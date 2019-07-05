Michael Novogratz and others buy Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. provides exposure to digital assets via an approximate 23-per-cent ownership stake in privately held Galaxy Digital Holdings LP, which focuses on cryptocurrency trading, principal investments, asset management and advisory services.
Galaxy Digital Holdings CEO Michael Novogratz bought 2,591,000 common shares at $2.40 on June 26, a $6.2-million purchase. In addition, officer Christopher Charles Ferraro acquired 59,900 shares at prices ranging from $2.15 to $2.35 late last month. Finally, subsidiary insider Richard Tavoso also bought 100,900 shares last month (not on chart).
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.