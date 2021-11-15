Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Following a “strong” third-quarter earnings beat and seeing industry activity continuing to “trend in the right direction,” iA Capital Markets analyst Elias Foscolos raised CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) to “buy” from “speculative buy” on Monday.

“CEU delivered its fifth consecutive quarter with adjusted EBITDAC [cash earnings before interest, taxes, interest, depreciation, amortization and coronavirus] beating the high end of consensus estimates,” he said. “Commentary on the call was bullish on the medium-term outlook for North American oilfield activity, which aligns with our view that drilling activity will continue to trend positively. We are increasing our estimates and target price, and with the strong results and commentary alleviating some of our concerns over supply chain constraints, we are upgrading our rating.”

Last week, the Calgary-based company reported revenue of $314-million, up 89 per cent year-over-year and above Mr. Foscolos’s $275-million estimate. Adjusted EBITDAC rose 131 per cent to $42-million, also topping the analyst’s projection ($32-million).

“CEU’s quarterly revenue was well above estimates at pre-pandemic levels on recovery in both drilling and production activity, growing market share in U.S. production chemicals, and pricing increases seeking to offset higher raw materials costs,” said Mr. Foscolos. “Canadian rig counts have strengthened considerably and are now above pre-pandemic levels, while U.S. rig counts continued their steady upward trend, with Permian rig counts (where CEU has the leading share with 27 per cent) approximately doubling over Q3 last year and continuing to trend positively. Additionally, Permian oil production has recovered to pre-pandemic levels. We believe industry activity will continue to trend positively going forward.

“Cash gross margins experienced some expected pressure, but costs were managed effectively overall and Adj. EBITDAC margins were solid. CEU’s commentary indicates that it has generally had success passing on higher costs to customers through pricing increases, but we expect there will be some short-term pressure due to the time lag for pricing changes to take effect. CEU actively made strategic investments in working capital during the quarter to mitigate supply chain risk, resulting in a draw on the credit facility. CEU’s ability to use its balance sheet to strategically manage working capital should position the Company to meet growing customer demand in a constrained supply environment.”

After raising his revenue estimates for both it Canadian and U.S. operations through 2022, Mr. Foscolos increased his target for CES shares to $3.10 from $2.80. The average is $3.24.

=====

Expecting labour and inflation challenges to weigh on near-term performance, Desjardins Securities analyst Frederic Tremblay lowered Lassonde Industries Inc. (LAS.A-T) to “hold” from “buy” following weaker-than-expected third-quarter results.

“Although demand remains healthy, sales and margins are negatively impacted by labour scarcity issues, especially in the U.S.. A tough environment, which is also characterized by elevated input costs, is expected to persist for a few quarters despite efforts to adjust prices.

On Friday, the Rougemont, Que.-based juice producer reported sales of $469.3-million, down 5.2 per cent year-over-year and below Mr. Tremblay’s $483.9-million estimate. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $40.5-million also missed his forecast ($48-million) as margins declined.

“The company’s ability to fully meet demand is constrained by labour scarcity (and related productivity issues), especially in certain parts of the U.S.,” the analyst said.

“Inflationary pressures are coming from multiple sources, including ingredients, packaging and freight. Selling price increases realized in 2Q and 3Q have not been sufficient to fully offset the higher costs. Lassonde is therefore looking at various internal initiatives and intends to implement additional price increases over the coming months to offset inflation.”

After reducing his full-year 2021 and 2022 revenue and earnings projections, Mr. Tremblay cut his target for Lassonde shares to $180 from $220. The average on the Street is $185.

“Our change of recommendation mainly stems from: (1) our expectation that supply chain and inflation challenges will persist over the coming quarters; (2) with Lassonde being heavily focused on navigating the current challenging environment, we believe that the possibility of a strategic acquisition in the near term has been reduced; and (3) we do not expect LAS.A’s valuation multiples to expand meaningfully until sustainable margin improvement occurs,” he said.

=====

After a “surprisingly quiet” quarter, iA Capital Markets analyst Frédéric Blondeau lowered his recommendation for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) to “hold” from “buy” based on valuation concerns.

On Thursday after the bell, the Toronto-based REIT reported third-quarter funds from operations of 23.4 cents per unit, falling slightly below Mr. Blondeau’s 24.5-cent estimate but in line with the consensus projection of 24 cents. Net operating income and NOI margin both also narrowly missed his expectations.

“Although it is relatively challenging to assess the impact of inflationary pressures on APR’s financial performance, we believe this specific type of risk could become more significant within the next 6-18 months given the present context,” he said. “On this subject, we would further underline that 4.3 per cent, 3.7 per cent, 2.7 per cent, and 4.8 per cent of APR’s cash NOI comes to maturity in 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029, respectively, before moving back up around the 10%-mark starting in 2030.”

Mr. Blondeau said he’s no longer expect the REIT to acquire properties during the remainder of 2021, and projects acquisitions worth $75-million in 2022.

He maintained a $13.50 target for units of the REIT. The average is $14.02.

Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities analyst Kyle Stanley downgraded the REIT to “hold” from “buy” with a $13.75 target, up from $13.50.

“We appreciate APR’s stable cash flow profile and above-average (5.9-perc-ent) distribution yield; however, we believe the stock is unlikely to outperform over the next 12–18 months given (1) limited opportunities to enhance its relatively modest organic growth, and (2) limited visibility with respect to external growth opportunities,” said Mr. Stanley. “With the stock trading at a 12.5-per-cent premium to NAV, we do not believe that multiple expansion can drive outperformance vs peers.”

Other analysts making target changes include:

* Raymond James analyst Brad Sturges to $14.25 from $13.50 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Scott Fromson to $14.75 from $14.25 with an “outperformer” rating.

* TD Securities’ Jonathan Kelcher to $15.50 from $14 with a “buy” rating.

=====

Citing “continued operating challenges and a strained balance sheet,” Desjardins Securities analyst John Sclodnick cut Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM-X) to “sell” from “hold,” seeing it in a “perilous” financial state.

“We are downgrading Pure Gold to Sell after the company reported 3Q results with negative working capital, a suspension in reporting costs per ounce and the retirement of the vice-president of operations following the recent retirement of the mine’s general manager,” he said. “Overall, the operational turnaround is losing momentum. With the cash balance declining to $12.5-million from the $24.3-million reported in 3Q, we do not believe the current upside potential from an operational turnaround justifies the near-term risks.”

Mr. Sclodnick says the sudden retirement of Vice-President of Operations Ken Donne and two other top operational managers “does not instill confidence in the operational turnaround.” He added: “Compounding our waning confidence is the decision to suspend disclosure of cash cost and AISC metrics. Management anticipates providing these figures again in 1Q22.”

“The company ended 3Q with $24.3-million in cash and negative working capital of $2.7-million,” the analyst said. “Subsequent to quarter-end, it closed a $3.5-million financing on the same terms as the $23.0-million financing in September ($1.05 per unit with a halfwarrant), but disclosed that the cash balance was at $12.5-million as of the MD&A released on November 12, a perilously low level. Given the lowered operational guidance previously set for 4Q (we model the mid-point of 4Q guidance at 11koz), we expect the company to look for external financing,” he added.

With reductions to his financial and operational estimates, Mr. Sclodnick cut his target for Pure Gold shares to $1.20 from $1.60. The average is $1.65.

“We had previously upgraded Pure Gold to Buy (from Hold) on September 28 after the company completed a financing and it appeared that operations were turning a corner,” he said. “The stock was trading at $0.85 and 0.45 times NAV. With the stock now at $1.08 and 0.63 times NAV, we believe that investors can find better risk-adjusted returns until the company can gain a more secure footing.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Veritas Research analyst Kathleen Wong upgraded Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T) to “reduce” from “sell” with a $185 target. The average target on the Street is $225.73.

* RBC’s Matt Logan increased his Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) target to $63 from $54 with an “outperform” rating. Others making changes include: TD Securities’ Jonathan Kelcher to $25 from $24 with an “action list buy” rating; Desjardins Securities’ Michael Markidis to $62 from $55 with a “buy” rating; Canaccord Genuity’s Mark Rothschild to $58 from $50 with a “hold” rating and CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to $57 from $53 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $58.14.

“Boardwalk REIT’s operating results continue to demonstrate positive momentum on many fronts,” said Mr. Logan. “The top-line is growing, cost control remains disciplined, and the macro backdrop continues to improve. Taking a step back, we’re most encouraged by accelerating migration into the province and what appears to be structural improvements in economic diversification. These factors, together with an unregulated rental market and affordable portfolio, underpin our continued confidence in a robust 2022–23 outlook.”

* Mr. Logan also raised his BSR REIT (HOM.U-T, HOM.UN-T) target to US$21 from US$17 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$19.46.

“While real estate track-records often take 5–10 years to build, we think BSR REIT is well on its way to becoming a preeminent small cap REIT,” he said. “In the 3.5 years BSR has been public, we believe its record clearly demonstrates an ability to: 1) deliver outsized SP-NOI and NAVPU growth; 2)recycle significant amounts of capital into faster moving streams; and, 3) build an aligned corporate culture that delivers. While the story isn’t finished, the outlook today is brighter than ever. We reiterate our high conviction Outperform rating.”

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel lowered his target for CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T) target to $80 from $82, below the $81.11 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige raised his Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) target to $15 from $12.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is $16.79.

* CIBC’s Scott Fromson lowered his target for Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN-T) to $14.25 from $14.50, exceeding the $14.21 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* CIBC’s Robert Bek cut his Cogeco Inc. (CGO-T) target to $105 from $114 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $122.50.

“While the return to our price target is attractive and implies a material upside, we remain focused on the ownership of CCA shares directly. Given liquidity constraints at CGO, and unknowns around CCA strategy on wireless in Canada, we believe the valuation opportunity is best explored through the more liquid CCA shares at this point in time,” said Mr. Bek.

* Mr. Bek lowered his target for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T) to $126 from $131, below the $130.20 average, with an “outperformer” rating, while Desjardins Securities’ Jerome Dubreuil cut his target to $125 from $128 with a “hold” rating.

“CCA reported 4Q FY21 results which were overall in line with expectations,” said Mr. Dubreuil. “FY22 guidance was a touch below expectations as the company should start reaping the benefits of its accelerated capex program only in FY23. In addition to cooperating with governments in Canada to deploy broadband in under-served areas, the company also appears to be in ‘land-grab mode’ in the U.S. as it is organically deploying networks at a much faster pace than in the past.”

* Berenberg initiated coverage of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS-T) with a “buy” rating and $18.25 target, exceeding the $13.39 average.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir raised his CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN-T) target to $18.50 from $18 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $18.82.

“On the back of in-line Q3 results, our outlook for CRT continues to improve. On fundamentals, no surprises here with our healthy organic growth outlook intact. As well, the defensive strengths inherent in its Canadian Tire-anchored portfolio and strong balance sheet have enabled Management to spend more time in the offensive zone, with acquisitions accelerating, particularly from third parties. At current levels, we believe its premium valuation is well-supported,” said Mr. Bir.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Dalton Baretto raised his Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM-T) target to $11 from $10 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $12.53.

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin bumped up his Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) target to $52 from $47 with an “outperform” rating. Others making changes include: iA Capital Markets’ Matthew Weekes to $50 from $48 with a “buy” rating; CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to $49 from $45 with a “neutral” rating and National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen to $51 from $47 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $51.82.

“EIF reported strong Q3/21 earnings last week. Adj. EBITDA of $95M was a quarterly record, beating estimates on the back of strong revenues from the Company’s A&A segment, which experienced tailwinds for its services across the board. While we do not necessarily expect all of these tailwinds to continue into 2022, we believe that the quarter reinforces our outlook for strong near-term growth,” said Mr. Weekes.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir moved his target for shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) to $8 from $8.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $8.13.

“Post another shortfall in Extendicare’s quarterly earnings, we are modestly curbing our outlook. Results in long-term care continue to exhibit significant volatility, predominantly from pandemic related expenses and recoveries. That being said, we’re encouraged by operational advances being made in the segment, along with net pandemic costs anticipated to gradually fade. As well, traction forming in ParaMed should provide a decent tailwind for growth. Netnet, as the rehab process continues, we maintain our Sector Perform rating,” he said.

* RBC’s Mark Dwelle raised his target for Fairfax India Holdings Corp. (FIH.U-T) to US$18 from US$16 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$19.25.

“Fairfax India’s investment unit values have bounced back significantly over the past few quarters reflecting an improved economic outlook as India moves past the worst of the pandemic. Vaccination rates for India remain well below many other countries but progress is being made. Our valuation estimate rises on strong appreciation within its public investments and slightly higher assumptions from several key units. We think the long-term thesis for Fairfax India remains favorable with significant growth opportunities ahead in both existing businesses and via acquisitions,” said Mr. Dwelle.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Doug Taylor cut his Farmers Edge Inc. (FDGE-T) target to $4.50 from $5 with a “hold” rating. Others making changes include: CIBC’s Jacob Bout to $5 from $6 with a “neutral” rating and National Bank’s Richard Tse to $5 from $6 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $5.50.

“FDGE reported another weak quarter, with Q3/21 growth in subscribed acres and revenue below consensus and our expectations. We have revised our estimates lower yet again to reflect: 1) lower new acre additions, 2) lower Elite program acre conversions, and 3) higher costs. While FDGE believes it has enough cash/liquidity to fund the business until it becomes FCF positive (estimated at 2024), we advise investors to take a more ‘wait and see’ approach. At this point, it is still unclear to us whether the subscription model is the right approach to a digital agronomy platform,” said Mr. Bout.

* Canaccord Genuity raised its Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD.UN-X) target to $8.25 from $7.75 with a “buy” rating. The average is $8.

* National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen raised his Heroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) target by $1 to $23 with an “outperform” rating, while TD Securities’ Tim James increased his target to $25 from $24 with a “buy” rating. The average is $23.33.

* National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn increased his target for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) to $62 from $59, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $52.71.

* Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta raised his Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T) target to $48 from $45 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $47.21.

* Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet cut his Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T) to $37 from $40 with a “sector outperform” rating, while National Bank’s Zachary Evershed raised his target to $40.50 from $40 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $40.06.

* National Bank’s Zachary Evershed lowered his KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T) target to $10.50 from $11, below the $11.33 average, with a “sector perform” rating, while Desjardins’ Frederic Tremblay cut his target to $11 from $11.50 with a “hold” rating.

“Mixed 3Q21 results featured a beat on revenue and a slight miss on adjusted EBITDA,” said Mr. Tremblay. “While we are pleased with positive volume trends (demand and market share moving in the right direction) and ongoing pricing actions, we continue to see headwinds that should weigh on performance in the near term, including cost inflation and a U.S. labour shortage. We are staying on the sidelines.”

* CIBC’s Stephanie Price cut her Lifeworks Inc. (LWRK-T) target to $38 from $43 with an “outperformer” rating, while Scotia’s Phil Hardie lowered his target to $32 from $27 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $36.20.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Doug Taylor lowered his MDA Ltd. (MDA-T) target to $21 from $22, remaining above the $19.63 average, with a “buy” rating.

* RBC’s Matt Logan raised his target for Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI.UN-T) to $29 from $28 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $27.20.

“The outlook for Minto Apartment REIT’s portfolio continues to improve as life gradually returns to its urban markets,” said Mr. Logan. “While not the hockey stick reopening that some were expecting, progress is tracking slightly ahead of our forecast. Looking ahead, we expect occupancy gains over the winter months to remain gradual. That said, we have full confidence that the recovery remains well under way. Importantly, robust private market demand continues to underpin further NAVPU growth for MI’s high quality portfolio.”

* CIBC’s Anita Soni increased her New Gold Inc. (NGD-N, NGD-T) target to US$2.50 from US$2, topping the US$1.78 average.

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan raised his Street-high target for Onex Corp. (ONEX-T) to $131 from $125, topping the $116 average, with an “outperform” rating

“Onex is our 2nd best idea within our coverage universe. Onex continues to deliver very good results with Hard NAV growth at historical highs, yet the shares are mispriced, trading at a 20-per-cent discount to NAV when we think the shares should trade at or a premium to NAV (14-per-cent discount to Hard NAV, which assumes zero value for the asset manager, carried interest and Gluskin Sheff). Onex has been very active this year both deploying capital (US$0.8-billion of equity) and monetizing investments (US$1.2-billion of equity). Historically, buying Onex’s shares at a discount (especially a significant discount) to NAV have been some of the best times to own the stock,” said Mr. Kwan.

* Scotia Capital’s George Doumet bumped up his Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) target to $45.50 from $43 with a “sector outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Scott Fromson raised his target to $44 from $43 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $46.50.

* CIBC’s John Zamparo increased his Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) target to $47 from $41 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar raised his target to $46 from $40 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $44.29.

* National Bank’s John Shao cut his Softchoice Corp. (SFTC-T) target to $32 from $35, keeping a “sector perform” rating, while RBC’s Paul Treiber trimmed his target to $30 from $32 with a “market perform” rating. The average is $35.14.

“Softchoice reported a fundamentally healthy quarter, with Q3 adj. EPS in line with consensus. While Q3 gross profit was slightly above expectations, FX and investments offset the upside to adj. EBITDA and adj. EPS. Looking forward, Softchoice reiterated its FY22 outlook, despite the expectation that near-term supply chain issues are likely to persist,” said Mr. Treiber.

* IA Capital Markets analyst Neil Linsdell raised his target for Supremex Inc. (SXP-T) to $4.50, matching the consensus, from $4.25 with a “buy” rating.

“The Company has managed to maintain good growth, pricing power, and profitability despite negative impacts from COVID-19, supply chain constraints, and labour shortages. We expect the Company to continue managing the secular decline in Envelope, gain market share in the U.S., and further shift towards more Packaging, with an active M&A strategy,” said Mr. Linsdell.

* Canaccord’s Derek Dley lowered his target for Taiga Motors Corp. (TAIG-T) to $22 from $23 with a “buy” rating, while National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen cut his target to $16 from $18 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $19.

* National Bank’s Zachary Evershed raised his Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T) target to $25.50 from $22, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average is $25.42.

* National Bank’s Adam Shine raised his target for Yellow Pages Ltd. (Y-T) to $15 from $14, topping the $13.67 average, with a “sector perform” rating.