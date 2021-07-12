Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Scotiabank analyst Gavin Wylie upgraded International Petroleum Corp. (IPCO-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform,” citing the company’s solid financial results that he believes could result in an increase to its 2021 guidance.
While its strong cash flow levels will allow the company to pay off its debt in the short term, Mr. Wylie thinks it will permit share buybacks, dividends, acquisitions or an acceleration of growth at existing operations over the medium to longer term.
“As the front-month Brent futures contract has found footing around $70/bbl ... we estimate IPCO will continue to deliver an impressive DAFCF (debt-adjusted free cash flow) yield of 28% in 2021E and 33% in 2022E that sits well above its Canadian / International peer averages of 16% and 19%, respectively,” the analyst said in a note.
“With a significant number of the majors looking to increase divestments globally in the coming years and given the steady deal flow in Canada, we believe that IPCO is extremely well positioned to bid on attractive additions to its portfolio. We continue to see Canada as the mostly likely area to expand, but would not rule out Europe or lower risk assets in SE Asia (Malaysia / Vietnam),” he added.
Starting as soon as the fourth quarter of this year, and into 2022, “we place a relatively high probability that IPCO will instate some form of share buyback (normal course issuer bid) that could prove to be a near-term catalyst for the stock. We do not expect dividends to be a part of the near-term discussion given the likely preference to grow via M&A, however, IPCO remains cognizant of the fact that dividends will likely be required longer term to compete for investor interest,” he said.
Mr. Wylie also raised his price target to C$8.50 from C$6.
National Bank of Canada upgraded MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” while raising its price target to C$72 from C$58. Elsewhere, Scotiabank raised its price target on MTY to C$65 from C$57.50
* Richel.eu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T): CIBC raises target price to C$45 from C$44
* Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T): TD Securities raises target price to C$39 from C$37
* Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T): National Bank of Canada raises target to C$54 from C$45
* Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T): National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$52 from C$57
* Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T): National Bank of Canada raises target to C$139 from C$128
* Wildbrain Ltd. (WILD-T): National Bank of Canada raises to “outperform” from “sector perform” while raising its price target to C$3.75 from C$3
* American Express Co. (AXP-N): Jefferies raises target price to US$170 from $145
* Bank of America Corp. (BAC-N): Jefferies cuts target price to US$40 from $43
* BlackRock Inc. (BLK-N): Jefferies raises target price to US$1001 from $899. KBW also raises target price to $952 from $885
* Citigroup Inc. (C-N): Jefferies cuts target price to US$80 from $85
* Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ-Q): Jefferies raises target price to US$174 from $149. Piper Sandler also raises target price to $190 from $185.
