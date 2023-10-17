Canada’s annual inflation rate edged down to 3.8% in September on broad-based price reductions for some travel-related services, durable goods and groceries, weaker than analysts’ expectations for annual inflation to remain at 4.0%. Core inflation readings also came in weaker than what a lot of economists were expecting.

Markets immediately reacted. The Canadian dollar fell by about half a cent to about 73 cents US. Canada’s 2-year bond yield, which is sensitive to central bank policy moves, came down sharply as well but was still positive in the wake of the 830 am ET report, fetching 4.926%, up about 2 basis points on the day. It was near 5% before the data hit.

Implied probabilities in the swaps market now suggest the odds of another interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada this month are much lower. Markets are pricing in about a 23% likelihood that the bank will hike rates at its next policy meeting on Oct. 25, versus 42% prior to the data. For December, markets are pricing in a 35% probability of a further quarter-point hike by the bank, down from 56% odds.

The following table details how money markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of 0837 am ET. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 25-Oct-23 5.0593 0 76.3 23.7 6-Dec-23 5.0976 0 64.6 35.4 24-Jan-24 5.1173 0 59.5 40.5 6-Mar-24 5.1738 0 46.1 53.9 10-Apr-24 5.1458 5.2 45.4 49.5 5-Jun-24 5.1246 9 44.7 46.3 24-Jul-24 5.0849 16.1 43.1 40.8 4-Sep-24 5.068 19 42.3 38.7 23-Oct-24 5.0704 18.9 42 39.1 11-Dec-24 5.0607 20.5 41.5 38

And here’s how the swaps pricing looked just prior to the inflation report:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 25-Oct-23 5.1065 0 57.4 42.6 6-Dec-23 5.1648 0 44 56 24-Jan-24 5.1881 0 39.9 60.1 6-Mar-24 5.2404 0 31.6 68.4 10-Apr-24 5.2002 5.1 33.7 61.3 5-Jun-24 5.1801 7.8 34.2 58 24-Jul-24 5.1435 12.8 34.9 52.3 4-Sep-24 5.1284 14.9 34.9 50.2 23-Oct-24 5.1395 14.3 33.9 51.7 11-Dec-24 5.1318 15.4 34 50.7 Source: Refinitiv

Here’s how economists are reacting in research reports this morning:

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy, Desjardins Securities

Canadian households received a welcome break from price hikes in September. Headline prices declined 0.1% which meant that the year-over-year pace of growth slowed to 3.8% from 4.0%. While lower energy and food prices helped push the overall index lower, air transportation was the single largest contributor to the decline. As a result, excluding food and energy, price growth was weak with just a 0.1% increase in seasonally-adjusted terms.

The Bank of Canada’s core median and trim measures both showed some welcome progress towards taming underlying inflationary pressures. The three-month annualized rate of core median decelerated to 3.5% from 4.4%, while core trim slowed down to 3.8% from 4.2%. Within the trimmed mean, it was core goods and shelter prices which slowed the growth. As a result, it’s not surprising that the three-month annualized rate of core services excluding shelter rose a tick to 4.3%. That said, just 40% of the CPI basket is now above 5%, a 10 percentage point drop from the previous month, suggesting that price stability is now in sight.

The slowdown in most measures of inflation combined with the lower volatility across categories should easily give the Bank of Canada enough confidence to hold rates next week. We continue to believe that the central bank is done for the cycle and that shorter-dated yields are attractive at these levels in Canada. ...

Although today’s CPI data don’t suggest that the battle against excess inflation is over, it does show that central bankers are gaining ground. We continue to believe that the market is pricing in too high a likelihood of further tightening and too long a holding period at terminal. While monetary policymakers will maintain their hawkish tilt next week, we believe that the slowing economy and cooling inflation indicate that the lagged impacts of past rate hikes will be enough to complete the job. That’s particularly true given the recent rise in longer-term bond yields and the ongoing quantitative tightening program operating in the background.

Andrew Grantham, senior economics, CIBC Capital Markets

A 3.8% rate of inflation is never good, but for this month it was probably the best that we could have hoped for. ... The main upward contributor to both monthly and annual inflation readings remained mortgage interest costs. Today’s unexpected deceleration in inflation doesn’t fully offset the upside surprises of the past few months, and for Q3 as a whole the annual rate of inflation’s average of 3.7% is still well above the 3.3% projection in the Bank of Canada’s last Monetary Policy Report. However, with activity in the economy stalling in Q2 and Q3, excess demand appears to be diminishing, suggesting that inflation should continue to decelerate in the quarters ahead without the need for further interest rate hikes.

Jules Boudreau, senior economist at Mackenzie Investments

September’s inflation number is solid evidence that the monster August print was an outlier, not the start of a new trend. Durable goods prices, which accelerated unexpectedly in August, pulled back in September, helped by rising car inventories. Shelter inflation eased back to a high-but-moderate number. We should expect inflation to trend around 3% over the next few months, not the 4%+ trend suggested by August’s print.

This is a reassuring print for the Bank of Canada. Absent an August-like upside surprise for September, we expected the Bank to stand pat at its October 25 decision. With this morning’s downside surprise, a hold is almost certain. While inflation is still above target by every measure imaginable, growth conditions have clearly softened since the beginning of the summer. This makes a striking contrast with what we’re seeing south of the border, where the US Federal Reserve can’t take its foot of the brake with the economy accelerating in recent months. In Canada, the peak in rates is probably in, but we’re not expecting cuts anytime soon: growth will be too soft to support hikes, but inflation too high to justify cuts.

