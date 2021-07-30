Michael Gentile betting big on Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc . is the gold stock with the most direct holdings insider buying over the past 30 days. The nearly $400,000 worth of insider buying at Radisson over the past month has come from director Michael Gentile. That buying has contributed to an overall firming of gold stock insider sentiment in Canada. Meanwhile, insider sentiment among industrial metals miners is also shooting higher. As we noted in our July 26 market report update to clients, mining insiders appear to be positioning for more inflation ahead.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
