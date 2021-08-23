 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Darcy Keith
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Several research houses Monday began coverage on Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD-Q), the free U.S. trading app that was at the centre of the meme-driven retail investor frenzy earlier this year.

At least 11 analysts initiated coverage, of which seven gave it a buy rating. Four gave the stock a hold rating.

Story continues below advertisement

Robinhood began trading on July 29, but the stock wasn’t widely coverage by analysts until now due to restrictions placed on Wall Street firms that were involved in the company’s financing.

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet assigned a “buy” rating and a US$63 price target. “The firm has enjoyed early success penetrating the less affluent segment of the U.S. brokerage market,” Mr. Bazinet commented. “We see slowing growth ahead and risk of regulatory headwinds. However, the former is likely embedded in consensus estimates. And, the latter is unlikely to be material in our view.”

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating - the equivalent of a hold - and a US$56 price target.

He’s a little more cautious due to uncertainly over how sustainable current retail trading levels are; also, issues over payment for order flow have him concerned.

But overall he’s seeing a lot of positives:

“We believe HOOD is well positioned to continue to see best-in-class user growth, leveraging its innovative referral program and strong word-of-mouth customer acquisition. In addition, we expect HOOD to increasingly focus on cross-selling its already considerable user base with additional financial services products, driving ARPU expansion over time and boosting growth in both the top line and AUC. While we expect cross-selling to be a multi-year initiative, in the near term we see 1) its IPO access product and 2) its fully paid securities lending product as somewhat nearer-term catalysts, while its cash management and crypto initiatives should provide further runway over time,” Nance said in a note.

***

Story continues below advertisement

Dividend growth investors may want to take note: tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. (MO-N) is likely to hike its payout this week. That’s according to Stifel analyst Christopher Growe, who notes Altria’s board of directors will undertake its usual review of the dividend at its late summer meeting.

The company is scheduled to declare its dividend on Aug. 26.

“You can ‘set your watch’ to the regularity of Altria’s dividend increases and we do not believe 2021 will be any different,” Mr. Growe said. “We expect a roughly 6% increase in the dividend rate – we believe the quarterly dividend will grow to $0.91, or $3.64 on an annual basis, reaching a 78% payout ratio (on FY21 EPS). We estimate 6% EPS growth in 2021, just over 6% EPS growth over the next four quarters, and a dividend payout ratio just below 80% (target). We believe this strong dividend payout and consistent EPS growth outlook provide the backdrop for supporting upside for the shares from here.”

He reiterated a “buy” rating and US$56 target price. “The Altria shares maintain a discount valuation, just 8x EBITDA, which we believe does not properly account for its growth, the consistency of its growth, its dominant market share positions in its categories, and the return of capital to shareholders,” he added.

***

More to come

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies