to its existing shareholders.

Argonaut’s Magino mine is located next to Alamo’s Island Gold mine in Ontario. Alamos says integration of the two operations is expected to allow for the use of shared infrastructure and create significant savings.

Under the agreement, Argonaut shareholders will receive 0.0185 of an Alamos common share and one share in a new company for each Argonaut share they hold.

The exchange ratio implies an estimated value of 40 cents per Argonaut common share or a total of about $440-million based on the price of Alamos shares Tuesday and the estimated value of the shares in the new company.

The new company will own Argonaut’s Florida Canyon mine in the United States, as well as the El Castillo Complex, the La Colorada operation and the Cerro del Gallo project in Mexico.

In connection with the transaction, Alamos has agreed to provide Argonaut with a $50-million private placement equity financing that will give it a 14-per-cent stake in the company. Once the new company goes public, Alamos has also has agreed to increase its stake to 19.9 per cent.

Toronto-based Aecon Group Ltd. (ARE-T) was higher with the late Tuesday announcement that VIports Partners, a consortium it is leading, has been selected by the U.S. Virgin Islands to redevelop the Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas and the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix under a DBFOM P3 model.

Along with Tikehau Star Infra, J. Benton Construction and Avports, the company modernize the airport amenities and add passenger boarding bridges.

Aecon will hold a 50-per-cent interest in the design-build joint venture and a 50-per-cent equity interest in the 40-year concession once the project is completed.

“Overall, despite the limited details, we view this project as a positive development for ARE as the firm has significant experience in small/medium-sized airport development (a niche which management likes) and airport concessions bring stability to ARE’s financial results,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.

“The project also offers excellent optionality (divest, partially divest or keep), which enables ARE to unlock value at an attractive valuation (especially given ARE trades at 3.6 times EV/EBITDA FY1) while freeing up capital to reinvest in other attractive projects—eg in 2015 ARE sold its 45.5-per-cent stake in Quito International Airport for an implied EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.0 times and last year it sold a 49.9-per-cent stake in Bermuda Airport for an impressive implied multiple of 16.7 times. According to Bloomberg, airport owners/operators currently trade at an average of 15.1 times EV/FY1 EBITDA.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Merck’s (MRK-N) treatment for adults with high blood pressure due to constriction of lung arteries, adding another potential blockbuster drug to the pharmaceutical giant’s portfolio.

Shares of Merck were up in Wednesday trading.

The therapy, branded Winrevair, is approved for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), which affects about 40,000 people in the United States.

“We look forward to making a significant difference for these patients that are left with a disease where the five year mortality is 43 per cent,” Jannie Oosthuizen, president of Merck’s U.S. Human Health business, told Reuters.

Winrevair will carry a list price of US$14,000 per vial, Oosthuizen said. According to data from the company’s trial, most patients will use a single vial every three weeks, which would translate to US$238,000 per year.

The drugmaker expects to be able to bring the drug to the market by the end of April.

Online trading app Robinhood Markets (HOOD-Q) jumped after it launched a new credit card late Tuesday, in an effort to expand its foothold in the personal finance market and boost subscriptions to its premium tier.

The credit card, available exclusively to Robinhood Gold customers, comes two years after its launch of a debit card to allow spare change investing, with the Menlo Park, California-based company looking to broaden its product offerings.

Robinhood bought Max Levchin-backed fintech startup X1 Inc for about $95 million last year, riding on the popularity of fintech firms due to the growth of digital banking, in its attempt to become a one-stop shop for financial services.

Expanding beyond its mainstay trading business could also help shield Robinhood against bouts of market turbulence, such as when a string of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2022 spooked retail investors.

The Robinhood Gold Card would have no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and offers 3 per cent cash back, in the form of reward points, on spends. Bookings made via Robinhood’s travel portal would fetch 5 per cent cash back, the company said.

Reservations for a spot on the waitlist for the card started on Tuesday. The company expects to roll out the product broadly later this year.

In its latest quarter, Robinhood posted a surprise profit driven by higher interest income and a rebound in trading. Shares in the fintech have surged roughly 50 per cent so far this year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB-N) was up after it said on Wednesday it would reorganize into three business units as the Kleenex tissue maker looks to simplify operations and cut costs.

