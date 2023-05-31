Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Wednesday as markets await a vote in Congress on the U.S. debt deal. Major European markets were in the red. TSX futures were lower with a reading on the health of the broader economy due this morning.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all below break even. Wall Street saw a mixed session on Tuesday. Going into the last trading day of the month, the Nasdaq is up more than 6 per cent since the start of May while the S&P is up 0.9 per cent. The Dow has lost more than 3 per cent for the month so far. In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 1.14 per cent on Tuesday and is down roughly 4 per cent for the month.

Markets continue to focus on the next steps in efforts to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling after a weekend deal was struck between U.S. President Joe Biden and House Leader Kevin McCarthy. On Tuesday night, the agreement cleared a key hurdle when it passed in the House Rules Committee. It is now expected to go to a vote in Congress this evening.

“It won’t take a lot to disrupt this debt deal, but optimism remains that Congress won’t mess with putting the economy at risk of an unnecessary catastrophe,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Right now, it feels like we have a one run lead and are at the seventh-inning stretch. Once this debt ceiling deal gets to President Biden’s desk, then Wall Street can go back to focusing on potential downgrade risks, recession odds, and more Fed tightening.”

In Canada, Statistics Canada releases its report on March and first-quarter gross domestic product. The agency will also give an early estimate on growth in April.

“We expect [the first quarter] GDP report to show a strong start to 2023 — with real output up 2.5 per cent on an annualized basis,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“Aside from a significant add from exports (thanks to a rebound in motor vehicle and parts), domestic demand was probably on the softer side. And rate-sensitive sectors continue to be squeezed by tighter monetary policy.”

Mr. Cole says RBC economists are expecting to see a small monthly decline in April.

“The strike by workers with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) is expected to shave 0.3 percentage points from April GDP,” he said.

On the corporate side, National Bank caps Canada’s bank earnings season, releasing results for its latest quarter. The bulk of Canada’s banks delivered results last week that were largely disappointing amid rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.

Montreal-based CAE is also scheduled to report results this morning.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.18 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.20 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.28 per cent and 0.42 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.41 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped 1.94 per cent, hitting a new 2023 low and briefly entering bear market territory.

Commodities

Crude prices were lower and set for a monthly drop as weaker-than-expected economic data out of China, one of the world’s biggest consumers of oil, applied downward pressure.

The day range on Brent was US$72.89 to US$73.81 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$68.68 to US$69.69.

Brent crude is down about 7 per cent for the month so far while WTI is off about 9 per cent.

New figures showed China’s manufacturing activity contracted faster than expected in May on weakening demand, with the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) down to 48.8 from 49.2 in April. The outcome lagged a forecast of 49.4, according to Reuters.

“Oil prices year-to-date continue to revolve around macro concerns and recessionary fears,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

“And even though realized oil demand has generally proven resilient and global oil demand forecasts have been revised higher, macro investors are looking through oil analysts’ crystal balls.”

In other commodities, gold prices were treading water but looked set for the first monthly drop in three.

Spot gold held steady at US$1,960.79 per ounce by early Wednesday morning and was down more than 1 per cent for the month.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2per cent to US$1,959.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was lower, hit by weaker risk sentiment in broader markets and sagging crude prices, while its U.S. counterpart hit its best level since mid-March against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.25 US cents to 73.54 US cents in the predawn period. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.17 per cent for the month ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.51 per cent early Wednesday morning to 104.6, its highest since March 16.

The euro was last down 0.67 per cent at US$1.066, the lowest since March 20, according to figures from Reuters. New figures released Wednesday showed inflationary pressures easing in France and parts of Germany. Euro zone inflation figures are due tomorrow.

Britain’s pound was last down 0.42 per cent to US$1.236.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.658 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

HP Inc missed Wall Street targets for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday as inflation-hit customers spent less on the company’s personal computers. Companies such as HP, Lenovo and Dell Technologies Inc have seen demand ease from peaks hit during the pandemic, when work-from-home trends had driven up sales of laptops and other electronic devices. Global PC shipments declined nearly 30% in the January-March period to levels lower than before the pandemic, according to data from research firm IDC. Shares were down more than 4 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s real GDP for Q1.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for March.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for April.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press