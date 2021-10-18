Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds thinks the environment for Canadian telecommunications companies remains “attractive” heading into third-quarter earnings season, expecting a “more robust” recovery through the second half of 2021 and into 2022.
“By May 2021, it was our view that the ‘core’ fundamental set-up for the Canadian telecom sector had improved,” he said. “From March 2020 through March 2021, we believed the Canadian telecom sector had been ‘neither here nor there’ within the Canadian equity market with the investor mindset evolving from one of buying relative capital protection during the March-April 2020 sell-off, to one of disappointing relative performance through the remainder of 2020 as the broader equity market rallied, and finally to one of indifference through March 2021. While we acknowledge an elevated degree of M&A risk among the cablecos and what is likely to be an uptick in competitive intensity in wireless in 2022, we believe the Canadian telecom sector will be mainly swimming downstream through 2022 with a more robust earnings recovery kicking-in, the resumption of 7-9-per-cent average annual NAV [net asset value] growth, manageable wireless competitive intensity, low regulatory risk and more compelling cableco valuations.”
In a research report released Monday, Mr. McReynolds predicted “healthy” wireless activity may lead to earnings upside surprises in the coming weeks, expecting results to reflect a multi-year recovery in the market.
“While we saw renewed year-over-year growth in most wireless KPIs in Q2/21, the bulk of this growth was off an unusually weak COVID-19 comp in Q2/20,” he said. “With renewed wireless market expansion (retail store openings, pent-up demand, back-to-school, immigration) and higher wireless ARPU (volume-driven fees, modest roaming/overage lifts on higher mobility) kicking-in in Q3/21, we see the potential for upside earnings surprises and upward revisions to our wireless forecasts through 2022. We continue to see modest but steady growth in wireline and sequentially stronger media performance. While competitive intensity and sector M&A represent risks to the outlook, current valuations (particularly cableco valuations) suggest these risks under most competitive and M&A scenarios are largely priced-in. Company-wise, we see a stronger sequential wireless recovery from Rogers this quarter relative to BCE and TELUS with Rogers benefiting from a strong gross loading and low churn environment, modest recovery in roaming as well as weaker year-over-year comparables versus peers.”
Currently, Mr. McReynolds said his level of conviction on Telus Corp. (T-T) “remains high,” seeing multiple sources of upside potential to its net asset value over the next few years. He reaffirmed it as his “top pick” in the sector.
“In our view, there is no other company in our coverage that has as many potential sources of upside to our NAV than TELUS,” he said. “We believe the key strategic benefit of the $1.5-billion of accelerated investment in 2021 and 2022 is an even stronger competitive positive, specifically: (i) broader FTTH [fiber-to-the-home] coverage, increasing from 80 per cent of the long-standing targeted FTTN footprint currently to 90 per cent by the end of 2022; (ii) a ‘substantial’ portion of the wireline customer base on FTTH by the end of 2022 (up from 50 per cent currently), with positive implications for churn reduction; and (iii) enhanced capex flexibility beginning in 2023 given substantial completion of the FTTH build, which should enable TELUS to capitalize on new 5G growth opportunities without meaningful capital constraints, opportunity costs, or FCF impairment.”
Keeping an “outperform” rating for its shares, he raised his target by $1 to $32. The average target on the Street is $30.56, according to Refinitiv data.
He also sees value in both Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T) and Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T), maintaining “outperform” recommendations for both but noting “some investor patience is required.”
His target for Rogers rose to $76 from $74, exceeding the $71.93 average, while his target for Quebecor, which he called “too cheap to ignore,” remains $39, above the Street by 71 cents.
“We see opportunity for a positive re-rating in the stock within the next 9 months as the outcome of the Rogers-Shaw transaction under most scenarios becomes clearer, easing fears around Quebecor’s wireless expansion plans,” he said. “In the meantime, we expect Quebecor to deliver 7-per-cent average annual NAV growth driven by positive operating leverage within a tightly integrated wireless-wireline network, a highly effective bundling/content strategy, penetration gains with Fizz Mobile and Fizz Internet and a strong balance sheet — all against the backdrop of a healthy capital return program of both dividend growth and share repurchases.”
Mr. McReynolds also increased his target for BCE Inc. (BCE-T) to $64 from $63. The average is $64.63.
“We continue to believe BCE’s competitive position relative to peers could see the greatest gains over the medium term driven by FTTH expansion and 5G deployment across Canada’s largest integrated wireline-wireless network footprint, and given growth in 5G B2B,” he said. “We believe the migration to unlimited plans/EIPs, residential Internet market share gains driven by sustained FTTH investment, a gradual improvement at Bell Media alongside digital initiatives, and the realization of additional cost efficiencies that leverage a scale advantage position BCE for continued dividend growth, albeit with an elevated but declining dividend payout ratio beginning in earnest in 2023.″
His Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T) target jumped to $129 from $127 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $131.20
“The volatility in bond yields is putting the valuation sensitivity of Canadian telecom stocks to such volatility back into focus,” said Mr. McReynolds. “For EV/EBITDA sensitivity, we believe each 50-100 basis points change in the GoC 10-year would translate to a 0.5-times change in FTM EV/EBITDA multiples, equating to approximately 7-8-per-cent change in share prices (all else being equal). In addition to rising bond yields, and despite structural differences between Canadian and U.S. telecom markets, we suspect some of the negative U.S. industry-specific sentiment has drifted north into Canadian telecom stocks, explaining some of the recent underperformance of Canadian telecom stocks relative to the S&P/TSX.”
=====
Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI-T) is “checking all the boxes,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst Matthew Lee.
He initiated coverage of the Calgary-based modular workforce accommodation and space rental solutions provider with a “buy” recommendation, believing it provides investors with a “potent combination of top-line growth, solid cash flow, and upside from acquisitions.”
“Black Diamond benefits from strong macroeconomic tailwinds and is achieving robust rental rate growth as demand for modular buildings outstrips supply,” he said. “We see several positive catalysts for the name over the medium term, including (1) continued rate increases and organic fleet growth, (2) the expansion of LodgeLink, (3) additional acquisitions, and (4) the potential for a dividend reinstatement.”
In justifying his bullish stance, Mr. Lee pointed to a number of positive attributes, including a “well diversified” customer base, “attractive” unit economics, macroeconomic tailwinds that are driving “strong” demand and a “manageable” balance sheet.
“BDI trades at a significant discount to its comparables at 5.8 times enterprise value to fiscal 2022 estimated EBITDA versus Modular Space peers at 9.4 times and Workforce Solutions peers at 6.7 times,” he said. “While some of the disconnect relates to BDI’s relatively small size, we believe that the discount is excessively punitive given our expectations for mid-single-digit revenue growth, the company’s solid cash flow profile, and the potential for accretive acquisitions. We expect that as BDI continues to shift its business toward the faster-growing MSS business and develops its LodgeLink platform, shares will face a positive rerating.”
Seeing its valuation as “attractive” given its growth potential and cash flow, Mr. Lee set a target of $5.50 per share. The current average is $6.30.
=====
The current credit climate remains “favourable” for Goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T), according to Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho, who expects charge-offs to be “benign.”
Ahead of the Nov. 4 release of its third-quarter results, he raised his financial forecast and valuation for the Mississauga-based alternative financial company. He’s now projecting adjusted earnings per share of $2.72, up from $2 during the same period a year ago and from $2.61 in the previous quarter. It is, however, 8 cents below the consensus forecast.
“We forecast sequential gross loan book growth of $105-million (guidance of $100–120-million; this reflects our view that supply chain issues may have tempered LC loan book growth, especially in the powersports segment), total revenue yield of 40.8 per cent (guidance of 40–41 per cent) and net charge-offs of 8.5 per cent (guidance of 8.5–9.5 per cent; continued government support and elevated auto/powersport equipment should benefit net charge-offs),” Mr. Ho said. “We will look for commentary on how increased inflation expectations and the price of oil (two FLIs) may impact provisioning looking out.”
After raising his full-year 2021 and 2022 EPS estimates to $10.43 and $12.27, respectively, from $10.36 and $12.24, the analyst introduced a 2023 projection of $13.99.
Keeping a “buy” rating for Goeasy shares, Mr. Ho hiked his target to $202 from $190. The average on the Street is $214.50.
“Our investment thesis is predicated on: (1) The on-strategy LC acquisition should bolster GSY’s growth profile, including meaningful revenue and cost synergies; (2) management has shifted its focus toward offence, suggesting growth through organic initiatives and more M&A potential; (3) GSY has been able to successfully weather the pandemic; and (4) the business has consistently generated a mid-20-per-cent ROE [return on equity],” he said.
=====
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Gregory Renza is seeing “strong” interest around the value of the recent positive trial results for Bellus Health Inc.’s (BLU-Q, BLU-T) BLU-5937 drug for refractory chronic cough patients ahead December’s key topline update.
“We see BLU in an increasingly competitive position among the P2X3 players and find the strategic set up towards the ph.IIb data as a cause for building optimism into a catalyst-rich end of year,” he said.
“Recall BLU announced one or more dose levels in the ph.IIb trial passed the interim analysis in early September - investors’ questions revolved around the set up and implications of the interim outcome. Without disclosing point estimates and p-values for the PE, management reiterated that the interim analysis was based on stringent probability thresholds and clinically meaningful efficacy levels - therefore passing the interim adds to confidence into the topline readout that is ontrack for December 2021. The company plans to leverage the IA outcome to accelerate ph.III planning in terms of CMC steps, dose range narrowing, logistical preparations for EOP2 meeting (ph.III protocol, preclinical data relevant to dose selection), as well as operational planning for the ph.III following the ultimate program readout. The company does not foresee significant differences in baseline characteristics between the first 50 per cent and second 50 per cent of the enrolled patients of the ph.IIb trial - the first 50 per cent of patients were skewed more towards U.S. sites though there is no meaningful difference in geography. Management remains optimistic going into the topline given the set-up of the placebo run-in period and enrichment strategy in place to optimize patient selection and control of a placebo response, which could drive more pronounced efficacy.”
Mr. Renza said the competitive landscape for the Laval, Que.-based company “continues to evolve based on recent developments in the P2X3 space that have put BLU in a more competitive position.”
With that view and seeing its BLU-5937 program “gaining emerging investor traction though mostly considered as upside opportunity,” he raised his target for Bellus’ U.S.-listed shares to US$9 from US$8, citing increasing conviction “on improved likelihood of success reflecting increasing conviction into the important ph.IIb December readout, indications of a continued path forward to a meaningful pivotal program, and higher probabilities of ultimate program success for BLU-5937 in the high opportunity recurrent chronic cough indication.” The current average on the Street is US$10.49.
He reiterating an “outperform” recommendation.
=====
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U-T, HOM.UN-T) is likely to “deliver incremental fair value gains reflecting further cap rate compression and benefit from accelerating rent growth in its core markets,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst Kyle Stanley.
Ahead of the release of its third-quarter financial results on Nov. 19., he thinks the REIT, which is focused on a portfolio of multifamily properties in the U.S. Sunbelt, offers investors “a compelling growth profile at a discounted valuation,” despite an impressive total return of 49 per cent thus far in 2021.
Mr. Stanley is forecasting funds from operations per unit of 15 US cents, up 2 US cents from the previous quarter but a penny below the consensus on the Street. He also expects to see 2 US cents per unit ahead from the stabilization of new-build assets.
“Robust population and employment growth in BSR’s core Texas markets has driven material year-to-date market rent growth,” he said. “A number of the REIT’s Sun Belt–focused peers have reported blended rent growth in the 10–16-per-cent range in 3Q, well above the 8-per-cent growth BSR achieved in 2Q. Moreover, our forecast incorporates 7–8-per-cent blended rent growth through 2022, which could prove conservative.”
Mr. Stanley predicts further cap rate compression is likely to support more book value upside, noting: “According to the 1H21 CBRE cap rate survey, cap rates in Dallas, Houston and Austin compressed by 50–100 basis points vs the prior survey in 2H19. In 2Q, BSR recognized a US$1.61 per unit fair value gain within investment properties, reflecting 20 basis points of cap rate compression (4.5-per-cent IFRS cap rate); we believe 3Q results could be highlighted by further fair value gains. As a result, we have compressed our portfolio cap rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent and increased our NAVPU [net asset value per unit] by 11 per cent to US$18.50.”
Reiterating his “buy” rating for the REIT, he raised his target for BSR units to US$19.50 from US$17.50. The average on the Street is US$17.75.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* TD Securities analyst Michael Tupholme upgraded Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) to “action list buy” from “buy” with a $56 target, down from $57 but above the $54.44 average.
* TD’s Graham Ryding raised his IGM Financial Inc. (IGM-T) target to $56 from $53, reiterating a “buy” recommendation. The average is $52.
* Mr. Ryding also increased his CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T) target by $1 to $29 with a “buy” rating, while he cut his Sprott Inc. (SII-T) target by $1 to $56. The averages are currently $29.33 and $54.82, respectively.
* TD’s John Mould raised his Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T, “buy”) and TranAlta Corp. (TA-T, “buy”) targets to $49 and $16.50, respectively, from $47 and $15.50. The averages are $44.69 and $15.05.
* Eight Capital analyst Ralph Profiti downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-T) to “sell” from “buy” with a $16 target, falling from $30 and below the $19.79 average.
* Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta increased his Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) target to $59 from $53 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $57.48.
* Scotia Capital analyst George Doumet cut his target for Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) to $48 from $50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $53.91.
* Barclays analyst Matthew Murphy trimmed his Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD-N, ABX-T) target to US$27 from US$28, which is the current average on the Street, with an “overweight” recommendation.
* Mr. Murphy increased his Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T) target to $23 from $21 with an “equalweight” rating. The average is $30.68.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Scott Fromson lowered his Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) target to $43 from $45 with an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $44.33.
* National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar raised his Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T) target to $148 from $141 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $141.18.
* National Bank’s Michael Robertson raised his Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T) target by $2 to $12.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $11.69.
* National Bank’s Maxim Sytchev lowered his Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) target to $60 from $62, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average is $58.89.
* Mr. Sytchev also cut his AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) target to $60 from $64 with an “outperform” rating and his ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (ABCT-T) target to $9 from $9.50, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The averages are $64.83 and $10.67, respectively.