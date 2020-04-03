Meaningful insider buying at Power Corp.

We still see evidence that current stock prices are cheap enough to encourage meaningful insider buying. INK Canadian Insider Index member Power Corporation of Canada is an example. Since March 23, CEO Jeffrey Orr and other insiders at the firm have spent a combined $2.0-million buying shares. Power Corp has a lot riding on a potential market recovery. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Power Financial, it has a 66.8-per-cent interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc., a 62.1-per-cent interest in wealth manager IGM Financial and a 27.8-per-cent interest in European investment firm Pargesa Holdings.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.