After a “strong” 2021 for base metals producers, Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto thinks a “more difficult and volatile” year should be expected from a macro perspective.

In a research report released Monday, he said several “catch-22 type decisions” are facing authorities globally, “including (but not limited to):

The inflation vs. growth and employment argument in the U.S.; Economic growth vs. ‘common prosperity’ and political agendas in China; A return to normalcy vs. contagion management for health care authorities globally; A push to decarbonize vs. energy security; Economic stimulus vs. national balance sheet management.”

He thinks the results of those “trade-offs” are likely to determine the “trajectory of asset prices globally, and across all asset classes including commodities and equities.”

“From a physical supply-demand perspective, the argument to maintain commodity exposure remains strong,” said Mr. Baretto. “Most commodities enter 2022 with supply challenges and very little surplus inventory – as an example, current copper inventory on the exchanges represents just 3 days of demand. Near-term demand should remain robust given global supply chains that need to be restocked, ongoing strength in consumer goods spending, strong emerging market currencies, and planned infrastructure spending globally. Longer term, decarbonization initiatives and infrastructure upgrades remain on the agenda, which bodes well for metal demand even as rising resource nationalism, higher wage demands, higher energy prices and more stringent ESG criteria serve to elevate supply risks.”

Mr. Baretto made a pair of upgrades to stocks in his coverage universe:

1. Citing “ongoing strength in the coking coal price, line of sight to first production from QB2, potential to re-rate the shares via partial or full sale of the company’s carbon-intensive portfolio components, and the 30-per-cent implied return to [his] new target price,” he raised Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $48 target, jumping from $36 and above the $42.71 average.

“TECK.B shares outperformed peers in 2021, returning 58 per cent vs. the peer group average of 29 per cent,” he said. “This outperformance appears to have been driven largely by met coal pricing climbing to record levels over H2/21; operational performance was largely neutral, and the company faced a number of headwinds including a strong CAD, hiccups at the large QB2 copper project, and weather-driven logistics issues in BC. Looking ahead to 2022, we believe TECK.B’s share price will largely be a function of two factors: Met coal pricing and progress on QB2.”

“A key market focus early in 2022 will be TECK’s supplemental disclosure along with its Q4/21 results in February. In particular the market will likely look to see if initial production guidance will be provided for QB2 over the typical 3-year time frame; in addition, we expect investors to look for a special dividend of some kind given the windfall from elevated met coal prices in H2 2021. A wild-card positive catalyst could be a divesture of at least a portion of either of the fossil fuel businesses.”

2. In response to a pending restructured economic agreement with the Mongolian Government over the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine, he raised Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-T) to “hold” from a “sell” recommendation and increased his target to $21 from $12.50. The average is $16.14.

“TRQ performed reasonably well in 2021, returning 31 per cent over the year vs. the base metal producer peer group average of 29 per cent,” said Mr. Baretto. “We note a number of major negative updates over the year, including significant COVID-19 impacts on operations and more importantly, material delays and funding gap increases to the Hugo North Lift One project as negotiations with the Government of Mongolia on a revised economic sharing agreement drag on. TRQ enters 2022 mired in uncertainty. Key to the path forward remains an agreement with the Mongolian Government, with the net economic value of the project to TRQ shareholders hanging in the balance. Once an agreement is approved, funding questions still remain, although at this point we view this as almost a formality. Once the undercut is initiated, questions as to whether the rock will cave as anticipated remain, and the spectre of COVID-19 overhangs everything. We note that these are just the uncertainties at the asset level; at the corporate level, the disputes between the GoM, TRQ and RIO have yet to be resolved.”

Mr. Baretto also made these target changes:

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T, “buy”) to $8.50 from $9. Average: $7.73.

(CS-T, “buy”) to $8.50 from $9. Average: $7.73. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T, “buy”) to $25 from $28. Average: $29.09.

(ERO-T, “buy”) to $25 from $28. Average: $29.09. Filo Mining Corp. (FIL-T, “speculative buy”) to $17 from $15. Average: $14.35.

(FIL-T, “speculative buy”) to $17 from $15. Average: $14.35. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T, “buy”) to $37 from $35. Average: $34.37.

(FM-T, “buy”) to $37 from $35. Average: $34.37. Hudbay Mining Corp. (HBM-T, “hold”) to $12 from $13. Average: $11.67.

(HBM-T, “hold”) to $12 from $13. Average: $11.67. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T, “buy”) to $14 from $13.50. Average: $12.31.

(IVN-T, “buy”) to $14 from $13.50. Average: $12.31. Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T, “hold”) to $11 from $10. Average: $11.67.

(LUN-T, “hold”) to $11 from $10. Average: $11.67. Trevali Mining Corp. (TV-T, “hold”) to $1.75 from 20 cents. Average: $2.75.

(TV-T, “hold”) to $1.75 from 20 cents. Average: $2.75. Titan Mining Corp. (TI-T, “hold”) to 65 cents from 70 cents. Average: 70 cents.

“Our preferred commodity exposure remains copper,” he said. “Given significant macro uncertainty, we prefer equities with clear growth trajectories and potentially meaningful positive catalysts in 2022. Our top picks for 2022 (unchanged from 2021) are: CS, where we believe the consummation of the Mantos merger and subsequent market insight into the deal rationale and synergies will result in a re-rating of the share price; IVN, where the ongoing ramp-up of Kamoa-Kakula coupled with an expanded Phase 3 plan and drill results from the Western Forelands should be meaningful tailwinds for the share price; FIL, where new drill results and a maiden resource for the high-grade sulphide core coupled with ongoing strategic movements by the Lundin family toward the longerterm future of the district should support the share price in 2022.”

Meanwhile, Canaccord’s Tania Gonsalves bumped up her target for shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (ASCU-T) to $3 from $2.75. The average is $3.15.

=====

CIBC World Markets analyst Stephanie Price lowered her rating for Informational Services Corp. (ISV-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $30 target, down from $35.50. The average on the Street is $34.30.

She also made these target changes:

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T, “outperformer”) to $2,900 from $2,400. Average: $2,456.51.

(CSU-T, “outperformer”) to $2,900 from $2,400. Average: $2,456.51. Docebo Inc. (DCBO-T, “outperformer”) to $102 from $125. Average: $119.

(DCBO-T, “outperformer”) to $102 from $125. Average: $119. Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T, “outperformer”) to $58 from $69. Average: $63.

(ENGH-T, “outperformer”) to $58 from $69. Average: $63. Lifeworks Inc. (LWRK-T, “outperformer”) to $36.50 from $38. Average: $34.40.

(LWRK-T, “outperformer”) to $36.50 from $38. Average: $34.40. Q4 Inc. (QFOR-T, “outperformer”) to $14.50 from $17. Average: $15.36.

(QFOR-T, “outperformer”) to $14.50 from $17. Average: $15.36. Softchoice Corp. (SFTC-T, “outperformer”) to $37.50 from $40. Average: $34.29.

(SFTC-T, “outperformer”) to $37.50 from $40. Average: $34.29. Telus International Inc. (TIXT-N/TIXT-T, “outperformer”) to US$48 from US$45. Average: US$39.85.

=====

CIBC World Markets analyst Hamir Patel raised his rating for a pair of companies in a research report on paper and forest products stocks on Monday.

He upgraded Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP-N/RFP-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a US$19 target, rising from US$14. The average on the Street is $17.75.

Mr. Patel also raised West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a target price of $150, up from $120 and above the $117.35 average.

He also made a series of target price adjustments, including:

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T, “outperformer”) to $44 from $36. Average: $42.67.

(CFP-T, “outperformer”) to $44 from $36. Average: $42.67. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T, “neutral”) to $7 from $8. Average: $8.20.

(CFX-T, “neutral”) to $7 from $8. Average: $8.20. Cascades Inc. (CAS-T, “neutral”) to $15 from $17. Average: $18.71.

(CAS-T, “neutral”) to $15 from $17. Average: $18.71. Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T, “neutral”) to $2.75 from $2.50. Average: $2.92.

(CFF-T, “neutral”) to $2.75 from $2.50. Average: $2.92. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM-T, “outperformer”) to $10 from $9. Average: $9.92.

(DBM-T, “outperformer”) to $10 from $9. Average: $9.92. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T, “outperformer”) to $60 from $59. Average: $68.40.

(HDI-T, “outperformer”) to $60 from $59. Average: $68.40. Interfor Corp. (IFP-T, “neutral”) to $46 from $36. Average: $46.83.

(IFP-T, “neutral”) to $46 from $36. Average: $46.83. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T, “outperformer”) to $36 from $38. Average: $38.94.

(ITP-T, “outperformer”) to $36 from $38. Average: $38.94. Mercer International Inc. (MERC-Q, “outperformer”) to US$15 from US$14. Average: US$12.40.

(MERC-Q, “outperformer”) to US$15 from US$14. Average: US$12.40. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T, “neutral”) to $49 from $48. Average: $48.67.

(RCH-T, “neutral”) to $49 from $48. Average: $48.67. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T, “neutral”) to $2.25 from $2. Average: $2.58.

(WEF-T, “neutral”) to $2.25 from $2. Average: $2.58. Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T, “neutral”) to $42 from $43. Average: $46.38.

======

National Bank’s Michael Robertson sees “attractive” upside for Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T), expecting increased activity and earnings growth through next year.

“We roll out our initial 2023 estimates with rig count forecasts mirroring those of our colleagues in Calgary, looking for an additional 8-per-cent increase in North American activity levels over expectations for 2022 (which in turn imply a 25-per-cent-plus improvement over rig count levels seen in 2021),” he said. “Given expectations for rising activity levels we suspect PSI’s operating leverage will deliver year-over-year improvements in EBITDA margins in both 2022 and 2023, partially moderated by inflationary pressures (largely driven by higher labor costs). Our updated forecasts point to 2022 and 2023 EBITDA of $109-million and $126-million, modestly above and below the respective street forecasts.”

“Given Pason’s pristine balance sheet (zero interest bearing debt) and low capital intensity (with modest 2022 capital spending of up to $25-million), we expect significant free cash flow generation in a rising activity level environment in 2022 and 2023, with our updated forecasts implying FCF (after total capex) well in excess of the current dividend ($17-million annually), suggesting ample headroom for a potential dividend increase or a more aggressive NCIB moving forward.”

Mr. Robertson raised his target for Pason shares to $14.50 from $12.25, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The average on the Street is $14.67.

“We previously highlighted expectations for PSI to trade at a discount to historical valuation levels (given what we view as a lower long-term North American rig count ceiling relative to pre-pandemic levels) and while PSI’s recent forward year EV/EBITDA multiple has come in below what we viewed as a more conservative estimate, in light of expectations for a multi-year upswing in activity levels and EBITDA generation we see significant upside even with a more conservative multiple,” he said.

=====

Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li thinks three things have to happen for Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (LOCL-T) to see an improvement in its share price: “(1) remove balance sheet uncertainty; (2) achieve profitable e-grocery growth; and (3) execute and expand on the FoodX partnership with Carrefour in Europe and sign new FoodX customers.”

After coming off research restriction following the completion of the Vancouver-based company’s $13.9-million convertible debenture offering, Mr. Li thinks the $23-million in funding it has secured should support growth through this year. However, he thinks additional assistance will be need for 2023, suggesting the sale of Blush Lane could provide flexibility.

He expects Freshlocal’s fourth-quarter results to show improvement in customer retention and an increase to average order sizes, which he calls “two key elements for profitable growth.”

“Top priority is to execute and expand on its FoodX SaaS-based eGMS (e-grocery management system) partnership with Carrefour in Europe,” he said. “If successful, this should be an important proof of concept, which LOCL can leverage to sign new customers— an important long-term share price catalyst. LOCL plans to sign new FoodX customers by shifting from a whole solutions approach to a focus on its highest value-added services and technology capabilities.”

With a “buy” rating, he reduced his target for the company’s shares to $3.25 from $5, citing a lower long-term FoodX revenue forecast. The average on the Street is $2.53.

“Our Buy rating is predicated on LOCL strengthening its balance sheet, achieving profitable e-grocery growth and signing new FoodX customers,” he said.

=====

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle sees Aclara Resources Inc. (ARA-T) as “a compelling investment for investors looking for exposure to rare earths.”

The Vancouver-based development-stage company possesses 451,585 hectares of mining concessions located in Chile and is initiating development of its resources through a 600-hectare project called the Penco Module. It completed its initial public offering in early December.

“Aclara’s project represents one of the only scalable and sustainable sources of heavy rare earths outside of China, and we expect the value of the project to grow as it is optimized and de-risked over the next 24 months,” said Ms. Lachapelle. “In addition, we believe the company’s large land package offers significant exploration and development upside.”

Seeing the transition for clean energy driving a demand for rare earth elements, she initiated coverage with a “speculative buy” rating and $2 target. The average on the Street is $2.13.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* In a fourth-quarter earnings preview for the precious metals sector, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Josh Wolfson made a trio of target changes: Franco Nevada Corp. (FNV-N/FNV-T, “sector perform”) to US$140 from US$135; Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-N/OR-T, “outperform”) to US$13 from US$14 and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND-N/SSL-T, “underperform”) to US$6.50 from US$7. The averages on the Street are US$147.32, US$13 and US$9.79.

* After the acquisition of a pair of Honda dealerships in Quebec and a parcel of land in British Columbia National Bank Financial analyst Tal Woolley increased his target for units of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) to $15.50 from $14 with an “outperform” rating, seeing “room for valuation upside.” The average is $14.52.

“APR is among the least levered REITs in our coverage universe, so it has financial resources to complete more deals such as this (pro forma leverage will be in the mid-6x range on our forecasts),” he said. “The business has also proved operationally and financially resilient during the pandemic. The global chip shortage has hurt the supply chain for new cars. As a result, we suspect that is where dealers’ focus has been of late. We believe we are seeing and will continue to see some cap rate compression in APR units (similar to what has been seen over time with favoured areas of retail like grocery-anchored centres), given the steady growth and operating performance, low leverage and strong institutional support.”

* CIBC World Markets analyst Nik Priebe raised his target for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T) to $61 from $58 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $57.64.

* Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette raised his target for Telus International Inc. (TIXT-N, TIXT-T) to US$34 from US$33, below the US$39.85 average, with an “equal weight” rating.

* Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin cut his target for Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) to US$1,400 from US$1,650 with an “overweight” recommendation. The current average is US$1,674.27.