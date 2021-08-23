Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Several research houses Monday began coverage on Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD-Q), the free U.S. trading app that was at the centre of the meme-driven retail investor frenzy earlier this year.
At least 11 analysts initiated coverage, of which seven gave it a buy rating. Four gave the stock a hold rating.
Robinhood began trading on July 29, but the stock wasn’t widely coverage by analysts until now due to restrictions placed on Wall Street firms that were involved in the company’s financing.
Citi analyst Jason Bazinet assigned a “buy” rating and a US$63 price target. “The firm has enjoyed early success penetrating the less affluent segment of the U.S. brokerage market,” Mr. Bazinet commented. “We see slowing growth ahead and risk of regulatory headwinds. However, the former is likely embedded in consensus estimates. And, the latter is unlikely to be material in our view.”
Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating - the equivalent of a hold - and a US$56 price target.
He’s a little more cautious due to uncertainly over how sustainable current retail trading levels are; also, issues over payment for order flow have him concerned.
But overall he’s seeing a lot of positives:
“We believe HOOD is well positioned to continue to see best-in-class user growth, leveraging its innovative referral program and strong word-of-mouth customer acquisition. In addition, we expect HOOD to increasingly focus on cross-selling its already considerable user base with additional financial services products, driving ARPU expansion over time and boosting growth in both the top line and AUC. While we expect cross-selling to be a multi-year initiative, in the near term we see 1) its IPO access product and 2) its fully paid securities lending product as somewhat nearer-term catalysts, while its cash management and crypto initiatives should provide further runway over time,” Nance said in a note.
Dividend growth investors may want to take note: tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. (MO-N) is likely to hike its payout this week. That’s according to Stifel analyst Christopher Growe, who notes Altria’s board of directors will undertake its usual review of the dividend at its late summer meeting.
The company is scheduled to declare its dividend on Aug. 26.
“You can ‘set your watch’ to the regularity of Altria’s dividend increases and we do not believe 2021 will be any different,” Mr. Growe said. “We expect a roughly 6% increase in the dividend rate – we believe the quarterly dividend will grow to $0.91, or $3.64 on an annual basis, reaching a 78% payout ratio (on FY21 EPS). We estimate 6% EPS growth in 2021, just over 6% EPS growth over the next four quarters, and a dividend payout ratio just below 80% (target). We believe this strong dividend payout and consistent EPS growth outlook provide the backdrop for supporting upside for the shares from here.”
He reiterated a “buy” rating and US$56 target price. “The Altria shares maintain a discount valuation, just 8x EBITDA, which we believe does not properly account for its growth, the consistency of its growth, its dominant market share positions in its categories, and the return of capital to shareholders,” he added.