Benjamin Reitzes, managing director, Canadian rates and macro strategist, BMO Capital Markets

Following yesterday’s extremely weak BOS survey, this report should solidify the BoC holding rates steady at next week’s policy meeting. ... Note that next month has a very favourable base effect for headline inflation (not quite as much for core), as CPI surged 0.7% in October 2022. Gasoline prices are down about 7% so far this month, so assuming there’s isn’t a sharp reversal in the next two weeks, we could get a big deceleration in Oct CPI (into the low-3% range).

The softness was pretty broad with a number of categories coming in below our expectations. A few examples: cell services (-3.2%), cleaning products (-0.9%), furniture/textiles (-1.7%), recreational vehicles (-2.5%). Food prices also continued to retreat, falling a touch from the prior month and cutting the yearly advance by more than a full percentage point to 5.8% y/y. The slowing trend in food price inflation is expected to continue through at least the turn of the year and likely into 2024. Importantly, services inflation was flat m/m, the lowest in nearly two years, with the yearly pace easing below 4% for the first time since early 2022. And, to further emphasize the breadth of softness, CPIX (old core) fell 0.1% m/m, the first decline since mid-2020.

Key Takeaway: With the Business Outlook Survey pointing to ongoing struggles for the economy (which saw GDP flat-line in the six months to July), and inflation coming in below expected, look for expectations to solidify around the BoC holding policy steady next week. The level of inflation remains much too high for comfort, but the trend is the BoC’s friend here. Given that inflation is the most lagging of indicators, and the economy is clearly weakening, we’re likely to see ongoing disinflationary pressure...there’s no need for further rate hikes in Canada.

Matthieu Arseneau and Alexandra Ducharme, economists with National Bank of Canada

After two consecutive months in which inflation exceeded economists’ consensus expectations, the opposite occurred in September. The widespread nature of August’s significant rise led many to fear the worst. September’s data confirmed our view that this upsurge was temporary, as 7 of the 8 components moderated from last month’s pace. The only exception was food, which rose from 0.20% m/m to 0.27%, which is still much lower than what we’ve seen recently. The widespread moderation in inflation can also be seen in the core inflation measures of the Bank of Canada. On a monthly basis, CPI-trim (+0.20%) and CPI-median (+0.14%) registered their smallest increases in 13 and 33 months, respectively. We think the September data will take a lot of pressure off the Bank of Canada to do more. The central bank had decided to keep rates unchanged at the beginning of September, but had declared itself ready to raise them again if necessary, in the absence of progress on underlying inflation measures. Since then when we look at the three-month change in core inflation measures, we can’t say that things have improved much as it remains stuck in the 3.5% and 4.0% uncomfortable range. But the bank is now facing a dilemma. It was easy to raise rates when the economy still had momentum and was showing signs of overheating. But this is no longer the case. Inflation has surprised them on the rise, but economic growth in the second and third quarters is well below its July forecasts. What’s more, there are no signs of an upturn in the months ahead, with consumer and SME [small and midsize enterprises] confidence now at levels seen only during a recession. It would be perilous for the Bank of Canada to remain focused on sticky inflation with real policy rate the more restrictive since 2008, given the lag in transmitting monetary policy to the economy, and even longer for inflation. According to yesterday’s Business Outlook survey, capacity utilization is now back to normal and weak investment and hiring intentions suggest an even cooler economy in the months ahead. Against this backdrop, combined with the tightening of financial conditions triggered by the global rise in long-term interest rates, we continue to anticipate economic lethargy over the next twelve months without any further BoC tightening.

Derek Holt, vice-president of Capital Markets Economics at Scotiabank

I think on a trend basis, the Bank of Canada is behind the inflation wage cycles. They have unmoored inflation expectations way above their 2% target, and it’s changing behavior in a way that has people demanding wage gains that are way above the pace of their 2% inflation target and amidst tumbling productivity, and we have very strong immigration and housing inventory strong terms of trade commodity drivers, so on a trend basis we can easily craft a story for how they should remain in a hike mode. ...

The inflation risk is skewed higher on a trend basis, but for now the Bank of Canada can be opportunistic and skip next week’s meeting.

Marc Ercolao, economist with TD Bank

Alongside other measures that have shown momentum in cooling in Canada’s economy, we see enough evidence for the BoC to stand on the sidelines next week, holding the policy rate at 5.00%.

Michael Greenberg, senior vice president and portfolio manager, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions

This is clearly a better report and recent data from the Canadian business surveys show sentiment falling to its weakest level since 2020 all pointing to a slowing economy. But with the employment markets still strong and inflation still ‘not there yet’ it does keep some pressure on the Bank of Canada. Indeed, companies price setting behaviour has been highlighted as a concern and recent data suggests this could continue to be an issue for the inflation outlook.

However, our view is that the Bank of Canada can be patient – allowing the rate hikes already in the system to ‘do their thing’ – and remain in pause mode for the rest of this year. They clearly need to deal with the still too high inflation but also have no desire to tank the economy, as neither outcome is helpful for Canadian households. This inflation reports points in the direction of patient monetary policy on their part.

With a file from Reuters