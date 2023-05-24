Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Wednesday as the ongoing standoff over raising the U.S. debt ceiling takes a toll on sentiment. Major European markets were in the red. TSX futures were also weaker with a pair of Canada’s biggest banks reporting results.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all underwater in the early premarket period. All three finished down yesterday with the Dow and S&P losing more than 1 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 1.01 per cent.

“The clock continues to tick on a debt ceiling deal, with U.S. stocks taking a bit of a tumble after a report came out that saw House Republicans question Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s warning that the deadline for a deal is June 1st,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“With elements of both sides becoming increasingly entrenched there is this rising fear that we could stumble into a miscalculation that results in a technical default or creates a situation that does enormous damage to the US’s fiscal credibility.”

In Canada, big banks are in the spotlight with Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal releasing results before the bell. TD, RBC and CIBC report tomorrow.

Scotiabank said net income, excluding one-off items, came in at $2.17-billion, or $1.70 a share, in the three months ended April 30, compared with $2.77-billion, or $2.18 a share, a year earlier.

Overall, analysts are expecting Canada’s big lenders to post a weaker quarter amid higher loan-loss provisions. Earnings per share are seen dropping 8 per cent to 9 per cent year-over-year.

On the economic side, the U.S. Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its most recent meeting this afternoon.

“The minutes have been somewhat superseded, as the debate on a June rate hike was reopened by [Dallas Fed President Lorie] Logan last week,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“At the time of the meeting, the Fed was seen as signalling that it was shifting to a predominantly data-dependent mode without any pre-commitment to additional hikes. Chairman [Jerome] Powell acknowledged the ‘meaningful change’ in the Fed’s policy bias during his press conference.”

However, Mr. Cole said, Mr. Powell left the door open for another increase in June and said the central bank doesn’t expect to cut rates as quickly as markets had been expecting.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.35 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1.53 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 1.25 per cent and 1.44 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.89 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.62 per cent. Both marked their second consecutive day of losses.

Commodities

Crude prices rose in the wake of a decline in U.S. inventories and comments from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister suggesting the OPEC+ group could again cut output.

The day range on Brent was US$77.35 to US$77.87 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$73.52 to US$73.98.

“Oil prices are trading higher again on Wednesday, buoyed by the latest short-seller warning from Saudi Arabia,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“The prospect of another ‘ouching’ moment is seemingly too much to bear although if past experience is anything to go by, traders may be tempted to call his bluff.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told short-sellers to watch out during his most recent comments on the market which come ahead of the next OPEC+ meeting on June 4, Mr. Erlam said in a note.

Meanwhile new figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed crude inventories fell about 6.8 million barrels last week. Gasoline inventories dropped about 6.4 million.

More official figures are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,972.49 per ounce by early Wednesday morning. U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,973.70.

“Gold is treading water it seems ahead of the Fed minutes later today and the U.S. inflation data at the end of the week,” Mr. Erlam said.

“It has stabilized around US$1,960 which is a big technical level of support for the yellow metal.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker while its U.S. counterpart continued to hold near two-month highs as investors opt for safer holdings as debt ceiling talks drag on.

The day range on the loonie was 73.80 US cents to 74.10 US cents in the predawn period. The Canadian dollar is down about 0.63 per cent over the past five days as of early Wednesday morning.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Wednesday.

On world markets, the dollar index which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers was flat at 103.5, just below Tuesday’s 103.65, its highest since March.

The euro was up 0.17 per cent at US$1.0786 and the pound was slightly lower at US$1.24105, having earlier risen as much as 0.44 per cent to US$1.247 after a report showed British inflation slowed by much less than markets had expected, driving expectations of further rate hikes from the Bank of England, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 3.692 per cent early Wednesday morning.

Economic news

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes for May 2-3 meeting are released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press