Markets raise bets of June BoC rate cut after inflation data

Today’s inflation numbers haven’t settled the debate in money markets on whether the Bank of Canada will start cutting interest rates next month. Both June and July BoC policy meetings are still very much in play.

Implied probabilities in swap markets now suggest about a 53 per cent chance the Bank of Canada will cut its key lending rate at its next policy meeting June 5. Immediately prior to the data, those odds were hovering at about 40 per cent. The odds had risen to above 70 per cent at the start of this month, coinciding with an unexpected weak U.S. employment report, before later declining.

Odds of a cut at the July meeting are now up to 83 per cent, from 75 per cent prior to the 830 am ET inflation report.

The swaps data suggest market participants are unusually split on their views on an exact date for when rate cuts will begin. But there remains strong conviction that easier monetary policy will arrive this summer. And just over 50 basis points of cuts are fully priced into markets by the end of this year.

Action in other markets suggest today’s inflation numbers were a bit softer than traders were positioned for. The Canadian dollar lost about a quarter of a US cent, trading at 73.19 cents US at last check. The Canada two-year bond yield slipped to 4.214% from 4.2631%.

The following table details how swaps markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to Refinitiv Eikon data minutes after the inflation figures were released. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5 per cent. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 5-Jun-24 4.8662 53.5 46.5 0 24-Jul-24 4.6938 85.6 14.4 0 4-Sep-24 4.5979 91.1 8.9 0 23-Oct-24 4.4726 95.6 4.4 0 11-Dec-24 4.3893 97 3 0

And here’s how markets were pricing in monetary policy changes just prior to the data being released:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 5-Jun-24 4.8992 40.3 59.7 0 24-Jul-24 4.7508 75.7 24.3 0 4-Sep-24 4.6574 84.8 15.2 0 23-Oct-24 4.5341 92.3 7.7 0 11-Dec-24 4.4483 94.9 5.1 0

Here’s how economists are reacting in written commentaries this morning:

Andrew Grantham, senior economist, CIBC Economics

Today’s data should have provided the all clear on the inflation front that the Bank of Canada needed to start cutting interest rates in June. While headline CPI was in line with consensus expectations, rising 0.5% on the month for an annual rate of 2.7% (down from 2.9%), we saw continued softness in most core measures of inflation including CPI-Trim and CPI-median. Both measures eased on a year-over-year basis to 2.9% and 2.6% respectively, with the latter one tick below consensus expectations, and monthly increases remained muted. CPI excluding food/energy also posted a tame 0.1% seasonally adjusted monthly increase. Mortgage interest costs continued to put the greatest upward pressure on the year-over-year rate of headline CPI, with telephone services and internet the most downward pressure. At the time of the April interest rate decision, the Bank of Canada Governor stated that policymakers were encouraged by recent subdued inflation readings, but needed those to persist for longer before cutting interest rates. Since then we have received two more months of data pointing to tame underlying inflation, for a total of four in a row, and because of that we continue to forecast a first rate cut at the next meeting in June.

Olivia Cross, North America Economist, Capital Economics

The fourth consecutive 0.1% m/m average increase in the Bank of Canada’s preferred core price measures in April will give the Bank confidence that the further easing in core inflation is being sustained. That progress means there is a strong possibility of a June rate cut, although the continued resilience of the labour market means the Bank may be equally comfortable waiting until the July meeting, allowing it to observe two more months of inflation data.

The 0.2% m/m seasonally adjusted rise in the headline CPI index was smaller than we had expected, and brought the headline rate back down to 2.7%. That softer increase was helped by a 0.2% m/m fall in food prices, which offset some of the rise in gasoline prices. Recreation prices also fell by 0.2% m/m, while the March rebound in clothing prices was short lived, with prices unchanged in April. The continued source of strength remains shelter prices, which rose by a stronger 0.5% m/m, although more favourable base effects meant that the annual rate edged down to 6.4%.

The muted monthly gains pulled the annual rates of CPI-trim and CPI-median down to 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively, and the average three-month annualised rate was just 1.6%. That said, the six-month annualised rate was still 2.4%, so it may still be too soon for the Bank to conclude that its job is done. Accordingly, despite the continued progress, the Bank of Canada may hold off on cutting interest rates in June, in order to confirm that lower core inflation will be sustained in the next two CPI releases ahead of the July meeting. Nonetheless, the data today further reinforce our view that markets are underestimating the degree of policy loosening that is likely over the next 12 months.

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities

Canadians look likely to get a small dose of rate relief in the coming weeks. With headline inflation decelerating to 2.7% in April from 2.9% in March and core measures also moving in the right direction, Canadian central bankers should have the evidence they need to begin easing monetary policy.

Statistics Canada even went as far as to call it a broad based deceleration. Excluding food and energy, prices were up a cool 0.1% in seasonally-adjusted terms, enough to take the annual rate of that core metric down to 2.7% from 2.9% March.

The Bank of Canada’s preferred measures of core inflation also showed more progress towards normalization. Both the core median and trimmed mean indexes rose just 0.14% in April. The average of the three-month annualized rates accelerated to 1.6% from 1.4%, but only because an even weaker monthly print fell out of the calculation. The three-month annualized rates remain well below the central bank’s 2% inflation target and are running even slower than what the consensus had penciled in. That’s a signal that underlying price pressures should continue to pull headline inflation lower in the months to come.

Yields are down across the Government of Canada yield curve and the exchange rate is also weaker, although it still seems like a bit of an underreaction to what was a very encouraging data release. While the market still seems somewhat hesitant to fully commit to a rate cut in June, we see the latest inflation data as enough for the Bank of Canada to begin a gradual easing cycle at its next policy announcement.

