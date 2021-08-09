Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
In response to a “fairly uninspired” first quarter to its fiscal 2022, Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley reduced his revenue estimates and increased his near-term cash burn expectations for Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T).
Before the bell on Friday, the Smiths Falls, Ont., cannabis company reported total revenues of $136.2-million, down 8.2 per cent from the previous quarter and below Mr. Bottomley’s $148.2-million forecast. Though adult-use sales also fell narrowly below his expectations, the analysts attributed the miss largely to a 27-per-cent sequential drop in international sales.
With the results, Mr. Bottomley cut his full-year revenue estimate to $690.7-million from $817.7-million. His adjusted EBITDA projection slid to a loss of $140-million from a $117.9-million deficit.
Keeping a “hold” rating, he reduced his target to $25 from $30. The average on the Street is $28.96.
Other analysts making adjustments include:
* CIBC’s John Zamparo to $27 from $30 with a “neutral” rating.
* Piper Sandler’s Michael Lavery to US$19 from US$24 with a “neutral” rating.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) is “well-positioned to benefit from growing gas and liquids volumes,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Robert Kwan, expressing “higher confidence” in its base business and growth outlook after an increase to its guidance.
“Whether it be uncontracted capacity or within its contract structures that blend minimum take-or-pay levels with fee-for-service upside as volumes grow, we expect Pembina to benefit from growing gas and liquids volumes in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB), particularly with its assets levered to the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin,” said Mr. Kwan. “Further, we expect growing volumes to result in contracted infrastructure opportunities, evidenced by the re-activation of the Phase IX expansion, some of which could be announced by the end of 2021.”
With the release of its quarterly results on Thursday, Calgary-based Pembina raised the low end of its 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $3.3-billion to $3.4-billion (from $3.2-$3.4-billion) due, in large part, to the impact of stronger commodity prices.
“We believe that the new guidance range has a measure of conservatism built into it,” the analyst said. “While we think some investors may have been disappointed in the specifics of the revision to guidance (i.e., we think some investors were looking for a shift higher for both the top and bottom ends of the range), management commented that it is still relatively early in the year, and we believe it has left the door open for a subsequent upward revision to guidance.
“We remain near the top-end of the guidance range. With the effective increase in guidance for 2021 giving us a greater degree of confidence in our forecast, our unchanged 2021 EBITDA estimate of $3.392-billion sits near the top-end of Pembina’s guidance range.”
Mr. Kwan also sees an improving outlook for 2022 and beyond, citing “encouraging commentary on producer activity” and the reactivation of its Peace Phase IX project.
Keeping an “outperform” rating for Pembina shares, he bumped up his target to $48 from $42. The average on the Street is $41.81.
“Following the end of the IPL saga, we maintain our midstream thesis favouring stocks, such as Pembina, that we believe are well positioned to benefit from growing WCSB gas and liquids volumes, both from filling spare capacity as well as underpinning new contracted infrastructure,” he said. “Further, while we believe some in the market were hoping for an increase in the entire guidance range, we think that Pembina continues to position its guidance conservatively with a reasonable chance that actual results will be at, or through, the high-end of the range.”
Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young thinks “the passing of the torch” could occur during the upcoming third-quarter earnings season for Canadian banks amid “moderating” capital markets activity and “stronger” Canadian P&C growth.
“While we believe the banks could still beat cash EPS expectations off higher performing loan ACL releases, investors appear to have priced in a benign credit environment and are likely looking for a more concrete sign of economic recovery via loan growth, as shown in U.S. bank reporting,” he said.
In a research report released Monday, Mr. Young raised his estimates for the Big 6 banks, pointing to the impact of “the accelerated vaccine progress in Canada, higher releases in performing loan ACLs and a slight rebound in NIMs in the second half of fiscal 2022.”
He’s now forecasting a 43-per-cent year-over-year increase in cash earnings per share on average for the Big 6, noting: “Last year, the banks built significant performing loan ACLs, while we expect releases in performing loan ACLs this quarter. Given the degree of discretion in releasing ACLs under IFRS 9, we expect estimates to run wide; our focus remains on pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings, which we discuss next. However, with all of the banks guiding toward further performing loan ACL releases, the banks may have a harder time beating expectations purely on the back of lower PCLs.”
Remaining overweight on Canadian banks, Mr. Young made a pair of target changes:
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, “hold”) to $150 from $145. The average on the Street is $152.15.
- Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “hold”) to $133 from $128. Average: $133.67.
His pecking order for the sector remains unchanged. In order, it is: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T), Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T), Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T), National Bank of Canada (NA-T), Canadian Imperial Bank of Canada (CM-T), Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) and Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T).
