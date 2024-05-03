Market bets for June BoC rate cut spike after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report

A much-weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report has market participants rethinking the odds of a Bank of Canada interest rate cut at its next policy meeting in June.

Implied interest rate probabilities in swaps markets now suggest about a 78 per cent probability that the Bank of Canada will cut its key overnight lending rate on June 5, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Just prior to this morning’s U.S jobs figures, those odds were less than 65 per cent. Markets are now fully pricing in a rate cut by the July meeting, signaling a high degree of confidence short-term interest rates will soon be heading lower.

The weak labour report has revived hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut its own key lending rate this year. That has a knock-on effect on where monetary policy is heading in Canada, since the two economies and financial markets are so closely linked. If the Bank of Canada aggressively lowers its key lending rate well ahead of any moves by the U.S. central bank, it would risk further depreciation in the Canadian dollar and the inflationary pressures that could ensue.

Money markets are now pricing in about 51 basis points of rate cuts from the U.S. central bank this year, compared with about 41 basis points prior to the data release, according to LSEG data.

The Labor Department report showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 175,000 jobs in April, compared with expectations for an increase of 243,000, according to economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate stood at 3.9 per cent compared with expectations that it would remain steady at 3.8 per cent, while average earnings rose 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis against forecasts of 0.3 per cent growth.

The following table details how swaps markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to Refinitiv Eikon data minutes after the U.S. jobs data were released. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 5-Jun-24 4.8038 78.5 21.5 0 24-Jul-24 4.6944 87.9 12.1 0 4-Sep-24 4.5292 95.9 4.1 0 23-Oct-24 4.4448 97.3 2.7 0 11-Dec-24 4.3137 98.7 1.3 0

And here’s how markets were pricing in monetary policy changes just prior to the data being released:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 5-Jun-24 4.8387 64.5 35.5 0 24-Jul-24 4.7334 79.5 20.5 0 4-Sep-24 4.5858 91.6 8.4 0 23-Oct-24 4.5116 94.1 5.9 0 11-Dec-24 4.397 96.8 3.2 0

Bond yields in both Canada and the U.S. fell following the data. The U.S. two year at around 9am ET was down 10 basis points at 4.77 per cent and the Canadian two year was down about 5 basis points at 4.19 per cent. Two-year bond yields are particularly sensitive to central bank policy moves and are influential on the pricing in equity markets. Major North American stock indexes opened sharply higher this morning.

Here’s how economists are reacting to the U.S. jobs data in written commentaries this morning:

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy, Desjardins

It’s almost as if Jerome Powell had seen the payroll numbers when he stepped to the podium on Wednesday and delivered a more dovish than anticipated message. The US economy churned out just 175K jobs in April, the lowest since October 2023. Revisions to the prior two months were also net negative, albeit only modestly.

Much of the shortfall in job creation versus the consensus estimate of 240K for April came from the public sector, with the private-sector undershooting expectations by a narrower margin. Despite the advance in jobs, total hours worked during the month actually declined, suggesting a soft start for GDP in Q2.

Overall, the softer labour market in April had the unemployment rate rising a tick to 3.9%. That’s up from a low of 3.6% over the past year and is not very far below the Fed’s estimate of 4.1% for the natural rate of unemployment. The closely watched Sahm rule, which can be an early indicator of recessionary conditions, was not triggered. However, it continues to creep closer to that threshold.

Wages advanced just 0.2%, with the annual rate ticking down to 3.9% from 4.1% in March. While Powell downplayed any concerns about wage-push inflation earlier this week, the slowdown will no doubt be a sigh of relief for US monetary policymakers.

Today’s data reinforce the Fed’s decision to simply delay rather than derail their plan to eventually cut rates this year. Earlier this week, Fed Chair Powell had said that now that inflation is much closer to target, the employment side of the mandate will take more precedence in the FOMC’s decision making relative to the past few years when the sole focus was on taming price pressures.

Markets view these numbers as reinforcing the message that the next move in rates will be to the downside. Yields across the Treasury curve are down as it looks more likely that the current level of the fed funds rate is restrictive enough to put inflation back on track down to 2%. While policymakers will still want to see more evidence that price pressures are diminishing before considering any monetary easing, we are retaining our call for the Fed to cut rates twice later this year.

Thomas Feltmate, senior economist, TD Economics

The U.S. job engine lost a bit of momentum in April, with payrolls printing below the 200k mark for the first time in five months. However, smoothing through the monthly volatility shows job gains have averaged a still healthy 242k over the past three-months, which is only a modest step down from Q1′s 269K, and still above Q4′2023′s average of 212k. Importantly, wage growth decelerated a bit more than expected last month. This will be welcome news for Fed officials – particularly after other data points out this week including the Employment Cost Index showed an uptick in wage pressures more recently.

By most metrics, the labor market remains both healthy and tight. Employment gains remain robust, the unemployment rate is low, and job openings – while falling – are still elevated relative to pre-pandemic levels. With the unemployment rate expected to hold steady through Q2, inflation is unlikely to ease in a way that would give policymakers enough confidence that it’s on sustainable path back to 2% until sometime in the second half of the year. As a result, we have pushed out the timing of the first Fed rate cut until December.

Ali Jaffery, senior economist, CIBC Economics

The Fed will be pleased with today’s data given Powell’s dovish bias, particularly the slower wage growth number and part-rate remaining steady, as both help with slower price gains going forward. But overall the labor market still remains strong and they will need to see more evidence of a slowdown, or a surprise sharp drop in employment, to be worried about their employment mandate after such a strong string of job gains. Ultimately, the FOMC is going to stay on hold until they have clarity on inflation. They are trying to assess whether the uptick in price pressures in Q1 is going to be persistent or not, and with the labor market not cracking, they have some time to figure it out.

