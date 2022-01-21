Investors appear to be warming up to precious metals stocks in early 2022. As of Jan. 19, the S&P/TSX Composite Gold Index was in positive territory year-to-date, while the S&P 500 Index remained underwater. As investors reunite with precious metals, it seems fitting to highlight South America-focused Reunion Gold Corp. RGD-X where mining veteran David Fennell bought 659,000 shares on Jan. 18 even as the stock rallied. The stock made a new 52-week high during the past week after Reunion released drilling results from its Oko West deposit in Guyana.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

