Merrill Lynch: 2020s will be a decade of investor misery

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Ten-year market forecasts are rarely accurate, which is good news for investors because Merrill Lynch’s Transforming World: The 2020s paints a miserable picture of the next decade,
“We enter the next decade with interest rates at 5,000-year lows, the largest asset bubble in history, a planet that is heating up, and a deflationary profile of debt, disruption and demographics. We will end it with nearly 1bn people added to the world, a rapidly ageing population, up to 800mn people facing the threat of job automation and the environment on the brink of catastrophic change”
The report continues to map out the ten most important overriding themes for the 2020s which are Peak Globalization, Recession, Quantitative Failure, Demographics, Climate Change, Automation, Splinternet (China-related), Moral Capitalism, Smart Everything (internet of Things) and Space.
“@SBarlow_ROB Merrill maps out the 2020s dystopia” – (report overview) Twitter
“Here are Bank of America’s top 10 investing themes to watch over the next decade” – CNBC
***
Deutsche Bank contributed to the malaise with “20 risks for markets 2020,” which includes continued increase in economic inequality, U.S. election uncertainty, declining demand for U.S. credit, and tightening credit conditions.
“ @jsblokland 20 risks for 2020 by Deutsche Bank via @MarketWatch” – (full list with short explanation) Twitter
***
Patrick Horan is the principal at Toronto-based Agilith Capital, and the fund manager had some startlingly contrarian views on real estate investment trusts during an interview on BNN Bloomberg Monday,
“There is a lot of money in real estate right now … we have some asset values that are long in the tooth … [REITs] are priced like tech stocks in 2000.”
This was the final 30 seconds of the interview so there was no time for expanding on what specific valuations Mr. Horan is looking at, so I’ll have to do some work on that this morning.
“I wouldn’t go near REITs right now: Money manager Patrick Horan” – (video) BNN Bloomberg
**
Savita Subramanian, quantitative strategist at Merrill lynch, is my favoured source for analysis on U.S corporate profit growth.
In a Monday report, Ms. Subramanian’s update on earnings season highlighted better than expected third quarter results but continued cuts to 2020 forecasts,
“Following Week 5, 448 S&P 500 companies (92% of earnings) have reported. Bottom-up consensus 3Q EPS climbed 1% last week to $42.25, and is now 2% above where estimates stood at the start of earnings season (and above our $41.75 forecast). This implies a 1% YoY EPS decline, the first decline since the 2015-16 manufacturing recession. The beat was largely driven by strong results from Tech and Health Care companies - the two sectors drove over 90% of the beat … Despite better than expected 3Q results, forward estimates (4Q-2020) continued to fall last week. Analysts now forecast 4Q EPS to be flat YoY ($41.20), compared to +3% growth expected on October 1… 2020 consensus EPS of$179.36 is now just 2% above our $176 estimate”
“@SBarlow_ROB ML: "Despite better than expected 3Q results, forward estimates (4Q-2020) continued to fall last week" – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Column: “Four reasons I just bought this stock that’s been crushing the S&P 500” – Globe Investor
Newsletter: A master class in value investing - Globe Investor
Tweet of the Day:
The breathtaking decline in child mortality across the world, 1900-2016.— Dina D. Pomeranz (@DinaPomeranz) November 12, 2019
By @toddrjonespic.twitter.com/eWOa0RX9hL