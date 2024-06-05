Markets and economists react to BoC: Another cut in July is no given

The Canadian dollar and short-term bond yields immediately tumbled as the Bank of Canada announced its 25-basis-point cut. The loonie lost about two-10ths of a US cent, trading at 72.95 US cents as of 9:48 am ET. The two-year Canada bond yield, which is particularly sensitive to central bank moves, lost about four basis points and is now retesting support at 4 per cent. Its spread widened against the U.S. two-year bond, which was only down about one basis point to 4.76 per cent.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added to its earlier gains, up about half a percentage point at last check. It opened up about 0.3 per cent.

Money markets were pricing in close to 80 per cent odds this morning that the bank would cut at today’s meeting, so such a move was not fully priced into markets.

Now attention turns to the July meeting. Current swaps pricing suggests another quarter-point cut at that meeting is not a given. At 9:55 am ET, swaps pricing showed about 40 per cent odds of another cut in July, although it showed odds of as high as 55 per cent immediately following the decision, according to LSEG data. Put simply, markets are giving pretty even odds that another cut will arrive in July.

By December, a full 75 basis points of cuts are now priced into money markets.

Here’s how implied probabilities of future interest rate moves stand in swaps markets as of 1002 am ET, according to data from LSEG (formerly known as Refinitiv Eikon). The new Bank of Canada overnight rate is 4.75 per cent. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves. These numbers could very well change following today’s news conference.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 24-Jul-24 4.6518 39.3 60.7 0 4-Sep-24 4.5064 74.6 25.4 0 23-Oct-24 4.4184 83.5 16.5 0 11-Dec-24 4.2891 92.1 7.9 0

Here’s how economists are reacting in written commentaries, prior to the 1030am ET news conference:

Royce Mendes, Desjardins Securities

By cutting interest rates 25bps today, the Bank of Canada signaled that it’s no longer singularly focused on driving inflation lower. As the statement says, there has been sustained evidence that underlying inflation is easing towards the central bank’s target. Therefore, interest rates no longer needed to be as restrictive. Make no mistake, monetary policy is still exerting downward pressure on the economy and inflation, just a little less than it was yesterday.

It’s taken only eleven months for the central bank to go from hikes to cuts, but this cycle is very different. Indeed, the policy rate reached much more restrictive levels this time around than anything seen in recent decades. Rather than waiting for a recession to take hold, officials are acting pre-emptively to guide the economy towards a soft landing. With challenges on the horizon and monetary policy only working with a lag, today’s 25bp rate reduction is consistent with a risk-management approach.

As expected, the Bank of Canada will continue to operate its quantitative tightening program in the background. In that way, central bankers continue to tighten financial conditions by increasing the supply of bonds held by the private sector, even as they worked to ease conditions via today’s rate reduction. The two policies will operate differently, but it does suggest that today’s rate cut won’t have as much impact on broad financial conditions as it might have otherwise.

Officials unequivocally stated that if inflation continues to ease, it’s reasonable to expect further cuts. That’s more explicit guidance than we had anticipated. As a result, we have increasing confidence that the Bank of Canada will move again in July. Even with consistent 25bps moves, this cutting cycle will be more gradual than previous iterations. It will also be less pronounced, should the economy avoid a hard landing.

The rate decision today is consistent with our view that policymakers want to get ahead of the coming mortgage renewal wall in 2025. As we’ve said, lower interest rates are the closest thing to a silver bullet for managing the renewals. A cooler US economy and a planned slowdown in population growth reinforce the need to get rates down to roughly 3.50% by the middle of next year.

More to come