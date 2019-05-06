Merrill Lynch’s top 10 stocks picks for growth and value investors

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
White House threats to increase tariffs on Chinese goods had Dow industrial futures lower by about 500 points ahead of Monday’s trading.
Report on Business’s Mike Babad had the early coverage,
“Mr. Trump upped the ante via Twitter Sunday, suggesting not enough progress in negotiations and threatening to raise existing tariffs and unveil new ones. That sent markets reeling. “We know from past experience that this could be one of Trump’s infamous negotiating tactics, but there is a good chance that this time it will backfire,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group. “Suddenly, the risk of a full-blown trade war has increased sharply, and the markets are reflecting this,” he added. Sue Trinh, Royal Bank of Canada’s head of Asia foreign exchange strategy in Hong Kong, agreed this could be just Mr. Trump’s negotiating style. “Sources say Trump’s tweet was prompted by an update from [United States trade representative Robert] Lighthizer indicating China was pulling back from earlier commitments,” she said.”
***
Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian published her top stock picks for both growth and value. A link to the full selection criteria is below but in short, the growth picks emphasize on the likelihood of upside earnings surprises and five year projected earnings growth. The value list focuses on highly rated stocks (by Merrill analysts) with low price to earnings levels.
Prominent names in the growth list include Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com. The value list has General Dynamics and Marathon Oil corp.
***
A really interesting report from Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub argues that U.S. equity market could go a lot higher,
“Investors are taught that the price of an asset reflects the present value of its return of capital to shareholders. Given the complexity of deploying a dividend discount model, many use simple approximations—such as P/E ratios—to assess value. This approach is entirely reasonable when earnings and the return of capital to shareholders (dividends and buybacks) follow a similar trend … Unfortunately, this relationship has broken down in recent years… Over the past decade, companies have moved increasingly toward capital light business models. The result has been a doubling of free cash flow generation … capital light businesses have experienced a step-function increase in the amount of capital they are returning to shareholders. This increase is not reflected in earnings … Price to Free Cash Flow Indicates Stocks Are Meaningfully Undervalued: As a result of the large increase in free cash flow (FCF) and return of capital (ROC), P/FCF and P/ROC are now trading at substantial discounts—20% and 40% below historical averages.”
***
Tweet of the day:
GOLDMAN: “.. the President’s willingness to risk a market disruption by threatening an unexpected tariff hike suggests that he might also be willing to risk the disruption that formally proposing auto tariffs or announcing the intent to withdraw from NAFTA might cause.”— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) May 6, 2019
