Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
MTY Food Group Inc.‘s (MTY-T) second-quarter results illustrated how the company benefited from taking very quick actions at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Michael Glen, analyst with Raymond James.
“Such actions included significant cuts at the corporate level (with $10 mln in the current expense reductions considered temporary in nature), exceptionally strong working capital management (which included a 40% royalty abatements to franchisees on royalty payments....and renegotiation of the company’s credit facility to incorporate more lenient covenants. These actions were coupled with a strong performance from the Papa Murphy’s franchise, which was indicated to have contributed 50% of the company’s EBITDA in 2Q,” Mr. Glen said in a note.
Mr. Glen noted that the tone of MTY’s earnings conference call conveyed a “cautious optimism,” with 92% of its network now open - up from 80% at the end of the second quarter.
He raised his price target on the stock to $30 from $26 and reiterated a “market perform” rating.
Elsewhere, Acumen Capital raised its price target to $40 from $36 and maintained a “buy” rating. And TD Securities raised its target to $28 from $24.
**
Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman upgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL-T) to a “buy” rating from a “hold”, citing stability in demand for its products, improving supply and processing picture, and recent favourable amendments to its credit facility. However, he trimmed his price target to $7 from $7.50, based on tweaks he made to his valuation metrics.
“PL has effectively worked through the high-cost, coarse feedstock from late 2019 and continues to build its strategic inventories of higher-quality fibre, which should reduce its future reliance on third-party pellets. Further, we are cautiously optimistic that lumber demand could be sustained by DIY/home improvement projects, resilient housing demand and China’s recovering economy, which should ensure a growing supply of sawmill residuals, aided by a reduction in stumpage fees. While 2Q could be a transitional quarter, conditions have progressively improved heading into the summer, with the company poised to begin monetizing its C$6.9b backlog,” Mr. Newman said in a note.
**
Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR-B-T) reported “strong” results after the bell on Friday, as the company’s operations were less affected by the pandemic than expected, commented Maher Yaghi of Desjardins Securities. But he cautioned he did not expect Shaw to maintain this level of profitability when the economy returns to more normal levels.
For the quarter, consolidated revenue was $1.31-billion, down 0.8% year over year but above consensus of $1.26-billion. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $609-million, beating consensus of $579-million. The full impact of COVID-19 was not reflected in the quarter given many clients suspended services well into the period covered by the earnings report. Meanwhile, continued government stimulus likely supported the business in the quarter, meaning that not all risk is behind the company despite the strong operational performance,” Mr. Yaghi commented.
“We believe SJR’s operations should fare relatively well during the pandemic,” the analyst concluded. “While the overall impact should be negative due to macroeconomic trends, the company should still benefit from the offset of a lower wireless cost of acquisition and a higher proportion of self-installs on wireline. Post COVID-19, we believe the company’s wireless offering should support decent consolidated growth.”
Mr. Yagha raised his price target to C$28 from $27 and maintained a “buy” rating.
**
Jefferies initiated biotech company Moderna Inc. (MRNA-Q) as a “buy”, believing its vaccine for the coronavirus will be a success. It set a “base case” price target of US$90.
“We believe the Street will be surprised to the upside if the COVID-19 vaccine works, gets approved by early 2021, and there are multi-billion dollars of purchase orders from USA and around the world,” a note from Jefferies said.
“We believe the vaccine will get approved and could do $5-billion plus in orders over the next few years and the stock will head higher.”
**
In other analyst actions:
Stifel raised its price target on Aphira Inc. to $8 from $5.30.
More to come
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.