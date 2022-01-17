Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analysts Matt Kornack and Tal Woolley favour “tightening” multi-family and industrial real estate markets to start to 2022.

“By asset class, we see the highest average total returns in our Industrial and Multi-family coverages (22 per cent total returns each),” they said in a research report released Monday. “This is followed by Seniors Housing/Healthcare (another quasi-residential asset class) and Diversified at 20 per cent. Basically, our expectations are stronger for these names due to the favourable supply/demand pictures. We see average total returns of 14 per cent for our Office coverage and for Retail, which still have to resolve questions around growth/occupancy as COVID wears on. Our Special Situations coverage also offers some interesting opportunities in self-storage, single-family housing and manufactured housing (again, all quasiresidential asset classes).”

In the industrial sub-sector, the firm sees rent growth continuing to “surprise to the upside, particularly in gateway markets with limited availability and new developments with higher rents as the only competition. Of late, trading prices retreated on higher bond yields, but we expect the healthy organic growth to drive financial performance and investor interest in 2022.”

Though the analysts caution Omicron will cause “a little operational discomfort” in the multi-family area, they see a “stronger” spring market.

“Operating metrics here remained solid, even with immigration declining during COVID,” they said. “As occupancy normalizes, we anticipate pressure will build for rents. The omicron wave may blunt operating momentum generated through Q4, but we still expect strong spring leasing. If foreign jurisdictions, like the U.S., where both HOM and HR have exposure are any indication rents can accelerate quickly but this will be moderated domestically by rent control regimes.”

In conjunction with the report, Mr. Kornack upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI.UN-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform,” though warning he “may be a little early to this call as a return to lockdowns could curtail operating performance in Q1/22.”

“That said, relative underperformance from a trading standpoint offers an attractive entry point with the expectation for improving operating metrics through the balance of the year,” said Mr. Kornack.

“The ubiquitous nature of Omicron is changing public perception and may usher in less disruptive public health measures going forward. Looking to jurisdictions that are farther ahead in their infection curves, this wave will certainly be disruptive but likely shorter, sparing the spring leasing season. Meanwhile, trends seen during recent periods of more lax public health measures were supportive of higher occupancy and rent levels. This was without the full benefit of higher immigration rates, which accelerated materially throughout the balance of 2021 and should usher in increasingly positive demand dynamics in 2022.”

Touting its “high-quality portfolio of urban assets” and calling its “development expertise and Minto relationship a plus the analyst,” he kept a $26.25 target for its units. The average on the Street is $27.20.

“Valuation was an impediment historically to our call on the name,” the analyst said. “Recent underperformance offers an opportunity to get in at a reasonable valuation relative to portfolio quality. We also expect improving operating performance combined with weaker prior year comps, driving better organic growth. As noted in our related 2022 outlook and preview, higher cost inflation will be a mitigating force.”

“We like the REIT’s approach to development and the expertise embedded in its platform. For a smaller entity, the development loan structure provides a unique mechanism to sustain earnings while securing a high-quality acquisition pipeline.”

Conversely, Mr. Kornack lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DI.UN-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform,” “option for better 2022 total return opportunities.

“We upgraded Dream Office in June 2020 on the belief that the worst of the pandemic was over and people would naturally gravitate back to physical workspaces,” he said. “We still believe that the latter will happen in time but a year and a half later during the fifth wave of COVID and back to mandated stay-at-home orders, our patience is waning and operating performance has deteriorated. The longer this lasts the deeper the hole from which to recover combined with more competition from new supply.

“Occupancy, when we upgraded the REIT, sat at 88 per cent (97 per cent in Toronto) vs. 83 per cent and 88 per cent as at Q3/21, respectively. Meanwhile, Dream is currently trading at just shy of $25 vs. ~$20 at the time of our upgrade, 10-year government bond yields were hovering around 50 bps then and are now sitting a bit below 2 per cent.”

Mr. Kornack did raise his target for Dream units by $1 to $27. The current average is $26.28.

“We remain fans of Dream’s management team and portfolio positioning but see better near-term total return opportunities across our coverage universe,” he said. “There is a real possibility that this portfolio would fetch a hefty premium if sold today (recent precedents are supportive of higher values). That said, private investor return horizons tend to be longer and capital improvements being made to the portfolio will likely drive value upside beyond our recommendation timeframe. Meanwhile, replicating this portfolio would be very difficult, so we see no reason why there would be a rush to sell.”

The analysts also made these target adjustments:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T, “outperform”) to $65.50 from $63.50. Average: $60.27.

(BEI.UN-T, “outperform”) to $65.50 from $63.50. Average: $60.27. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U-T, “outperform”) to US$21.50 from US$20. Average: US$20.15.

