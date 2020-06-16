‘Market optimism fragile, neurotic, nowhere near dangerously bullish’

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

‘Market optimism fragile, neurotic, nowhere near dangerously bullish’

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA’s widely read monthly survey of global portfolio managers concludes that ‘the pain trade is still up’,

“Pain trade still up: BofA FMS shows growth expectations jumping, cash levels collapsing, risk appetites surging; Wall St past ‘peak pessimism’; but June optimism fragile, neurotic, nowhere near dangerously bullish … largest number of FMS [fund manager survey] investors since 1998 think stock market is ‘overvalued’ … just 18% expect V-shaped recovery vs 64% expecting U- or W-shaped and while 37% now say ‘it’s a bull market’, 53% majority still say 'it’s a bear market rally’ … Summer of upgrades: GDP & EPS expectations jumped as lockdowns ended; fear of prolonged recession down to net 46% in June (was 93% in April); new trend of GDP optimism far outpacing EPS hope driven by GDP +ve fiscal stimulus vs. EPS -ve politics … June FMS cash level down from 5.7% to 4.7%, biggest drop since Aug’09”

Story continues below advertisement

The “pain trade” in the market trend that would put most active fund managers offside relative to their benchmarks.

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: market "optimism fragile, neurotic, nowhere near dangerously bullish"’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Strategists at Jefferies Research have provided a list of “rock solid” U.S. dividend stocks based on … ,

“Global high-yield companies with rock solid dividends, identified based on “a sequential screening process that removes various risks such as forecast, dividend sustainability, value destroyers and cashflow/balance sheet, as well as a COVID-19 overlay using the modified dividend sustainability (DS) framework”

The top ten picks by market cap are Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble Co., Intel Corp., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Cisco Systems Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (disclose: I own BMY in my RRSP) , Medtronic PLC, Accenture PLC and Honeywell International Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB Jefferies "US rock solid dividend portfolio" – (table) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

BMO economist Benjamin Reitzes warns that the worst is likely yet to come for domestic data,

“Canadian manufacturing sales plunged a record 28.5% in April. The drop was worse than expected, but isn’t much of a surprise as the chart looks like those seen throughout the world. It looks as though April was the bottom for broader activity, but May likely didn’t pick up significantly as the lockdowns were still in force through much of the country. June will likely be a better indicator of the speed and extent of the recovery. In the meantime, recall that StatsCan estimated that April GDP fell 11%. The manufacturing report (26% drop in volumes) suggests that the risk is for an even deeper decline in monthly GDP. We’ll get wholesale and retail trade later this week to sharpen our estimate.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: "StatsCan estimated that April GDP fell 11%. The manufacturing report (26% drop in volumes) suggests that the risk is for an even deeper decline in monthly GDP" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Newsletter: “The five biggest reasons to be bullish have all stalled” – Globe Investor

Story continues below advertisement

Diversion: This story involves allegations that boxes of live cockroaches were mailed to critics, “Former eBay Execs Allegedly Made Life Hell for Critics” – Wired

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies