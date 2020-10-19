Market risks ‘huge, arguably the highest since ’30s or ’70s’

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich reported that the company’s institutional clients were preparing for inflation pressures and rising bond yields,
“Historically several sectors performed better when inflation was rising, such as Energy, Materials, Industrials and Utilities. Yet, we also saw that Health Care did well in absolute (rather than relative) terms. More interestingly, using 10-yearTIPS breakevens [U.S. inflation-adjusted bond yields] found significant inverse correlations with relative price performance of Food & Staples Retailing, Pharma/Biotech and Software & Services, while strong direct relationships could be discerned for Capital Goods, Materials, Real Estate plus Consumer Durables & Apparel. And, as we noted in the past, inflation expectations have been influenced by oil prices, which impacts Energy names as well. Not surprisingly, equities fare better than bonds when inflation occurs given inherent corporate pricing power to offset rising costs.”
***
Macquarie strategist Viktor Shvets argues that despite stable markets, “risks are huge,” (my emphasis),
“Investors are currently facing an avalanche of uncertainties, from COVID-19 and the pace of recovery to the US elections and China to geopolitical flareups in the Middle East, Himalayas, South China Sea and Belarus. However, if one looks at global markets, one will not guess that many industries will be either permanently impaired or face prolonged recoveries or that political and social risks are rapidly rising … Does it mean therefore that there are no risks on the horizon…? The answer is no: risks are huge, arguably the highest since ’30s or ’70s … [George] Soros argued that divergences between markets and reality are common, and in fact, markets are always wrong … we are highly financialized, with global debt exceeding 3x and financial assets 5x GDP. This implies that capital markets are now the dog and real economies are merely the tail, and what happens in that ‘cloud of finance’ determines the reality. .. real economies are now driven mostly by intangibles, which do not have the same capacity constraints as tangibles and offer synergetic and spillover benefits while causing deep disinflation, inequalities and disruption. It is the state that stands between civilization and the chaos of falling asset prices destroying houses, jobs and consumption.”
***
Barclays analyst Hiral Patel believes that European urban infrastructure is too archaic to deal with future density and pollution and sees investment opportunities as a result,
“Our current urban infrastructure is inadequately equipped to manage escalating issues of pollution, population growth and inequalities … we argue that it has never been more crucial for both existing and new cities to be made smarter, more efficient and sustainable … Within enabling technology, TowerCos (Cellnex, AMT) are central to the theme as they lead the deployment of infrastructure and development of edge capability. Nemetschek’s AEC software is instrumental in building digital twins and Infineon’s power semiconductors will be increasingly important as we shift towards intelligent building management systems (IBMS) and renewable energy. We also see CrowdStrike’s role in cybersecurity becoming increasingly important in a Smart City. Within automation & efficiency, we highlight ABB, Schneider, Siemens, Honeywell and Johnson Controls as key suppliers of IBMS. Additionally, the shift towards smart buildings should benefit building products companies Sika and Saint-Gobain. Within sustainability, we highlight Wood, Engie, Veolia as essential service providers (energy, water, waste management) and Enel, E.ON and Iberdrola as infrastructure enablers supporting the shift to smart grids.”
The report is written from a European perspective and historic web traffic here indicates that Report on Business readers view European markets with ambivalence (at best). But, with a potential US$2-trillion infrastructure spending plan after the U.S. election, these trends are likely global.
***