(HOM.U-T, “outperform”) to US$21.50 from US$20. Average: US$20.15. Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T, “sector perform”) to $8 from $8.50. Average: $8.13.

(EXE-T, “sector perform”) to $8 from $8.50. Average: $8.13. European Residential REIT (ERE.UN-T, “outperform”) to $5 from $5.75. Average: $5.50.

(ERE.UN-T, “outperform”) to $5 from $5.75. Average: $5.50. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN-T, “outperform”) to $115 from $110. Average: $109.40.

(GRT.UN-T, “outperform”) to $115 from $110. Average: $109.40. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T, “outperform”) to $21 from $20. Average: $20.

=====

With the report, National Bank revealed its top picks by real estate asset class. They are:

Industrial

Summit Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (SMU.UN-T) with an “outperform” rating and $26.50 target. Average: $25.20.

Firm: “Summit has pulled back on a broader trading move around growth names in light of a rising interest rate environment. The irony here is that the REIT has the highest potential growth expectations given skyrocketing mark-to-market potential in its core Toronto and Montreal portfolios. The REIT’s leverage position is also enviable with a cost of capital that encourages funding future purchases with equity vs. debt. We also like that it is the only pure-play Canadian industrial vehicle allowing domestic and global investors to buy direct exposure to one of the hottest real estate markets on the planet. The implied cap rate today is low, but we have a high degree of confidence around the REIT’s industry-leading organic earnings growth trajectory.”

Apartments

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR.UN-T) with an “outperform” rating and $70.50 target. Average: $68.47.

Firm: “CAP provides a high-quality hybrid exposure to Canada’s largest urban markets with asset concentrations in both densely populated and suburban nodes but also a growing footprint in smaller cities popular with retirees. It has an exceptional liquidity position, best in class platform, the strongest leverage metrics relative to apartment peers and a long track record of earnings/distribution growth supported by a management style that prioritizes operational stability. All of this works well in an environment where timing-related concerns around the pandemic are balanced against the prospect for much brighter days on the other side of the current wave of infections.”

Senior Housing/Healthcare

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN-T) with an “outperform” rating and $15 target. Average: $14.07.

Firm: “CSH is the Canadian industry leader in retirement, and we believe that its long-term earnings power has not been materially altered by the pandemic. While outbreaks have risen in recent weeks due to the Omicron variant, progress made in rolling out vaccinations and booster shots should ensure deaths remain well below previous waves. CSH also has the least exposure to long-term care in the Seniors Housing group. We believe Seniors Housing is the asset class that is most likely to see tangible operating improvements through 2022 as near-term headline risks subside. M&A activity has picked up in recent quarters and is expected to continue through 2022, and we see CSH’s leading retirement platform as a strategic and scaled portfolio for the larger consolidators looking to increase their exposure.”

Diversified

H&R REIT Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN-T) with an “outperform” rating and $17 target. Average: $16.18.

Firm: “H&R has been busy honing its portfolio focus and in time will probably escape its classification as a diversified REIT. Following the sale of the Bow and spinout of Primaris, the REIT is now more heavily weighted towards its higher-growth segments, namely the U.S. apartment and Canadian industrial portfolios. Meanwhile, the remaining long-term leased office and grocery-anchored retail properties provide stable earnings and a future source of funding that can be timed in accordance with development activity. The latter is an expertise that the REIT has built over years of operations and the focus is on properties with strong relative going-in yields and constrained timelines, limiting potential dilution from capital recycling. At the end of the day, we see H&R as a growth name with a value multiple and expect that this discount will diminish as it puts up strong earnings.”

Office

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP.UN-T) with an “outperform” rating and $52 target. Average: $51.29.

Firm: “Office has been far from a darling child asset class during the pandemic, although headline risks have been more prominent than operational deterioration. Allied’s portfolio has held up quite well and we expect relatively strong near-term earnings growth on the back of pre-leased development deliveries. Its properties are unique and attractive to a broad range of tenants with structural barriers to entry. Historic buildings are in low supply in Canada’s major cities and competing product tends to be newly developed low-to-mid-rise assets that exhibit inspiring (but very expensive) architectural attributes. Allied continues to have a conservative balance sheet, meaningful exposure to the very strong datacentre segment and one of the most urban footprints of any name in our coverage universe. Notwithstanding the current health restrictions, there are signals that more normal days are close and real estate is a long-duration business.”

Retail

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN-T) with an “outperform” rating and $19.50 target. Average: $18.82.

