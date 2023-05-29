Equities

Major European markets were positive in morning trading in the wake of a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. TSX futures were steady. U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Sentiment was helped early Monday by weekend news that U.S. President Joe Biden and House Leader Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement to raise the U.S. debt limit, heading off an historic default. The agreement, which includes spending cuts, will suspend the US$31.4-trillion debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025. The agreement now moves to Congress for a vote.

“Right now, it’s all about convincing the ‘hard-core’ factions of both camps; the conservative Republicans and progressive Democrats to vote for the deal which still has an element of uncertainty,” OANDA senior analyst Kelvin Wong said.

In Canada, investors will get a reading on the health of the broader economy this week when Statistics Canada releases its report on March and first-quarter GDP on Wednesday morning.

Markets are expecting to see a modest contraction of 0.1 per cent in March and annual growth of 2.5 per cent for the first quarter.

“The release of Q1 GDP will attract a lot of attention,” National Bank economists said in a note.

“Output may have progressed 2.5 per cent in annualized terms, which would be this indicator’s fastest clip since the second quarter of 2022. Published at the same time, industry data could show a 0.1 per cent decrease in economic output in March, with negative contributions from trade and the mining/quarrying sectors more than offsetting gains in other industries, including those of the public sector and scientific/technical services.”

Later in the week, Wall Street will get May employment figures with the release of non-farm payrolls on Friday morning. Economists are expecting to see the addition of 195,000 jobs for the month with the jobless rate ticking up 0.1 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

Canada’s jobs report will be released the following week.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.08 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.27 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively. Markets in the U.K. were closed for a public holiday.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.04 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gained alongside improved global market sentiment, although trade was expected to be thinner as a result of market holidays in the U.S. and the U.K.

The day range on Brent was US$77.18 to US$77.75 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$72.94 to US$73.55.

Both benchmarks gained about 1 per cent last week.

“We could see more gains as a relief rally gets under way in the broader financial markets when the U.S. comes back from the long Memorial Day weekend,” Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights, said.

Sentiment was bolstered by the weekend deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. Traders are also now looking ahead to the June 4 meeting of the OPEC+ group.

Markets have been getting mixed signals about the group’s plans with Russia suggesting output is likely to remain unchanged while Saudi Arabia has hinted that a production cut is possible.

In other commodities, spot gold was little changed at US$1,946.84 per ounce, hovering near two-month lows hit on Friday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at US$1,946.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar edged higher amid improved risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart pulled back against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.40 US cents to 73.62 US cents in the early premarket period.

There were no major Canadian economic reports due on Monday.

On world markets, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was slightly softer around 104.23 but not far from last week’s two-month peaks, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was 0.1-per-cent lower around US$1.0722, while Britain’s pound was marginally weaker at US$1.2344.

Economic news

With Reuters and The Canadian Press