The Irving, Texas-based consumer goods maker said it would incur about US$1.5-billion in related costs over the next three years.

Cash costs are expected to be about half of that amount, primarily related to workforce reductions, it said in a filing without disclosing the number of jobs it would cut.

The restructuring comes at a time when the company is seeing benefits from its consistent price hikes wane and inflation-stricken customers pull back on purchasing its pricier products.

Kimberly-Clark, like its peers Procter & Gamble (PG-N) and Unilever (UL-N), is also losing shelf-space at retailers to more affordable private-label alternatives.

The company’s reorganized segments will now include its business in North America, the international personal care segment and the international family care and professional businesses.

It previously had three business segments — personal care, consumer tissue and Kimberly-Clark professional — with each having three geographic sub-divisions.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT-Q) rose further on Wednesday, a day after their stellar debut.

It was the third most-trending stock on retail trader-focused trading platform Stocktwits and the 10th most-traded on the Nasdaq at 7 a.m. ET, according to LSEG data.

Trump’s media company ticker leads to fleeting windfall for some investors

The rise underscores the popularity of Donald Trump driving investor interest, but the platform Truth Social would need to show strong user growth to sustain the trajectory, analysts said.

“There is likely to be significant volatility ahead as a share buying frenzy among his supporters may wane, and investors dig deeper into the fundamentals,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

TMTG, the company formed after merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp, gained 16% to end at US$57.99 on Tuesday.

The stock climbed to a record high of US$79.38 before ending near the lower end of the price swing that day, valuing the firm at nearly US$8-billion.

On the decline

Battery recycler Li-Cycle (LICY-N) fell with the release of a plan to lay off 17 per cent of its staff - including three senior executives - as it pares its ambitious global growth plans in order to save cash and focus on building a crucial processing facility in New York.

The cuts, announced on Tuesday, are a tacit acknowledgement by the Toronto-based company that its rapid growth in recent years - with facilities announced across North America, Europe and Asia - was unsustainable given the high costs and technical challenges associated with building what is essentially a new global market for electric vehicle battery recycling.

In all, 60 employees will lose their jobs. The company was still informing affected staff about the cuts on Tuesday afternoon.

Li-Cycle, which plans to record an US$8.3-million severance charge this quarter, will have roughly 200 employees after the cuts.

While Li-Cycle posted its highest quarterly revenue ever during 2023, the company has struggled with construction cost overruns at its Rochester, New York, battery processing facility. The U.S. Energy Department said last year that it would conditionally lend the company US$375-million for that facility, but cost estimates have nearly doubled to US$960-million.

That massive cost overrun - along with technical complexities of recycling technology the company planned to use - had hammered Li-Cycle’s stock and forced it to seek a cash infusion from Glencore. The mining giant earlier this month announced a US$75-million convertible loan that if exercised, would make it the largest shareholder of the New York-listed company.

The Rochester facility is central to the company’s “hub-and-spoke” model, in which multiple collection and processing facilities shred batteries into so-called black mass, which then will be separated at the facility into lithium and other metals once it is operational.

Li-Cycle had talked about building similar hubs in Europe, but those plans are on hold until it can prove the model works in North America.

GameStop’s (GME-N) shares slumped on Wednesday, as the brick-and-mortar video game retailer reported a decline in fourth-quarter revenue on the back of a spending slowdown and rising competition from e-commerce firms.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company also said late on Tuesday that it had cut an unspecified number of jobs, joining Japan’s Sony and Electronic Arts in a bid to reduce costs as economic uncertainty hits discretionary spending.

GameStop is set to lose more than US$900-million in its market capitalization if the premarket losses hold.

As of Tuesday, GameStop’s stock had fallen nearly 12% this year, as the retail and ecommerce environment remains intensely competitive for the company, which was once a mainstay of American malls.

The company has a total of 4,169 stores as of Feb. 3, compared with 4,413 in January last year.

GameStop was hailed as the pioneer of Wall Street’s so-called meme stocks. The stock’s price rose as much as 100 times over several months in 2021, largely on the sentiment of individual buyers connected through the Reddit community forum WallStreetBets.

“No sooner has the meme stock craze been resurrected by Donald Trump’s media company enjoying a big share price boost, it’s somewhat ironic that the grandfather of meme has fallen flat on its face,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

With files from staff and wires