“The stocks underperformed in FY20 on the back of the unprecedented economic situation caused by COVID-19; however, they recovered nicely in FY21 from better-than-anticipated credit results and an improved economic outlook,” he said. “With the accelerated vaccine progress in Canada and the economic reopening well underway, we believe the setup is good for the banks over the next year. That said, there are some near-term headwinds such as normalizing capital markets activity and a cooling housing market which may not be offset by stubbornly low card and loan balances. In addition, it’ll be a tough year-overyear comp for FY22 cash EPS, given FY21 cash EPS was inflated by significant performing loan ACL releases. And while COVID-19 cases are trending in the right direction in Canada, additional fears with regard to the Delta variant and rising cases globally could put a damper on global growth.”
Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier is “very pleased” with Uni-Select Inc.’s (UNS-T) second-quarter financial results, which he thinks “demonstrated the early potential of the business under the new management team” and reinforced his bullish stance.
On Friday before the bell, the Quebec-based distributor of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of US$34.1-million, exceeding both Mr. Poirier’s US$29.1-million forecast and the consensus estimate on the Street of US$29.8-million. Adjusted earnings per share of 21 US cents also topped projections (10 US cents and 13 US cents, respectively).
“We are encouraged by management’s comments on the opportunities for further operational improvement and growth,” the analyst said. “With the balance sheet now at a more manageable level, management should have the flexibility to execute its turnaround plan.”
“While there are still some uncertainties due to the pandemic and ongoing supply chain issues, management remains cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the business for 2021 and beyond. In the near term, management will be focused on rebuilding the executive leadership team. Management alluded to internal opportunities to better manage all three segments through operational excellence. Finally, management intends to strategically implement targeted growth initiatives. We expect to hear more about these three strategic priorities throughout 3Q. While management highlighted that M&A opportunities exist across all three segments, it does not intend to be active in the near term considering the size of the internal opportunities mentioned above.”
After “another solid quarter of working capital management,” Mr. Poirier raised his earnings expectations for 2021 and 2022, leading him to hike his target for Uni-Select shares to $22 from $19. The average on the Street is $19.40.
“We recommend investors revisit the story and buy the shares ahead of the disclosure of further details on the long-term strategy,” he said.
Elsewhere, National Bank’s Zachary Evershed raised his target to $20 from $17 with an “outperform” recommendation.
In other analyst actions:
* CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang raised his Parkland Corp. (PKI-T) target to $27 from $30 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreedhar increased his target to $47 from $45 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average on the Street is $49.77.
* CIBC’s Nik Priebe increased his target for Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T) to $47 from $44, exceeding the $44.25 average, with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Jaeme Gloyn raised his target to $45 from $41 with a “sector perform” rating.
* Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine lowered his Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-Q, WPRT-T) target to US$21 from US$24, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $11.75.
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Alexander Jackson raised his Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) to $41 from $39, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average is $37.57.
* RBC’s Walter Spracklin reduced his Street-high target for shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) to $41 from $44 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $25.
* RBC’s Sabahat Khan raised his Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T) target to $22 from $20 with a “sector perform” rating, while CIBC’s John Zamparo increased his target to $23 from $22 with a “neutral” recommendation. The average is $25.
* JP Morgan analyst Patrick Jones cut his Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) target to $11.90 from $13.90 with an “overweight” rating. The average is $14.60.
* Mr. Jones also lowered his First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) target to $27 from $28 with an “underweight” rating. The average is $34.
* National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev trimmed his Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. (RBA-N, RBA-T) target to US$62 from US$66, reiterating a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$62.33.
* National Bank’s Richard Tse increased his Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T) target to $2,100 from $1,900 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $2,186.90.
* National Bank’s Rupert Merer cut his Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q, BLDP-T) target to US$26 from US$27 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$24.69.
* TD Securities analyst Brian Morrison lowered his Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T) target to US$105 from US$110 with a “buy” rating, while CIBC World Markets’ Kevin Chiang cut his target to US$102 from US$113 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$107.
* Scotia Capital analyst Ovais Habib cut his Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX-T) target to $14.50 from $16.75, maintaining a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $15.21.
* Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis bumped up his Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T) target to $12.50 from $12.
* Mr. Markidis also increased his Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN-T) target to $19 from $18.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is $18.47.
“CRR’s 2Q21 results continued to demonstrate the resilience of this portfolio that is dominated by grocery and pharmacy retailers. Upcoming potential catalysts include the scheduled completion of two mixed-use development projects (Le Duke and Bronte Village) in 2H, which should generate meaningful incremental NOI and NAV upside,” he said.
* Mr. Markidis’s target for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN-T) target to $94 from $90, topping the $93.50 average, with a “buy” rating.
* Desjardins’ Chris MacCulloch raised his Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T) target to $11.50 from $11 with a “buy” rating. The average is $11.44.
“Integration of the two newly acquired Williston Basin asset packages appears to have been seamless, providing the company with greater scale to drive further improvements to capital and operational efficiencies. We also believe that ERF is well-positioned to continue increasing returns to shareholders moving into early 2022 when its balance sheet targets should be met,” said Mr. MacCulloch.