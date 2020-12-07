Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
A group of equity analysts on the Street raised their target prices for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T) in response to better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter results.
Before the bell on Friday, Laurentian reported cash earnings per share of 91 cents, exceeding the consensus expectation of 73 cents.
“It is worth noting that this metric has bounced around a lot over the past few years as the bank worked through various iterations of restructuring initiatives, and the gap between reported and cash remains wide,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young. “What drove the beat? A few items—stronger capital markets results, net gain on the securitization of a mortgage portfolio and lower noninterest expenses (NIX).”
Mr. Young raised his target to $33 from $31 with a “hold” rating. The current average on the Street is $31.40, according to Refinitiv data.
“We were encouraged by the remarks made by Rania Llewellyn, LB’s new CEO,” he said. “However, this bank has gone through many iterations of restructuring over the years, and we’ll have to wait for more colour on what’s next in this journey.”
“We remain cautious on the name. We are interested to hear more on the new CEO’s strategy.”
Others increasing their targets included:
* Scotia Capital’s Meny Grauman to $33 from $30 with a “sector perform” rating.
* Credit Suisse’s Mike Rizvanovic to $30 from $28 with an “underperform”
* CIBC’s Paul Holden to $32 from $30 with an “underperformer”
* TD Securities’ Mario Mendonca to $35 from $32 with a “hold” rating.
=====
Analysts also applauded better-than-expected fourth-quarter results from Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T).
Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young raised his target to $35 from $31, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is currently $32.73.
Others making changes included:
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Darko Mihelic to $32 from $28 with a “sector perform” rating.
* CIBC’s Paul Holden to $34 from $33 with a “neutral” recommendation.
* TD Securities’ Mario Mendonca to $34 from $33 with a “buy” rating.
Conversely, Raymond James’ Stephen Boland lowered his target to $33.50 from $34, maintaining an “outperform” rating.
“Overall, the results continue to be impacted by the overall economic conditions and the investment the company has put into the operations,” said Mr. Boland. “We expect this to continue next year and management has guided to flat earnings growth. Normally this would cause us to take a second look at our outlook. However, looming in the near future (fiscal 2022) is the final conversion to AIRB. This should result in higher growth or a material return of capital. We have not factored either into our F2022 estimates as yet though it is hard to discount the conversion in our recommendation. While the stock is up 24 per cent since the end of October (TSX up 12.4 per cent) we believe there is still upside for the stock which is still trading below book valu
=====
CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang made a series of target price changes to stocks in his coverage universe on Monday.
His changes included:
Linamar Corp. (LNR-T, “outperformer”) to $73 from $71. The average is $62.33.
Magna International Inc. (MGA-N/MG-T, “outperformer”) to US$75 from US$68. Average: US$68.08.
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T, “outperformer”) to $20 from $16.50. Average: $18.38.
NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T, “outperformer”) to $25 from $21. Average: $21.71.
Parkland Corp. (PKI-T, “outperformer”) rose to $51 from $49. Average: $47.38.
GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T, “outperformer”) to $42 from $32. Average: $32.35.
TFI International Inc. (TFII-T, “neutral”) to $78 from $70. Average: $76.44
Transat AT Inc. (TRZ-T, “neutral”) to $7 from $5. Average: $4.88.
Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T, “neutral”) to 50 cents from 40 cents. Average: 45 cents.
Air Canada (AC-T, “outperformer”) to $32 from $25. Average: $26.22.
Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T, “outperformer”) to $5.50 from $5. Average: $4.81.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T, “outperformer”) to $490 from $444. Average: $454.13.
Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T, “neutral”) to $153 from $141. Average: $129.56.
=====
Seeing it as “a low-risk investment vehicle for exposure to an attractive dividend, with ample dry powder for continued growth, Desjardins Securities analyst Justin Bouchard initiated coverage of Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T) with a “buy” recommendation.
“The investing public has no shortage of options both within and outside of the energy space,” he said. “When presented with this veritable smorgasbord of opportunities, the question is why invest in TPZ? The answer comes down to TPZ’s unique business model which, to the best of our knowledge, has no directly comparable analogue, at least not in North America.
“Whether by intent or happenstance, the TPZ business model appears to borrow a page from fields such as animal husbandry and horticulture where, through a process of selective breeding, the ideal is to create a hybrid that combines the desired characteristics of two different parents. Applying that analogy to TPZ, an argument can be made that its unique cash flow profile is a hybridization resulting from the pairing of an upstream E&P royalty business with an energy infrastructure model. Broadly speaking, E&P royalty cash flow is characterized by volume and commodity exposure but is unburdened by the underlying costs related to production and asset maintenance. Meanwhile, the typical energy infrastructure business follows a tolling model — a fixed fee is generally paid on volumes handled; the variability of throughput may vary depending on a host of factors (such as the existence of take-or-pay provisions), but the cash flow profile is, by and large, characterized by comparative stability.”
Mr. Bouchard set a $20 target for Topaz shares, which began trading on the TSX in late October. The average is $17.30.
“In practical terms, what TPZ offers prospective investors is the best of both worlds with respect to cash flow characteristics (and thereby implied market valuation). Indeed, the asset bases are complementary — the upstream royalties provide the opportunity for commodity price and volume upside with minimal cost exposure while simultaneously compensating for the inherently limited upside of the midstream business model. Meanwhile, the midstream business — comprised primarily of long-term take-or-pay cash flows backed by high-quality counterparties—provides a base of stable, ratable cash flow. The key point is that the hybrid TPZ model provides a floor for earnings — thereby protecting the dividend in a downside commodity price environment — and leverage to commodity prices (mostly natural gas pricing). To put it simply, each cash flow stream has its set of benefits and drawbacks. And, as we see it, there are two key, interrelated criteria that govern the extent to which these benefits and drawbacks manifest —namely, counterparty quality and commodity prices.”
=====
Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos thinks there’s “something for everyone” in the utilities sector, which has been “relatively insulated” from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some key reasons that regulated utilities have been so resilient to the pandemic overall are 1) utilities are essential service providers, 2) increased residential sales due to isolating and work-from-home/school-from-home measures have provided an offset to lower commercial and industrial sales, 3) residential sales are generally higher margin than commercial or industrial sales, and 4) the regulated return structure mitigates load reduction through decoupling, formulaic rates, and cost recovery,” he said.
“Despite these factors that mitigate direct negative impacts to financial performance, our analysis indicates that COVID-19 has affected our coverage universe in other ways. COVID-19 has damaged the Alberta economy, lowering CU’s near-term CAPEX profile. We could potentially see a regulatory offset whereby a weaker outlook for Alberta is compensated for by a more favourable regulatory compact when new rates are determined. In our view, FTS has also experienced a direct negative impact due to delayed rate case proceedings at TEP. We believe EMA has essentially been unaffected, while H has likely experienced a modest tailwind from changes in the load mix.”
Though he said those factors represent risks to the sector, Mr. Foscolos thinks policies that increase “rate-recoverable spending on resiliency and decarbonisation will likely strengthen the organic growth profile for utilities.”
After adjusting his valuation methodology include a dividend discount model (DDM), Mr. Foscolos raised his target for all four utilities in his coverage universe:
Calling it the “valuation play,” he increased his Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T, “buy”) target to $37 from $36, which is the current average on the Street.
“CU’s strong balance sheet and discounted value relative to comparables are reflected in higher valuations through EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples,” he said. “This ultimately reflects our thesis on the stock, which we ee as an underleveraged but low-growth valuation play. We believe deployment capital into regulated investments outside of Alberta would likely be accretive and welcomed by investors. CU has lowered its ESG risk through the divesture of its Alberta- based fossil fuel generation assets in 2019, and maintains only a small amount of exposure to natural gas generation.”
Mr. Foscolos called Hydro One Ltd. (H-T, “hold”) “the safe play” and raised his target to $31 from $30. Average: $30.79.
“H maintains ultra-conservative leverage and payout ratios, as well as respectable secured rates through 2022,” he said. “The Company’s revenues are 99-per-cent regulated and are earned in one jurisdiction, Ontario, which we believe will experience stable, long-term economic growth. As such, we view the stock as the safest pick in the sector. We believe H’s quality, among other tailwinds including weather, has driven outperformance of the stock year-to-date amidst a flight to safety.”
Seeing them as “growth stories,” he also increased his targets for:
- Emera Inc. (EMA-T, “buy”) to $63 from $60. Average: $61.33.
- Fortis Inc. (FTS-T, “buy”) to $60 from $58. Average: $59.43.
=====
Separately, in his weekly note reviewing the week for pipelines, utilities, midstream and fuel distribution companies, Mr. Foscolos lowered his rating for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T) in reaction to “strong” price appreciation.
He moved the Calgary-based company’s stock to “hold” from “buy” with a $24 target (unchanged). The average on the Street is $24.79.
On the midstream segment, Mr. Foscolos said: “This sector performed very well relative to the TSX with GEI leading the pack. ALA was the outlier posting a negative return last week, but the stock remains the best performing Midstream stock year-to-date matching our Utilities segment’s returns.”
=====
Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s (CPG-T) “disciplined” capital program should allow it to maintain relatively flat production while continuing to gradually trim its debt level, said Desjardins Securities analyst Chris MacCulloch in response to Friday’s release of its budget and guidance for 2021.
“We were most impressed by further progress in reducing operating costs, which resulted in relatively flat estimate revisions, despite lower volumes reflecting the more disciplined capex program,” he said.
“Stay lean and live to fight another day. We have been loudly advocating this mantra for the oil-weighted Canadian producers, particularly those carrying elevated debt levels. Unfortunately, that list includes CPG, by no fault of the current board and management team, which inherited a more aggressive business model built for another era. On that note, it is refreshing to see a company adopting our soapbox advice by living within its means, with a view to taking stronger oil prices as they come (and prudently applying any potential windfall to the balance sheet), rather than relying on sustained US$45–50 per barrel WTI next year. Even more encouragingly, management has adopted this austere tone despite the steady uptrend in oil prices (and equity valuations) since the first Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine announcement on November 9.”
Maintaining a “hold” rating for Crescent Point shares, Mr. MacCulloch raised his target to $3 from $2.50. The average is $2.85.
“By delivering more consistent operational performance and improved capital efficiencies, as once again evidenced by further cost reductions, CPG has better positioned itself to compete for investor mindshare when the eventual recovery in global oil prices occurs,” he said. “By our reckoning, that recovery will likely be more of a 2022 event following mass vaccinations, the correction of global inventories and the normalization of OPEC+ spare capacity. Meanwhile, CPG still has considerable work ahead of it in continuing to right-size the balance sheet, with 2021 strip D/CF tracking near 3.0 times. We expect CPG to remain active on the M&A front as the North American oil & gas industry consolidates, which could present opportunities to accelerate balance sheet deleveraging.”
Other analyst raising their targets included:
TD’s Juan Jarrah to $3.50 from $3.25 with a “buy” rating.
Canaccord Genuity’s Anthony Petrucci to $2.75 from $2.25 with a “hold” rating.
CIBC’s David Popowich to $2.75 from $2.50 with a “neutral” rating.
National Bank’s Travis Wood to $3.75 from $2.50 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin expects the recent sector rotation for North American waste management companies to “persist” in 2021.
“The overall waste sector has modestly underperformed the S&P 500 thus far in Q4; while within the sector GFL has seen an out-sized quarter-to-date increase of 28 per cent vs peers that were largely flat,” he said. “We expect this relative momentum to continue in favor of GFL as a broader sector rotation away from more defensive names into companies that have greater leverage/upside to an early-cycle/recovery scenario plays out.”
Ahead of fourth-quarter earnings season, Mr. Spracklin said he’s looking continued improvement in volumes, while acknowledging reopening restrictions remain a headwind. He also expects pricing to “remain healthy.”
“While our current estimates reflect the volume recovery continuing in Q4, we do acknowledge that rising case rates and the re-imposition of restrictions in several major markets across NA pose a risk to our forecast,” he said. “That said, we see largely constructive commentary on recent trends from the majors during Q3 conference calls coupled with a generally stable macroeconomic backdrop as supporting the recovery in the near term.”
“We expect solid pricing trends observed during Q3 to persist into Q4 despite the potential for churn-related headwinds. Our pricing forecasts remain unchanged for the quarter and we are looking for yields across our coverage to average 2.9 per cent in Q4, up slightly from the 2.8 per cent reported during Q3.”
Mr. Spracklin raised his target price for shares GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-N/GFL-T) to US$32 from US$30, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is US$24.25.
“We are increasing our target multiple to 14.5 times (from 14 times) to better reflect a reduced risk profile attributable to greater tolerance for higher leverage in an early-cycle/recovery scenario,” he said. “Our price target increases ... and we highlight GFL as our preferred name representing the most attractive upside opportunity within our waste sector coverage. "
He lowered his targets for:
Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-N/WCN-T, “outperform”) to US$116 from US$124. Average: US$115.76.
Republic Services Inc. (RSG-N, “sector perform”) to US$100 from US$106. Average: US$105.54.
Waste Management Inc. (WM-N, “sector perform”) to US$123 from US$129. Average: US$127.84.
=====
Analysts at Citi made “significant upgrades” to their metal price forecasts in their 2021 market outlook released Monday
“There is not significant upside in 2021 from current levels - $7500/t copper, $2000 ali/t, $115/t iron ore, $1900/oz gold – but these prices are the highest in years and generally imply strong earnings and FCF, especially in iron ore,” said Alexander Hacking.
“The macro backdrop for mining equities is supportive given a combination of low Fed rates, a weak dollar, momentum in China and equity rotation into value. That said, the recent market melt-up has left most of our coverage looking fully valued relative to long-term prices, and copper miners looking stretched. We continue to see FCF as the key valuation metric but investors will soon be looking for growth if history is any precedent. Our favorite stocks on a relative view heading into 2021 are Vale (iron ore), First Quantum (copper), Newmont (gold) and Steel Dynamics (steel). We upgrade Nexa to Buy (30-per-cent FCF yield post-Aripuana) and downgrade Warrior Met Coal to Neutral/High Risk (lower 2021 met coal price).”
With the changes, Mr. Hacking upgraded Nexa Resources SA (NEXA-N) to “buy” from “neutral” with a US$11 target, up from US$8. The average is US$8.02.
“The Aripuana project appears mostly de-risked and we calculate post-project FCF yield close to 30 per cent. The main challenge for the stock is liquidity and rebuilding investor confidence in execution,” he said.
He downgraded Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC-N) to “neutral” from “buy” with a US$20 target. The average is US$21.44.
“Citi has downgraded its 2021 met coal price forecast & the FCF yield is no longer compelling,” he said.
Mr. Hacking made the following target price changes:
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T, “buy”) to $27 from $17. The average on the Street is $19.43.
“FM valuation is stretched, but we see the most relative value in the group,” he said. “Potential positive catalysts in 2021 include resolving Zambia’s fiscal situation and asset sales to accelerate de-leveraging. We calculate 11-per-cent attributable FCF yield. We also note that debt-to-equity stories generally outperform in mining.”
* Freeport McMorRan Inc. (FCX-N, “neutral”) to US$26 from US$18. Average: US$22.36.
“FCX remains well positioned to benefit from strong copper and gold prices; yet we see the stock relatively fully valued and with more relatively value currently in FM,” he said.
* Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T, “neutral”) to $26 from $19. Average: $23.45.
“We remain Neutral on Teck seeing a strong FCF yield post-QB2 but no immediate catalyst to re-rate,” he said. “We are also speaking to a growing number of investors who express concerns about met coal given the potential de-carbonization of global steel making.”
* Vale SA (VALE-N, “buy”) to US$18 from US$14. Average: US$16.76.
* Alcoa Corp. (AA-N, “neutral”) to US$24 from US$14. Average: US$17.56.
* Southern Copper Co. (SCCO-N, “sell) to US$58 from US$42. Average: US$47.17.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T) to “underperform” from “neutral” with a $13.50 target, down from $14. The average on the Street is $14.56.
“With Inter Pipeline Ltd.’s (IPL) recent stock market performance of up 20 per cent since Pfizer’s vaccine announcement on Nov 9th, including nearly 4 per cent on Friday, Dec. 4th, we find better relative value exists in other energy infrastructure stocks,” he said. “As a result, downgrade the stock to Underperform from the prior’ Neutral rating. Given the recent stock market performance, we also revisited some dynamics affecting IPL’s core business. Specifically, Alberta’s energy market, as with some others, experienced rising natural gas prices without broadly rising NGL prices. In our view, these dynamics create some near-term headwinds at the same time of some fairly significant uncertainty surrounding the Heartland Petrochemical Complex (HPC), including: construction and partial monetization options. Upon revisiting our financial model, our target price moved to $13.50 from the prior $14. In introduce our Underperform rating – that is partly predicated on relative value in our coverage universe.”
