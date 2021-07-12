Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Darcy Keith
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Scotiabank analyst Gavin Wylie upgraded International Petroleum Corp. (IPCO-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform,” citing the company’s solid financial results that he believes could result in an increase to its 2021 guidance.

While its strong cash flow levels will allow the company to pay off its debt in the short term, Mr. Wylie thinks it will permit share buybacks, dividends, acquisitions or an acceleration of growth at existing operations over the medium to longer term.

Story continues below advertisement

“As the front-month Brent futures contract has found footing around $70/bbl ... we estimate IPCO will continue to deliver an impressive DAFCF (debt-adjusted free cash flow) yield of 28% in 2021E and 33% in 2022E that sits well above its Canadian / International peer averages of 16% and 19%, respectively,” the analyst said in a note.

“With a significant number of the majors looking to increase divestments globally in the coming years and given the steady deal flow in Canada, we believe that IPCO is extremely well positioned to bid on attractive additions to its portfolio. We continue to see Canada as the mostly likely area to expand, but would not rule out Europe or lower risk assets in SE Asia (Malaysia / Vietnam),” he added.

Starting as soon as the fourth quarter of this year, and into 2022, “we place a relatively high probability that IPCO will instate some form of share buyback (normal course issuer bid) that could prove to be a near-term catalyst for the stock. We do not expect dividends to be a part of the near-term discussion given the likely preference to grow via M&A, however, IPCO remains cognizant of the fact that dividends will likely be required longer term to compete for investor interest,” he said.

Mr. Wylie also raised his price target to C$8.50 from C$6.

***

National Bank of Canada upgraded MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” while raising its price target to C$72 from C$58. Elsewhere, Scotiabank raised its price target on MTY to C$65 from C$57.50

* Richel.eu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T): CIBC raises target price to C$45 from C$44

Story continues below advertisement

* Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T): TD Securities raises target price to C$39 from C$37

* Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T): National Bank of Canada raises target to C$54 from C$45

* Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T): National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$52 from C$57

* Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T): National Bank of Canada raises target to C$139 from C$128

* Wildbrain Ltd. (WILD-T): National Bank of Canada raises to “outperform” from “sector perform” while raising its price target to C$3.75 from C$3

* American Express Co. (AXP-N): Jefferies raises target price to US$170 from $145

Story continues below advertisement

* Bank of America Corp. (BAC-N): Jefferies cuts target price to US$40 from $43

* BlackRock Inc. (BLK-N): Jefferies raises target price to US$1001 from $899. KBW also raises target price to $952 from $885

* Citigroup Inc. (C-N): Jefferies cuts target price to US$80 from $85

* Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ-Q): Jefferies raises target price to US$174 from $149. Piper Sandler also raises target price to $190 from $185.

More to come

With files from Reuters

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies