Equities

Wall Street futures ticked higher early Thursday as traders weigh the outlook for interest rates after the latest U.S. inflation report. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were up with crude prices higher.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in positive territory. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq added 1.04 per cent while the S&P 500 closed up 0.45 per cent. The Dow finished just south of break even, falling 0.09 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.42 per cent.

Markets are now trying to gauge where the U.S. Federal Reserve goes on interest rates in coming months. On Wednesday, new figures showed the annual rate of inflation in the U.S. economy eased slightly to 4.9 per cent. Economists had been looking for a number around 5 per cent. In the wake of the report, Fed funds futures traders were pricing in a pause in rate increases at the central bank’s June meeting, and less than a 5-per-cent chance of another 25 basis point hike.

“Today, the consensus is that the Fed’s latest rate hike was certainly its last for this cycle,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“And if that’s the case, looking at what happened over the past 40 years, five over the past six tightening cycles ended with the Fed immediately cutting the interest rates after a peak, except in 2018 where the rates remained at peak for 5 months before being pulled down again.”

In that context, she said, expecting a rate cut in the next few months is reasonable and the negative outlook for the U.S. dollar makes sense, “even more so when inflation numbers hint that the trend is in the right direction.”

On Thursday, markets will get a reading on wholesale price pressures with the release of the latest producer price index ahead of the opening bell. Canada’s April inflation report is expected next week.

On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get earnings from retailer Canadian Tire this morning. Insurer Sun Life reports after the close.

Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents in the latest quarter, below estimates of 80 cents, according to Refinitiv data. Manulife’s global wealth and asset management unit posted net inflows of $4.4-billion in the first quarter, compared with inflows of $6.8-billion a year earlier, Reuters reported. The results were released after Thursday’s closing bell.

On Wall Street, shares of Walt Disney Co. were down more than 4 per cent in the premarket after company reduced streaming losses by US$400-million and reported quarterly earnings in line with analysts’ forecast, but also shed streaming subscribers.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.35 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.22 per cent. Markets are awaiting the Bank of England’s latest policy decision today. The central bank is expected to again raise borrowing costs. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.08 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.02-per-cent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.09 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were up in early trading after a report showed a drop in U.S. gasoline stocks, suggesting continued demand for transport fuels.

The day range on Brent was US$76.54 to US$77.31 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$72.68 to US$73.39. Both benchmarks were up more than 1 per cent early Thursday morning.

Both saw losses on Wednesday but are on track for their best weekly percentage gain in four, according to Reuters.

Figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed gasoline inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels last week, more than the 1.2 million barrel draw forecast by analysts.

Distillate stocks also declined while U.S. jet fuel demand rose to its highest since December 2019.

Crude inventories rose, meanwhile, by 3 million barrels in the week to May 5 to 462.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 900,000-barrel drop. The increase came amid another release from national reserves.

In other commodities, spot gold held steady at US$2,031.10 per ounce early Thursday morning, while U.S. gold futures were flat at US$2,037.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down while its U.S. counterpart advanced against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.50 US cents to 74.83 US cents early Thursday morning. The Canadian dollar has fallen nearly 1 per cent against the greenback over the last five days.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Thursday’s calendar.

On world markets, the dollar index measuring the greenback against a basket of six major peers, rose 0.45 per cent to 101.87.

The euro, meanwhile, slid 0.5 per cent to a three-week low of $1.0924.

Sterling fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.2567, pulling back from Wednesday’s one-year high of US$1.2679, ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England rate decision, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly lower at 3.431 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

Bank of England monetary policy announcement

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 6.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI final demand for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press