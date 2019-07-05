 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Michael Novogratz and others buy Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

Michael Novogratz and others buy Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

Ted Dixon, CFA
Ted Dixon, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. provides exposure to digital assets via an approximate 23-per-cent ownership stake in privately held Galaxy Digital Holdings LP, which focuses on cryptocurrency trading, principal investments, asset management and advisory services.

Galaxy Digital Holdings CEO Michael Novogratz bought 2,591,000 common shares at $2.40 on June 26, a $6.2-million purchase. In addition, officer Christopher Charles Ferraro acquired 59,900 shares at prices ranging from $2.15 to $2.35 late last month. Finally, subsidiary insider Richard Tavoso also bought 100,900 shares last month (not on chart).

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

