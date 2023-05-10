Equities

Wall Street futures wavered early Wednesday with traders awaiting a morning report on U.S. inflation, looking for hints about the future path of interest rates. European markets were down modestly. TSX futures were muted.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all just below break even in the early premarket period, reversing modest gains seen earlier in the day. On Tuesday, all three saw losses. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished flat yesterday with weakness in financials offsetting gains in energy and industrial stocks.

On Wednesday, U.S. inflation figures will be key for markets.

“U.S. April CPI data are front and centre today and with rates markets priced for almost no risk of further Fed hikes there would likely be a bigger market reaction to an upside surprise than a downside surprise,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“While the reported consensus forecast for the core month-over-month figure is 0.3 per cent, survey responses are split almost exactly between 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent (the mean survey response is 0.35 per cent), so the rounded m/m needs to be 0.5 per cent m/m or higher to really constitute a surprise.”

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s next policy decision is June 14, meaning markets will also get the May inflation report before that announcement. At its last meeting, the Fed hiked rates by a quarter percentage point but also signalled a likely move to the sidelines for the time being.

Canada’s reading on inflation is due next week.

In Canada, earnings season continues. Insurer Manulife Financial reports after the close of trading, as does RioCan REIT. Brookfield Asset Management and WSP both report this morning.

After Tuesday’s closing bell, Great-West Lifeco reported first-quarter net earnings of $595-million, down more than 55 per cent from $1.3-billion a year earlier, The Canadian Press reported. The Winnipeg-based insurer says base earnings for the quarter ended March 31 were $808-million, up more than 13 per cent from $712-million the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were 64 cents, down from $1.43 a year earlier.

On Wall Street, Walt Disney Co. results are due after the close.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.18 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.12 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were both down 0.20 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.41 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.53 per cent, extending the previous day’s losses.

Commodities

Crude prices were lower, following a three-day streak of gains, after weekly U.S. inventory figures showed a surprise increase.

The day range on Brent was US$76.11 to US$77.39 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$72.44 to US$73.64. Both benchmarks were down more than 1 per cent in the early premarket period.

Figures from the American Petroleum Institute released late Tuesday showed U.S. crude stocks rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended May 5. Gasoline stockpiles rose by nearly 400,000 barrels.

Analysts polled by Reuters had been forecasting a decline for both.

More official figures are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“Inventory data typically holds sway ahead of US driving season; hence the market focus will turn to the API and EIA crude stocks data this week, with oil traders still looking over their shoulders at U.S. inflation data and bank stocks,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management said.

In other commodities, gold prices slid after two days of gains.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent to US$2,028.06 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, while U.S. gold futures shed 0.4 per cent to US$2,034.40.

“Gold is entering a win-win scenario as a hot inflation report will justify higher rates for longer that will cripple growth prospects and trigger a stock market selloff,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

“A cooling round of inflation data points could vindicate calls that the Fed is done tightening and support Fed rate cuts to happen later in the year.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker in early trading as crude prices slid and risk sentiment remained tentative while its U.S. counterpart was steady against a basket of currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.63 US cents to 74.80 US cents in the predawn period. The loonie has gained 1.6 per cent over the last five days and is up more than 1 per cent for the year to date.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index steadied at 101.64 after wavering through the early morning period, according to figures from Reuters.

The U.S. dollar saw some pressure from news Tuesday that talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and top lawmakers led to little headway on raising the US$31.4-trillion debt limit. Further talks are scheduled for Friday.

Elsewhere, the euro was flat at US$1.0957 early Wednesday, as was Britain’s pound, which held at US$1.2628. The Bank of England is scheduled to deliver its next rate decision on Thursday. The central bank is expected to again hike borrowing costs.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.509 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Vacation rental booking company Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday that it expected fewer bookings and lower average daily rates in the second quarter versus a year earlier. U.S. travel companies, which have benefited from higher prices and hybrid work, are moderating their outlook for 2023 as pre-pandemic travel patterns return and consumers seek cheaper accommodation amid high inflation and recession fears. Shares sank more than 13 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday morning.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for April.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press