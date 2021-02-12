Mirasol Resources insiders buy ahead of Inca Gold drilling

Junior mining project generators, like Mirasol Resources Ltd. , have multiple projects typically in joint venture arrangements to help reduce risk. However, generators are often overlooked by risk-seeking speculators. Perhaps Mirasol’s 16,300-hectare Inca Gold project in Chile will help it grab some speculative attention. Mirasol has an option to earn 100 per cent of the project, and it recently received a key environmental approval to allow the start of maiden drilling. Meanwhile, insiders are betting on more exciting times ahead, having spent $421,063 buying shares over the past six months.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research, which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.