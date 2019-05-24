Michael Copper buying as Dream Office REIT units stall

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has been underperforming the broad REIT group so far in 2019. However, as the REIT’s price has stalled over the past three months, Dream Office is seeing a high amount of executive buying compared with its mid-cap peers.
Chief executive officer Michael Copper is responsible for that distinction, acquiring 200,400 Series A units at prices ranging from $23.49 and $23.50 through the public market between May 14 and 16. This represents a $4,708,460 investment into the company’s shares.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.