Maxim Power insiders fire up their buying

Maxim Power Corp. (Friday’s close $2.18) is based in Alberta, which is moving away from coal-based power generation and focusing on renewables and natural gas. Maxim is currently building its 204-megawatt natural gas-fired M2 power plant at Grande Cache, which is expected to begin operations by June to replace an existing facility. Insiders appear energized about the stock’s prospects and have spent a combined $720,420 picking up shares in the public market over the past 90 days. Recent buyers include director W. Brett Wilson, who bought 155,000 at $1.85.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.