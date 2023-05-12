Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Friday as economic uncertainty and concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling standoff keep investors on edge. Major European markets were up. TSX futures were positive.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all above water. On Thursday, the Nasdaq rose 0.18 per cent while the S&P 500 and Dow lost 0.17 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively. Heading into Friday’s session, both the Dow and the S&P were negative for the week, while the Nasdaq was positive.

Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.4 per cent yesterday and is down 0.82 per cent for the week so far.

“Markets have failed to fully embrace softer U.S. inflation data, as renewed fears of a global economic slowdown have markets, outside of tech, leaning risk-off,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Investors are growing concerned about weak China data, the U.S. debt ceiling impasse, and the ongoing situation with regional banks.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional leaders had been scheduled to meet again on raising the U.S. debt ceiling in a bid to avoid default, but the session has reportedly been delayed until next week.

“Most think the saga will be resolved without any significant disruptions,” Mr. Innes said. “The presumption is based on history and the view that no elected official wants to wear the ‘I started a recession button’ heading into an election year.”

In Canada, investors get results from Air Canada and Cineplex before the start of trading. Aimia, Fairfax Financial and Crescent Point are also scheduled to report.

Air Canada posted a smaller adjusted quarterly loss in the most recent quarter as travel demand remained resilient. The carrier posted an adjusted net loss of $188-million, or $0.53 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with an adjusted loss of $747-million, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier.

Elsewhere, insurer Sun Life topped analysts’ estimates in the latest quarter, helped by strong insurance sales in Canada and the U.S. Sun Life’s underlying net income rose 24 per cent to $895-million. On a per share basis, it earned $1.52 per share, a cent over analysts’ expectations, according to Refinitiv data. The results were released after Thursday’s close.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, tweeting: “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” He didn’t identify the person although the Wall Street Journal reported that Comcast NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino was in talks for the job.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.65 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.45 per cent. New figures out of Britain on Friday showed that economy managed a 0.1-per-cent gain in the first quarter. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.52 per cent and 0.94 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.90 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.59 per cent.

Crude prices were headed to a fourth consecutive week of declines as a cloudy picture for global economic growth raises concerns about demand.

The day range on Brent was US$74.15 to US$75.46 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$70.14 to US$71.50.

Both benchmarks were down by more than 1 per cent and looked set for the longest streak of weekly losses since late 2021.

“The sharpest oil price drops have coincided with rising fears that regional banking stress will push the U.S. into recession,” SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes said in an early note.

“Statistically, U.S. banking stress — proxied using U.S. bank equity prices — explains much of the daily Brent price action over the last few months.”

In other commodities, gold prices were down, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar although economic uncertainty also helped boost the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$2,010.63 per ounce by early Friday morning and was down 0.2 per cent for the week. U.S. gold futures shed 0.3 per cent to US$2,015.00.

The Canadian dollar was little changed in early trading while its U.S. counterpart was on track for its best weekly showing since February.

The day range on the loonie was 74.06 US cents to 74.19 US cents in the early premarket period. The loonie is down about 0.86 per cent over the last five days.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Friday.

On world markets, the dollar index was slightly higher at 102.11 on Friday and on its way to a weekly gain of 0.84 per cent, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was down marginally against the U.S. dollar at US$1.091, after falling to its lowest since April 11 the previous day at US$1.09, Reuters reported.

Britain’s pound rose 0.06 per cent on Friday to US$1.252.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 3.412 per cent in the predawn period.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for May (preliminary reading).

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q1.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press