Firm: “We like CRT’s simple business model. Its portfolio is anchored by an investment-grade tenant with a WALT of nine years and embedded modest rent steps, providing the foundation for stable, growing cash flows. CRT is also one of the few Retail REITs we cover that has the financial scope to increase distributions over time. Additionally, CRT has the lowest leverage of its retail REIT peers (D/EBITDA of under 7 times vs. peer average of 8-9 times). Combined, CRT has a healthy, stable growth profile paired with the lowest operating and financial risk of retail REITs under coverage.”

Special Situations

Flagship Communities REIT (MHC.U-T) with an “outperform” rating and US$24 target. Average: US$23.07.

Firm: “Manufactured housing communities continue to be an asset class that we view favourably for multiple reasons. It has been a counter-cyclical asset class that has posted consistently strong long-term organic NOI growth in the 4-per-cent range. Unlike other asset classes that have seen potential investment spreads compress over the last decade, MHC’s remain attractive in our eyes, with MHC having the ability to drive double-digit returns on investment capital over time. In addition, U.S. housing had one of its best years on record in 2021 and we expect MHC should also benefit from robust demand for housing in the United States.”

=====

Citing “a cold start in 2022, stabilizing propane prices and dissipating risks,” Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman raised his rating for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) to “buy” from “hold.”

He made the change despite lowering his adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimate for the fourth quarter of 2021 to $139-million from $156-million, which is below the $151-million consensus on the Street, due to mild weather during the period.

“We are ‘warming up’ to SPB given a cold winter on tap, stabilizing propane prices (could aid margins), a healthy inventory position (30 days vs typical 10–14 days given Line 5 risks (dissipating), which should support operations amid frigid weather), future M&A and its high dividend yield (6 per cent) and low payout (36 per cent),” said Mr. Newman.

“Despite some risks (impact of Omicron and stricter COVID-19 regulations on commercial and wholesale, Kamps delayed close (end of 1Q), higher leverage ratios and less buying support (full position for M&B)), we believe the share price represents a good entry point ahead of 2022 guidance and a good start to 1Q.”

Raising his 2022 and 2023 earnings and cash flow expectations, he trimmed his target for Superior Plus shares to $16, matching the consensus on the Street, from $17.

=====

After Friday’s release of in-line first-quarter results, Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige expects investor attention will swing toward Cogeco Communications Inc.’s (CCA-T) ”news and developments on the wireless front.”

“As the clock ticks down on the Rogers-Shaw regulatory approval and with initial decisions likely due over the next 2-4 months, we believe Cogeco’s options and prospects on the wireless front also come to the fore,” he said. “Management comments thus far seem to suggest that Cogeco’s wireless ambitions are largely contained to its Canadian footprint as opposed to more provincewide (or beyond) plans. However, much depends on the regulatory remedies announced and the formation of potential bidders for the Shaw wireless asset. With its meaningful spectrum holdings (including the 3500MHz position in the GTA) and cable footprint, we expect the company could be a valuable partner for lead bidders.”

Cogeco Communications shares fell almost 1 per cent on Friday following after it reported consolidated revenue for the quarter of $718.5-million, missing Mr. Galappatthige’s estimate of $736.7-million but slightly exceeding the consensus forecast of $717-million. Driven by acquisitions, EBITDA of $349.3-million topped estimates ($345.7-million and $340-million, respectively).

“The light financials were expected, and Q2 and beyond should see more robust financials,” he said. “More notably, sub trends were weaker than expected, with both U.S. and Canadian internet adds coming in well below expectations.”

“Breezeline’s (formerly Atlantic Broadband) outlook over the next several quarters could be key for the direction in the stock. The weaker subs returns in Q1 coupled with a generally more cautious view of U.S. cablecos of late may cause investors to be more circumspect on this front. With that said, we believe that positive takeaways from the recently acquired Ohio broadband assets as the early quarters roll in, a recovery in overall internet growth, and updates around further network expansion under government infrastructure programs could drive a change in investor attitude. We do note that US cable EBITDA is still growing mid-single digits on an organic basis and can improve with additional network expansion.”

After adjusting his Breezeline multiple, Mr. Galappatthige cut his target for Cogeco Communications shares to $120 from $130, keeping a “buy” recommendation. The average is $126.50.

Other analysts making changes include:

* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds to $126 from $129 with a “sector perform” rating.

* CIBC World Markets’ Robert Bek to $120 from $126 with an “outperformer” recommendation.

=====

IA Capital Markets analyst Chelsea Stellick thinks Sernova Corp. (SVA-X) possesses “blockbuster potential to establish a new standard of care for diabetes treatment and apply its platform to other chronic diseases using several complementary technologies.”

In a research report released Monday, she initiated coverage of London-based company with a “speculative buy” recommendation.

