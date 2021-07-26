Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
IA Capital Markets’ Elias Foscolos continues to see positive momentum for Canadian energy infrastructure companies as vaccination rates increase and pandemic-driven restrictions ease.
In a research note previewing second-quarter earnings season, the equity analyst said he continues to favour pipeline stocks and expects potential upward estimates revisions from the majority of his natural gas liquids commodity-exposed Midstream coverage, emphasizing “margins continue to remain constructive.”
“Pipelines continue to remain a political hot potato both north and south of the border where delays and challenges continue,” he said. “This is not only limited to oil pipelines such as ENB’s Line 3, 5 and the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), but also ALA’s natural gas pipelines such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). For Utilities, the key macro factors tend to be interest rates, the Canadian dollar, and the push for renewable energy in the grid. In the Midstream space, we expect most companies, excluding GEI, to continue to benefit from widening marketing margins with some FX headwinds. We materially differ from consensus in GEI as we forecast a rebound in its marketing segment in H2/21 and throughout 2022.”
Citing potential returns, Mr. Foscolos raised his ratings for a pair of stocks to “buy” recommendations from “hold.” They are:
* Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T) with a $39 target, up from $38. The average on the Street is $36.08.
“Given a combination of factors, including (a) projected total return of more than 15 per cent, (b) 2.5-3.0 times valuation discount to regulated Canadian peers despite business fundamentals not being significantly different, (c) proven track record of delivering ROEs well above the stated regulated ROE for Alberta, and (d) flexible balance sheet with room to expand the current growth profile and invest in incremental renewable opportunities, we are upgrading our rating,” he said.
* Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) with a $43 target, rising from $42 and above the $40.94 average.
“Heading into Q2 earnings, we are projecting EBITDA of $858-million (Pipelines $529-million, Facilities $277-million, Marketing $90-million, and G&A negative $38-million), which is at the high end of consensus,” he said. “We are still forecasting contributions from assets to be placed into service during 2021 including its Watson Island Propane export terminal, which will offset some declines in other assets such as the Ruby Pipeline. Our 2021 EBITDA estimate remains unchanged at $3.36-billion (Pipelines $2.1-billion, Facilities $1.1-billion, Marketing $0.3-billion, G&A negative $0.17-billion). We still believe there is the possibility that PPL’s marketing segment could outperform and prompt an upward revision in its EBITDA guidance range of $3.2-3.4-billion. Heading into earnings, we are upgrading our target ... and increasing our rating.”
Conversely, he lowered his rating for Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) to “buy” from “strong buy” with a $54 target, falling from $56 but exceeding the $52.94 average on the Street.
“The Company’s key growth project, the Line 3 replacement project (L3R), continues to move ahead and is under construction with an onstream date in late H2/21,” he said. “Once completed, we expect this project will contribute $460-million in annualized EBITDA. InQ2, a US federal judge ruled that the DAPL (ENB 28% interest) may remain operational as an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is prepared. In our view, the DAPL ruling as positive as it is, raises the threshold for shutting down an existing pipeline and specifically lowers the prospect of a Line 5, which runs through Michigan, shutdown significantly. Federal regulators have deemed Line 5 to be safe and all permits are in place despite contradicting assertions by the Executive branch of the State of Michigan. We believe this pipeline will not be shut down and the replacement tunnel housing the pipeline will be built although an update on the delayed timeline is expected following the US Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to require an EIS.
“Our Q2/21EBITDA forecast of $3.2-billion (unchanged, $1.78-billion Liquids Pipelines, $0.93-billion Gas and Midstream, $0.41B Gas Distribution, $0.10-billion other) is in line with consensus. Our 2021 EBITDA estimate of $13.8-billion ($7.4-billion Liquids Pipelines, $4.0-billion Gas and Midstream, $1.9-billion Gas Distribution, $0.6-billion other) has been slightly lowered and is on the low end of consensus. The slight downward revision inour 2021/22 estimates pushes our target down to $54.00 (previously $56.00) and the combination of the revised target with a strengthened share price prompts us to downgrade ENB.”
Mr. Foscolos also made these target changes:
- AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T) to $28 from $27. Average: $27.87.
- Emera Inc. (EMA-T) to $62 from $61. Average: $59.82.
- Hydro One Ltd. (H-T) to $32 from $31. Average: $31.86.
- TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) to $72 from $76. Average: $69.79.
=====
The outlook for Canadian retail real estate has finally “turned positive” after a year of “extreme turbulence” in the sector, according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Jenny Ma.
“The retail sector has benefitted from the reopening trade since the arrival of viable COVID-19 vaccines in late 2020,” she said. “With the Canadian retail REITs up 22.9 per cent on average year-to-date, they have performed in line with the REIT sector (up 23.4 per cent) and have outperformed the broader Canadian market (up 15.8 per cent). Notwithstanding all the unknowns while navigating pandemic times (e.g. the spread of variant strains of coronavirus remains concerning), on the retail REITs, we admit we stayed conservative for too long.
“We believe there are now ample data points to support a more constructive outlook for the retail sector, which in turn should benefit retail landlords.”
In a research report released Monday, Ms. Ma emphasized “significantly improved visibility to a recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” pointing to several sources, including vaccine announcements and rollout; a “materially” improved economic outlook; “evidence of buoyant consumer traffic and activity;” stabilized retail cap rates and “confirmation that Q2/20 was the trough.”
She raised her ratings for both First Capital REIT (FCR.UN-T) and RioCan REIT (REI.UN-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” recommendations.
“The economic reopening and emergence of positive data points have provided greater conviction in a recovery toward pre-pandemic metrics for FCR.UN and REI.UN,” said Ms. Ma. “Although we remain of the view that retail will continue to face challenges, we note that cash flow visibility has improved substantially since the early days of the pandemic, surviving small business/discretionary tenants should benefit from a rebound in foot traffic, and the cadence of tenant failures is likely lower compared to last year. Moreover, fears of negative impacts to highly urban markets have subsided; large Canadian cities remain strong and are well-positioned to benefit from population growth resuming (largely from immigration). Both FCR.UN and REI.UN derive more than 90 per cent of revenue from the VECTOM markets. Taken together, we believe FCR.UN and REI.UN present a relatively more attractive risk/return profile among the retail REIT peer group.”
Her target for First Capital units rose to $20 from $17 (versus a $20.17 average on the Street), while her RioCan target increased to $24 from $21 (versus $22.72).
Conversely, Ms. Ma downgrade Crombie REIT (CRR.UN-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $18.50 target, up from $17. The average is $17.83.
“Our new rating is solely a valuation call, and we remain constructive on CRR.UN’s essential retailer focused portfolio as well as its development pipeline and track record,” she said. “In 2021 year-to-date, CRR.UN has been the strongest performer among the three sponsored retail REITs, with its unit price up 28 per cent (vs. up 12 per cent for CHP.UN and 8 per cent for CRT.UN). Moreover, CRR.UN has been the strongest performer among the Canadian retail REITs coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its unit price up 10 per cent over its pre-pandemic high, materially outperforming the other retail REITs under coverage.”
Ms. Ma also made these target adjustments:
- CT REIT (CRT.UN-T, “outperform”) to $18.25 from $17.75. Average: $17.39.
- Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN-T, “market perform”) to $4.75 from $4. Average: $4.33.
- SmartCentres REIT (SRU.UN-T, “market perform”) to $30 from $27.50. Average: $30.50.
=====
After delivering its 13th consecutive EBITDA beat and reiterating an “encouraging” outlook for the remainder of the year, Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier sees potential upside for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) from ongoing organic and inorganic growth initiatives.
“Going forward, we appreciate how ARE’s story is developing into a compelling cocktail of organic (execution of strong pipeline of opportunities in Canada, potential replacement of the Bermuda Airport concession project and strategic expansion in the U.S.) and inorganic (potential tuck-ins and/or a transformative acquisition) growth opportunities,” he said.
On Thursday after the bell, Aecon reported adjusted EBITDA of $61-million, exceeding Mr. Poirier’s $53-million. He emphasized the financial contribution from government subsidies was “immaterial” in the quarter.
“The outlook for ARE remains solid in view of the continued ramp-up of construction activity on a number of projects, the healthy backlog, as well as the strong demand environment for ARE’s services, including recurring revenue programs,” he said. “With 4Q20 results, we estimated that ARE could generate annual revenue of $4.0-billion in 2021 assuming no major COVID-19-related disruptions (negatively impacted revenue by $390-million in 2020). That being said, this assumption excluded any large project wins, growth in the recurring revenue business (currently running at TTM of $617-million on a consolidated basis, up from $529-million in 2020) and potential M&A. Thus far, ARE has secured two large contracts, namely the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension (ECWE) advance tunnel project in Toronto and the North End sewage treatment plant upgrade in Winnipeg. ARE also secured a followup nuclear contract for the replacement of steam generators at Bruce Power’s Units 3 and 4 (not all incremental given ARE was already doing some nuclear work for this client in 2020). Accordingly, we believe that our $4-billion revenue forecast for 2021 is conservative.”
Raising his revenue and earnings expectations for both 2021 and 2022, Mr. Poirier increased his target for Aecon shares to $25 from $23, reiterating a “buy” recommendation. The average on the Street is $23.23.
“ARE’s solid operational performance in 2Q gives us additional confidence in management’s ability to unlock shareholder value,” he said. “We see the stock potentially reaching $24–36 by 2023 (excluding M&A and replacement of the Bermuda Airport concession.”
Other analysts making target adjustments include:
* RBC’s Sabahat Khan to $20 from $18 with a “sector perform” rating.
* CIBC’s Jacob Bout to $24 from $23 with an “outperformer” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Maxim Sytchev to $23.50 from $21 with an “outperform” rating.
* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray to $24 from $23 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
Scotia Capital analyst Meny Grauman raised his target for Canadian lifeco stocks on Monday.
His changes were:
- Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T, “sector perform”) to $40 from $38. The average on the Street is $39.22.
- IA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T, “sector outperform”) to $88 from $84. Average: $80.89.
- Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T, “sector perform”) to $28 from $27. Average: $29.17.
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T, “sector outperform”) to $77 from $74. Average: $71.36.
=====
Cormark Securities analyst Brent Watson adjusted his target prices for a group of TSX-listed energy services companies on Monday.
His changes inclide:
- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T, “market perform”) to $42 from $45. The average on the Street is $41.69.
- Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T, “buy”) to $6.50 from $5.25. Average: $6.63.
- Step Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T, “buy”) to $2.25 from $2. Average: $2.16.
- Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T, “buy”) to $18 from $17. Average: $16.19.
- Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW-T, “buy”) to $3.25 from $2.75. Average: $3.24.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Following in-line second-quarter results and expecting the reopening of retail tenants to be a “positive” catalyst, Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis increased his target for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP.UN-T) to $15.50 from $15 with a “hold” recommendation. The average is $15.31.
“CHP’s business has been incredibly resilient over the past 18 months; however, easing restrictions will still have a modestly positive impact on operating metrics over the next year. Development execution continues; however, annual spend is not expected to ramp until large, mixed-use projects in planning get underway,” he said.
* Ahead of the Aug. 5 release of its second-quarter results, Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho increase his target for Goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) to $178 from $168 with a “buy” rating. The average is $177.33.
“While results may be noisy with LendCare (LC) transaction adjustments, day 1 provisioning and Affirm equity FV changes, we expect decent underlying results and the long-anticipated reinstatement of GSY’s three-year outlook targets,” said Mr. Ho. “We have made slight changes and rolled our valuation forward, leading to a target price bump.”
* National Bank Financial analyst Michael Robertson upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $2.70 target, up from $2.50. The average target on the Street is $2.86.
* National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn raised his Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) target to $207 from $205, exceeding the $188.91 average, with an “outperform” rating.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Todd Coupland hiked his Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) target to US$1,700 from US$1,450, reiterating a “neutral” rating. The current average is US$1,559.21.
* CIBC’s John Zamparo cut his target for Tilray Inc. (TLRY-Q) to US$17 from US$20.66 with a “neutral” rating. The average is US$18.08.
* CIBC’s Jacob Bout raised his Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) target to $23.50 from $19, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average is $25.
* CIBC’s Hamir Patel increased his Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T) target to $43 from $42, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average is $47.
* RBC Dominion Securities initiated coverage of Lifespeak Inc. (LSPK-T) with an “outperform” rating and $13 target, while Scotia Capital gave it a “sector outperform” recommendation and $12 target.
* RBC’s Walter Spracklin raised his Air Canada (AC-T) target to $28 from $27, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $28.94.
* RBC’s Irene Nattel increased her Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) target to $103 from $96, topping the $80.58 average, with an “outperform” recommendation.
* JP Morgan analyst Phil Gresh raised his target for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) to $11.50 from $11 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $11.93.
* JP Morgan’s Jeremy Tonet cut his TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) target to $70 from $71, exceeding the $69.79 average, with an “overweight” rating.
* Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan lowered his target for Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T) to US$88 from US$100 with an “equal weight” rating The average is $109.94.
* Cormark Securities analyst Richard Gray cut his Iamgold Corp. (IMG-T) target to $3.75 from $4.50, below the $4.30 average, with a “market perform” rating.