Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier thinks SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s (SNC-T) “transformation is progressing in the right direction, thanks to strong execution.”
“We are very pleased with SNC’s 1Q results, which demonstrated solid execution at SNCL Engineering Services and an efficient rundown of the LSTK [lump sum turnkey] backlog,” he said in a research note released Monday. “With the completion of the last Resources LSTK project in sight and the divestiture of the Oil & Gas business on track to close in 2Q, we believe investors should start revisiting SNC ahead of a potential re-rating in the latter part of 2021.”
On Friday before the bell, the Montreal-based firm reported first-quarter financial results that exceeded the expectations on the Street, due largely to its SNCL Engineering Services segment, which Mr. Poirier said has a “bright” outlook.
“Management continues to expect SNCL Engineering Services revenue to increase in the low single digits in 2021 (consensus and our forecast was up 3.0 per cent), with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8–10 per cent (consensus and our forecast was 9.1 per cent),” he noted. “We are encouraged by the solid book-to-bill ratio of 1.15 times reported by the segment in 1Q, which bodes well for the remainder of the year.”
After a sixth consecutive operating cash flow beat, Mr. Poirier thinks SNC is positioning the business to start deploying capital toward growth in 2022, adding: “We believe management’s strong focus on execution throughout the remainder of 2021 should ideally position the business to consider deploying capital toward M&A and/or share buybacks to unlock shareholder value — an important milestone in SNC’s transition as an engineering services company.”
He sees SNC’s Sept. 28 Investor Day as “a catalyst for the story,” expecting an update on that growth and capital development strategy.
After raising his core earnings per share projections through 2023, he bumped up his target for SNC shares to $44 from $37, keeping a “buy” recommendation. The average on the Street is $36.65.
“We expect a further re-rating as SNC delivers strong adjusted EBITDA and FCF, demonstrating the full potential of its Engineering Services business,” Mr. Poirier said.
Other analysts making target changes include:
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Devin Dodge to $31 from $28 with a “market perform” rating.
“While Q1 results were a welcome reprieve from the extended string of challenging financial performance, more is needed. We continue to believe there is elevated risk of adverse developments on the wind-down of its LSTK operations, and recommend that investors focus on cash flows to assess the wind-down of this business. In our view, the risk/reward is not compelling,” said Mr. Dodge.
* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray to $42 from $39 with an “outperform” rating.
* Scotia Capital’s Mark Neville to $44 from $39 with a “sector outperform” rating
* Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk to $44 from $40 with a “buy” rating.
* National Bank Financial’ Maxim Sytchev to $44 from $36 with an “outperform” rating.
* CIBC’s Jacob Bout to $40 from $34 with an “outperformer” rating.
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Sabahat Khan to $40 from $33 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
After a “generally solid” first quarter on the back of strong zinc prices, Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto raised Trevali Mining Corp. (TV-T) to “hold” from a “sell” recommendation.
“Operating results were largely in line with our estimates - zinc production was modestly lower but costs were in line,” he said. " Operating (and therefore financial) performance is expected to improve over the rest of the year on higher production from Caribou, lower costs, and more by-product shipments.”
“Given the ongoing strength in the zinc price, lower TCs for 2021, generally solid operating performance and improving balance sheet, we are upgrading TV.”
Mr. Baretto increased his target to 25 cents a share from 18 cents. The average on the Street is 30 cents.
=====
Pointing to “a strong balance sheet, significant liquidity and reasonable valuation,” Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis sees Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR.UN-T) as a “core holding.”
“CAR does not have the same degree of upside potential to a reopening as certain multifamily peers, in our view; however, we still believe it can deliver a three-year FFOPU CAGR [funds from operations per unit compound annual growth rate] of approximately 4 per cent through 2023,” he said.
Mr. Markidis was one of several analysts on the Street to raise his target price for the Toronto-based REIT following the release of largely in-line financial results for the first quarter
“Same-property occupancy ended 1Q21 at 97.2 per cent (down 100 basis points),” he said. “Compared with certain peers, the degree of occupancy slippage experienced by CAR over the past year has been less pronounced. We believe this reflects (1) locational attributes/ tenant mix, and (2) management’s willingness to give a bit more on rates in the short term. Regarding the latter, same-property occupied AMR [average monthly rent] was up 1.9 per cent year-over-year and turnover spreads during 1Q21 were only 3.4 per cent. We believe the pandemic impact is temporary, not structural. As lockdowns are lifted and students/young professionals who gave up their accommodation subsequent to the pandemic begin to re-form households, occupancy should improve and pricing power should firm.
Though he trimmed his 2021 and 2022 financial projections based on “more conservation” assumptions of higher expenses and interest, Mr. Markidis hiked his target to $62 from $57, keeping a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $59.94.
Other analysts making changes include:
* iA Capital Markets’ Frédéric Blondeau, who called its post-pandemic optionality “exceptionally solid,” to $65 from $59.50 with a “buy” rating.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Joanne Chen to $62 from $59 with an “outperform” rating.
“We continue to believe the resiliency of CAR.UN’s mid-tier portfolio in Canada’s suburban markets and its diversified scale and platform will support the REIT through this extended recovery. We expect overall earnings growth to be further augmented by CAR.UN’s ability to take advantage of acquisition opportunities,” said Ms. Chen.
* Canaccord’s Mark Rothschild to $62.50 from $59 with a “buy” rating.
“Although cash flow per unit was relatively stable year-over-year, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAP REIT)’s Q1/21 results highlight the softening in demand for rental apartments in many Canadian markets over the past year,” he said. “Though the long-term outlook, underpinned by a return to robust levels of immigration to Canada, remains positive, in the near term, vacancy has increased and leasing spreads on new leases have dropped significantly. At the same time, government controls on rent increases have become stricter. Our bullish view on CAP REIT remains though, largely based on two factors. 1) we expect immigration to recover over the next year, which along with university students returning to in-person classes, should lead to an improvement in occupancy and result in greater leasing spreads, and 2) investor demand for rental apartment properties is extremely strong and there has been additional downward pressure on cap rates.”
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to $60 from $56 with a “neutral” rating.
* Raymond James’ Brad Sturges to $67 from $61 with an “outperform” rating.
* National Bank Securities’ Matt Kornack to $65.50 from $65 with an “outperform” rating.
* TD Securities’ Jonathan Kelcher to $67 from $63 with an “action list buy” rating.
=====
Scotia Capital analyst Orest Wowkodaw thinks Capstone Mining Corp.’s (CS-T) Santo Domingo Project is “now too valuable to ignore” following several “material recent de-risking transactions” at both the asset and corporate level and touting “the right Cu-Fe price environment.”
“Our base case estimates now assume that the SD project enters construction at the end of 2021/early 2022 at a 70-per-cent ownership level, with first production in late 2024,” he said in a research note released Monday. “Overall, the addition of the SD project has increased our corporate 8% NAVPS to $6.72 per share, or by 37 per cent. Most important, we believe that CS can develop the SD project with minimal risk to the balance sheet.”
Mr. Wowkodaw sees little current balance sheet risk, calling Capstone’s “pristine” following the first quarter with net cash of $32-million.
“Two recent infrastructure outsourcing transactions have reduced SD’s estimated capex to $1.1-billion (from $1.5-billion),” he added. “After factoring in $0.5-billion in future project debt and a recent $290-million Au stream, we estimate CS’s attributable (70-per-cent) project equity contribution at a very manageable $261-million. We conservatively assume a 20-per-cent capex overrun and only $120-million of proceeds for the 30-per-cent stake. We forecast strong 2021-2024 FCF (before growth capex) of $858-million and a peak net debt of only $89-million.”
Mr. Wowkodaw reaffirmed Capstone as a “Top Pick” and kept a “sector outperform” rating citing “an attractive valuation, peer-leading Cu growth and leverage, and several anticipated catalysts.”
His target rose to $7.25 from $6 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $6.40.
=====
BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Étienne Ricard expects the coming year for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) to be “rich in financial performance improvement,” pointing to “accelerating organic growth, declining leverage, and rising free cash flow.”
“The stock’s current valuation offers a compelling entry point, in our view, with rising free cash flow conversion supporting the case for a narrowing valuation gap to peers. We view the risk-reward profile as attractive,” he said.
Mr. Ricard emphasized the firm’s organic growth tailwinds after a first quarter that saw a 7.1-per-cent rise.
”In particular, recurring technology revenue (50 per cent of mix) growth is accelerating (up 15.6 per cent), building on 2020 momentum (up 9 per cent),” he said
Seeing its leverage profile improving and calling its current valuation “undemanding,” he raised his target for its shares to $40 from $38 with an “outperform” rating. The average target is $39.40.
“Rising free cash flow conversion could act as catalyst,” he said. “MSI’s current valuation (12.7 times EBITDA) remains at a historically wide 3-times discount to peers. We believe the stock has potential to narrow this gap as free cash flow conversion improve.”
“Morneau Shepell offers a long-term mid-single-digit organic revenue growth profile complemented by a highly recurring revenue mix (96 per cent), providing defence in periods of elevated economic volatile.”
Elsewhere, Scotia’s Phil Hardie raised his target to $37 from $36 with a “sector outperform” rating.
=====
In the wake of a 4.6-per-cent share price jump on Friday following stronger-than-anticipated quarterly results, a group of analysts raised their target prices for shares of Onex Corp. (ONEX-T).
Those making changes include:
* Scotia Capital’s Phil Hardie to $102 from $89 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $99.52.
* CIBC World Markets’ Nik Priebe to $100 from $94 with an “outperformer” rating.
* Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan to $100 from $93 with a “buy” rating.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* CIBC World Markets Scott Fromson raised his Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) target to $39 from $37 with an “outperformer” rating, while Scotia Capital’s George Doumet increased his target to $39 from $38 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $40.61.
* CIBC’s John Zamparo cut his Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) target by $1 to $8, keeping an “underperformer” rating. The average is $8.93.
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN-T) target by $1 to $17 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $16.25.
* CIBC’s Jacob Bout cut his Farmers Edge Inc. (FDGE-T) target to $20 from $23 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank’s Richard Tse reduced his target to $20 from $25 with an “outperform” recommendation and Canaccord’s Doug Taylor shrunk his target to $20 from $25 also with an “outperform” rating . The average is $18.75.
“We consider Farmers Edge one of the few pure play digital agriculture names, warranting a premium valuation,” said Mr. Taylor. “Our lower target reflects the increased forecast risk associated with the seasonality in FDGE’s model, but we do believe the recent sell off represents an interesting entry point given the stock’s attractive growth and thematic qualities.”
* TD Securities analyst Jonathan Kelcher raised his Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) target to $50 from $48 with a “buy” rating. The average is $43.80.
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Geoffrey Kwan raised his Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T) target to $40 from $36 with a “sector perform” rating, while Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young bumped up his target to $42 from $41 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $41.38.
“We are encouraged by the actions to simplify the corporate structure and improve communication, and we view valuation as attractive,” said Mr. Young.
* RBC’s Matt Logan increased his Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T) target to $15 from $14.50 with an “outperform” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Mario Saric bumped up his target to $15.25 from $15 with a “sector outperform” rating and National Bank’s Tal Woolley moved his target to $14.50 from $14 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $15.08.
* RBC’s Pammi Bir raised his Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN-T) target to $10.25 from $9.75, exceeding the $9.90 average, with a “sector perform” recommendation.
* Mr. Bir also raised his CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN-T) target to $17.50 from $16 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $17.11.
* RBC’s Walter Spracklin increased his target for Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) to $42 from $41 with an “outperform” rating, while TD Securities’ Tim James raised his target to $48 from $46 with a “buy” rating. The average is $44.72.
* TD’s Bentley Cross lowered his Boat Rocker Media Inc. (BRMI-T) target to $9.50 from $11.50, maintaining a “buy” rating. The average is $11.50.
* Scotia’s Konark Gupta cut his target for Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) to $19.50 from $21 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is currently $21.60.
* Canaccord’s Brendon Abrams increased his Smart Centres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU.UN-T) target to $33 from $28.25 with a “buy” rating. The average is $28.82.
“Overall, our outlook for SmartCentres remains largely unchanged following the quarter,” said Mr. Abrams. “The REIT’s core retail portfolio continues to perform well with collections averaging 94 per cent during the quarter, although the leasing environment remains relatively bifurcated between the REIT’s larger, essential needs tenants and smaller, non-essential tenants. This was reflected in the slightly negative (0.7 per cent) lease renewal spread in the quarter when excluding anchor tenants. We would expect this trend to continue for the next few quarters as non-essential tenants remain impacted by government restrictions in most provinces. With the worst of the impact from the pandemic in the past, we believe investors are now most focused on the value to be created by the SmartCentres’ development initiatives where it continues to make strong progress. While the unit price has rallied over the past year, we still do not believe the current unit price reflects much, if any, of the potential value from its development pipeline.”
* Canaccord’s Mark Rothschild hiked his WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIR.U-T) target to US$18.25 from US$16.75 with a “buy” rating, while CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson increased his target to US$18.50 from US$17 with an “outperformer” recommendation, Raymond James’ Brad Sturges raised to $18.75 from $16.75 with an “outperform” rating and Scotia Capital’s Himanshu Gupta bumped his target to US$18 from US$16.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$16.86.
* Scotia Capital analyst Himanshu Gupta raised his Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) target to $13.50 from $12 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $12.52.
* Mr. Gupta raised his Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) target to $16.50 from $15 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $15.03.
* Scotia’s Mario Saric increased his target for Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T) to $14.50 from $14, exceeding the $13.54 average, with a “sector outperform” rating, while BMO’s Joanne Chen raised her target to $13.75 from $13.25 with a “market perform” recommendation.
“We continue to believe the JV structure allows NWH.UN to acquire high-quality properties on an accretive basis, and should support ongoing NAV growth. Furthermore, we continue to view favorably the REIT’s steady cash flow stream (with rent indexation) from management fees on assets,” said Ms. Chen.