“Sernova is an early stage biotechnology company that is focused on the development and commercialization of its propriety cell therapy platform (Cell Pouch System), a small, scalable and implantable medical device that will release the necessary proteins and hormones missing in the body to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, hemophilia, and thyroid disease,” she said. “This serves as an alternative to daily drug administration, thereby eliminating difficulties associated with medication administration or adherence. Sernova has completed its first-in-human safety study of the Cell Pouch System for insulin-dependent diabetes patients and is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 safety, tolerability, and efficacy study in the U.S.. The Cell Pouch System is also being explored in patients with hemophilia A and hypothyroid disease.”

“Insulin pumps have been used in the past decade to mimic the functioning of the pancreas to deliver rapid and continuous doses of insulin to patients with diabetes and are a more flexible option than traditional insulin pen injections. While insulin pumps provide an option for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) patients, some complications include skin infections, and the overall inconvenience of wearing the pump all the time. Sernova’s Cell Pouch System offers an alternative for people with diabetes in that it provides a vascularized environment for therapeutic cells to survive for long periods of time using donor cells. The second-generation devices will utilize technologies to protect therapeutic cells from immune system attack (reducing the need for immunosuppressives) and will use stem cells to continually produce missing proteins/hormones and cells fully responsive to endogenous regulation.”

Calling the system “an unmet medical need presenting significant opportunity,” Ms. Stellick set a target of $3 per share. The average is $2.50.

=====

Equity analysts at Acumen Capital revealed their 2022 “Dark Horse Picks” on Monday.

The list of five stocks was built from a “collection of names have either lost a surprising amount of investor conviction or remain under the radar” and is intended to provide investors with “some perspectives on the potential catalysts that could surprise to the upside in 2022.”

This year’s selections are:

* Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI-T) with a “buy” rating and $6.75 target. The average on the Street is $6.79.

Firm: “BDI was up over 60 per cent in 2021 and a top performer in our universe as the business normalized from the initial shock of COVID-19 along with the positive impact from acquisitions and organic growth. We believe BDI is well positioned for continued outperformance in 2022 driven by stable and predictable high margin rental revenue (MSS), steadily improving WFS utilization, and a continued rapid scaling of the LodgeLink digital platform.”

* Gamehost Inc. (GH-T) with a “buy” rating and $11 target. Average: $11.

Firm: “On the back of proactive steps taken during the pandemic to improve the business coupled with a booming Alberta economy we believe GH is well positioned for strong free cash flow generation and the re-establishment of the dividend in 2022.”

* Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HPS.A-T) with a “buy” rating and $15 target. Average: $15.

Firm: “In our view, HPS offers investors an attractively valued manufacturer that is poised to deliver strong growth over the next several years as electricity demand, upgrading of infrastructure, EV charging stations, and renewable energy installations all drive demand for transformers. HPS is the market leader in the North American market, and we believe their distribution model and engineering expertise will improve their market share over the near-, medium-, and longterm.”

* MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) with a “buy” rating and $77.50 target. Average: $72.19.

Firm: “MTY continued to demonstrate the strength of the business model in 2021. Despite headwinds from the pandemic, labour shortages, and supply chain challenges, the Company generated record FCF that was used to pay down debt. With the balance sheet delevering below 2.0 times at the end of FY/21, MTY is well positioned to execute on a large acquisition.”

* Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR-T) with a “buy” rating and $8.50 target. Average: $9.66.

Firm: “WBR strengthened its position as the largest independent brewer in Canada and a co-packer of choice in both Canada and the U.S. in 2021. The Company continued to outperform all large and small competitors in its respective markets, added co-pack customers, and completed a significant facility expansion.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Ben Pham upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” with a $41 target, down from $44 and below the $47.44 average.

* Mr. Pham lowered his Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T, “outperform”) target to $21 from $24 and Boralex Inc. (BLX-T, “outperform”) to $39.50 from $45. The averages are $23.78 and $46.50, respectively.

* BMO’s Ryan Thompson lowered his Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T) target to $6 from $6.25 with a “market perform” rating. The average is $8.02.

* BMO’s Jackie Przybylowski cut her First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) target to $33 from $35 with an “outperform” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Orest Wowkodaw raised his target to $43 from $37 with a “sector outperform” rating. The current average is $35.

* CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Bek trimmed his target for Cogeco Inc. (CGO-T) to $101 from $105, maintaining a “neutral” rating, while TD Securities’ Vince Valentini cut his target to $130 from $140 with a “buy” rating. The average is $120.50.

* RBC’s Scott Robertson raised his Chesswood Group Ltd. (CHW-T) target by $1 to $16 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $18.67.

* JP Morgan analyst John Royall raised his Parkland Corp. (PKI-T) target to $55 from $53, reiterating an “overweight” recommendation. The average is $50.77.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.