Merrill Lynch’s 2019 ‘trades of the year' feature some surprises

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

A nice summary from Bespoke Investment Group highlights the case for both market bulls and bears. The list of reasons to be bearish – which start with “don’t fight the tape” (technicals) and “don’t fight the Fed” is considerably longer than the bull case.

@amberkanwar Great snapshot of bull vs bear arguments on US stocks by @bespokeinvest Which camp are you?

Merrill Lynch has published its list of top macroeconomic trade ideas for 2019. The audience is hedge fund managers so many of the ideas aren’t even possible for most investors to put on - ‘long U.S. 2s10s flatteners’ for instance’. Other ETF-oriented trades are more suitable and others hold guidance that can be used by Canadian investors in domestic assets.

The most interesting ideas for me are ‘long BRIC versus short FANG” and buying the iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN.

@JeremyWS BAML 2019 trades of the year... already starting to see a consensus appear...

Reuters’ John Kemp and Bloomberg’s Javier Blas are the two best media sources of energy sector analysis in my opinion. Mr. Kemp’s latest column summarizes the latest action in oil futures markets and concludes that “ Fund managers now have an essentially neutral position on the outlook for oil prices for the first time in more than a year.”

More form the column,

“Hedge funds and other money managers cut their combined net long position in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts by a further 74 million barrels in the week to Nov. 13.

"Portfolio managers have sold the equivalent of 553 million barrels of crude and fuels in the last seven weeks, the largest reduction over a comparable period since at least 2013 … Bullishness towards oil prices has evaporated and hedge funds now have the fewest outright long positions in crude and fuels since January 2016, when oil prices were hitting the bottom of the last slump. By contrast, short positions have climbed to 261 million barrels, the highest for a year, and up from a recent low of just 96 million barrels at the end of September.”

“Oil market bull run ends as hedge funds square up positions: Kemp” – Reuters

Goldman Sachs is predicting a significant slowdown in U.S. economic growth and also that the yield curve will invert in the latter half of 2019. The latter will cause panic among a number of institutional investors as curve inversions are usually a sign of approaching recessions,

“US real GDP growth will decelerate from 2.9% this year to 2.5% in 2019, 1.6% in 2020, and 1.5% in 2021. Inflation, as measured by core PCE, will rise from 1.9% this year to 2.2% in each of the next two years, a level slightly above the central bank’s 2% objective. .. The Fed is expected to tighten five times between now and the end of next year, lifting the funds rate to 3.25%-3.5%... The 2s-10s portion of the yield curve will invert in 2H next year.”

@SBarlow_ROB GS predicts significant U.S. slowdown and curve inversion in 2019

Tweet of the Day:

This year, stock market investors are favoring companies with strong balance sheets. Credit investors, on the other hand, have done just the opposite.

Diversion: “The never-ending now” – Perrell.com