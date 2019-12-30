Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

Shares in U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies Inc. were up 18 per cent after the company announced it would sell its Canadian space robotics business to a consortium led by Northern Private Capital for C$1 billion ($765 million), in a bid to ease its debt.
Maxar will retain its U.S.-based space robotics division, which is responsible for developing the robotic hardwares used in NASA’s Mars 2020 rover. The transaction, combined with the recently completed sale of real estate in Palo Alto, reduces Maxar’s overall debt by more than $1 billion, Maxar said. As of September, Maxar had a total debt of $3.1 billion.
Reitmans [Canada] Ltd. shares were down 8.7 per cent in the wake of the death this weekend of its chairman and CEO.
Jeremy Reitman was a stalwart of the Canadian womenswear scene who guided Montreal-based Reitmans Ltd. through the changing landscape of the retail industry. He was head of the 93-year-old family business for a decade, serving as president before taking over as CEO and chairman.
