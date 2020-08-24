 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Darcy Keith
Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

BRP Inc. (DOO-T) is well positioned to capture additional market share in the growing powersports market, as it continues to introduce new products and extends its reach into complementary product lines, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley as he raised his price target on the stock.

BRP is scheduled to report its fiscal second quarter earnings results on Aug. 27 before market open. For the quarter, Mr. Dley forecasting revenue of $928 million, a 36% decline year over year - in line with company guidance but below consensus of $947 million. He’s forecasting EBITDA of $71 million, below consensus of $75 million and below $168 million from a year earlier largely due to COVID-19

Nevertheless, Mr. Dley reiterated his “buy” rating and increased his target price to $70 from $60.

“Management mentioned several positive indicators on the Q1/F21 earnings call that bode well for BRP’s near-term demand outlook,” Mr. Dley said in a note. “Notably, BRP product sales at retail were up 35% YoY in May, which we believe is representative of a shift in consumers’ discretionary dollars from travel and entertainment (segments impacted by COVID-19) to powersports. As well, the company has seen an uptick of new customers, with 30% of May sales coming from customers new to the powersports category, up from 20% pre-COVID. That said, during Q2/F21 dealers worked through existing inventory, hence our expectation for a decline in sales. We expect wholesale shipments to snap back during the back half of the year, with inventory now likely at historic lows.”

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Chelsea Stellick initiated coverage on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA-X) with a “buy” recommendation and $2.10 price target, commenting that the company provides “precisely what the pharma world needs.”

IPA is a full-service, end-to-end Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the business of therapeutic antibody discovery. A CRO is a company that supports the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical devices industries in the form of pre-clinical research on an outsourced, contracted basis.

“We see ample upside in IPA given the growth in demand for outsourced services provided in antibody discovery and development,” Mr. Stellick sain in a note. “There is no other CRO like IPA that offers such a full suite of services. Some peers may offer partial expertise in the antibody discovery space but do not offer the full complement of services in antibody optimization, engineering and manufacturing, presenting a significant competitive advantage for the company.”

The analyst also sees significant upside in the stock due to its pipeline of pre-clinical research work, including its COVID-19 antibody program.

IPA was recently awarded a US$1.5-million Bioscience Innovation Grant for Coronavirus research from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture for the development of antibody therapeutics against SARS-CoV-2. On June 29, IPA announced that it had identified a series of lead candidate antibodies using its proprietary technologies.

Desjardins Securities analyst John Chu moved his rating on Meta Growth Corp. (META-X) to “tender” from “buy”, and cut his price target to 14 cents (Canadian) from 25 cents, following High Tide’s offer to buy the Canadian retailer of legal recreational cannabis.

“While our previous target of C$0.25 suggests significant upside potential, it is predicated on Meta winning a significant number of retail licences in the next 24 months, which thus far in 2020, it has not done,” Mr. Chu said in a note. “With the uncertainty and risk of having to consistently win new retail licences and the sales pressure of its Alberta stores, the offer value seems fair.”

Meta shareholders will receive 0.824 of a common share of High Tide (HITI-CN) for each Meta share. This equates to about $0.13.3 a share. Meta’s board is in full support of the offer.

Andrew Semple of Echelon Partners had a similar take on the transaction: “We believe this offer represents a continuation of the Meta Growth thesis in a larger and stronger platform, and therefore recommend Meta shareholders vote to approve the arrangement agreement at the special shareholder meeting to be held in October. Effectively, we believe this warrants a Tender rating,” Mr. Semple said.

In other analyst actions:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q): Bernstein initiates with outperform rating with target price of US$22.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL-N): RBC raises target price to US$240 from $194 and upgrades its rating to “outperform” from “sector perform.”

Facebook Inc. (FB-Q): Citigroup raises price target to US$315 from $275 and Jefferies raises target price to $310 from $300.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS-N): Citigroup cuts to “neutral” from “buy” and raises price target to US$35 from $25

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Read most recent letters to the editor.

