Meme-stock mania: BlackBerry shares see-saw while other names sink as AMC plans big share sale

Meme-stock mania is back.
An assortment of questionable stocks hyped up by retail traders on social media are seeing extreme activity, with hundreds of millions of shares traded by the day and double-digit share-price swings by the hour.
BlackBerry Ltd. is among the targets, with shares of the former smartphone giant rising by 47 per cent on the week, before giving back early gains in Thursday’s trading. The other names at the centre of the craze include theatre operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. , retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. , and video-game purveyor GameStop Corp. .
By early afternoon on Thursday, AMC’s stock was down by more than 20 per cent on the day after the company’s filing to issue 11.5 million new shares. This powerful reversal only erased a portion of the gains from the day before, however, when shares of AMC rose by 95 per cent.
On Wednesday, 760 million shares of AMC changed hands – a remarkable volume considering the company has just 450 million shares outstanding.
In AMC’s filing, the company seemed to issue an unusual warning to its own investors.
“Under the circumstances, we caution you against investing in our Class A common stock, unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment,” the document said.
This episode is a replay of a phenomenon witnessed last January, when meme stocks first made headlines.
In both circumstances, retail investors seized on out-of-favour stocks with a few things in common – struggling companies, with a certain legacy element to their business models, that were heavily shorted by big investors.
An army of small investors figured out it could put pressure on short sellers by taking positions in those names on a mass scale. The shorts would be forced to unwind their positions, thus adding to the buying pressure, which subsequently attracted more retail interest.
“The retail force behind this movement is still strong, so it is anyone’s guess how much larger this bubble can grow,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