“Inter Pipeline’s core Western Canadian energy infrastructure assets offer a substantial contractedness, but commodity-exposed businesses tend to have more volatility than others in our universe, along with HPC execution risks. We believe that the pace of dividend to prior levels is critical to future share performance.”
* Mr. Kuske lowered Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T) to “neutral” from “outperform” with a $38 target. The average is $36.27.
* National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed upgraded Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T) to “sector perform” from “underperform” with a $33.50 target, up from $33. The average is $36.75.
* National Bank’s Michael Parkin raised Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $72 target, falling from $75. The average is $79.36.
* Cormark Securities analyst David Ocampo raised Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T) to “buy” from “market perform” with a $12 target, up from $7.25 and exceeding the $10 average.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalto Baretto initiated coverage of Marimaca Copper Corp. (MARI-T) with a “speculative buy” rating and $4 target. The average on the Street is $5.24.
“MARI is developing what we view as an attractive copper oxide project in northern Chile and has optioned a large and prospective land package surrounding the project,” he said.
“We view MARI as a compelling investment for investors looking for manageable and economically compelling copper projects, particularly those with significant exploration upside potential. The company appears to be in the early stages of unlocking the regional geological puzzle, which we believe could be a game-changer.”
* TD Securities analyst Daryl Young moved his target for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T) to $39 from $36 with a “hold” rating. The current average is $40.38.
* National Bank Financial analyst Travis Wood for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T) to $4.75 from $3.50, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $3.59.
* Scotia Capital analyst Paul Steep increased his target for Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) to $35 from $28 with a “sector outperform” recommendation. The average is $32.25.
* Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler cut its target for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO-Q, APS-T) to US$8 from US$9 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$10.56.
* Scotia Capital analyst Cameron Bean for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T, “sector perform”) to $4.50 from $4. The average is currently $3.79.
* Scotia’s Patricia Baker hiked her target for shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T, “sector outperform”) to $29.50 from $23.50. The average is $24.94.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk resumed coverage of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO-X) with a “buy” rating and $2.50 target. The average is $2.46.
“As a water pure-play, H2O boasts a favourable long-term macro backdrop as the world’s water purification and wastewater treatment needs continue to grow,” said Mr. Lynk. “Through self-help initiatives, robust demand for its products, and acquisitions, H2O is now much better positioned to play a larger role in the water value chain that at any time since going public in 2001. The company boasts strong underlying organic growth, improving FCF per share trends, and excellent financial flexibility. We view management as proven acquirers and believe any acquisition could represent upside potential to our published estimates.”
* Seeing an “attractive” valuation, Canaccord’s Scott Chan initiated coverage of Mount Logan Capital Inc. (MLC-NE) with a “buy” rating and $3.75 target.
“At current levels, we believe MLC shares offer strong risk-reward characteristics, trading at a 29-per-cent discount to Q3/20 NAV, while the company transitions its current business model toward an asset-light alternative credit asset manager,” Mr. Chan said.
* Canaccord Genuity’s Tania Gonsalves initiated coverage of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY-X) with a “speculative buy” recommendation and $6.50 target.
“Today, the only two options for infant formula are cow’s milk-based or soy-based,” she said. “Else has developed the first 100-per-cent plant-based non-dairy and non-soy formula that is nutritionally equivalent to breast milk. It is made of a patented (until 2034) blend of 92-per-cent almonds, buckwheat and tapioca that is certified USDA organic, vegan, natural and free of hormones, antibiotics, gluten, hexanes, GMOs, palm oil and corn syrups. Else is building out a portfolio of products centred on this novel nutrition formula. Including sales of infant formula, toddler/children complete nutrition drinks, and complementary nutrition baby food, we forecast Else’s global sales to grow from $1.0-million today to almost $1.0-billion by 2026 (200-per-cent compound annual growth rate).”