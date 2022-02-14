Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) have “performed well,” iA Capital Markets analyst Matthew Weekes expects slower growth and other headwinds to weigh on performance moving forward.

Accordingly, he’s “moving to the sidelines,” lowering his recommendation to “hold” from “buy.”

On Friday, shares of the Calgary-based company rose 1.9 per cent following the premarket release of its fourth-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $3.69-billion missed both Mr. Weekes’s $3.75-billion estimate and the consensus forecast of $3.78, leaving its full-year EBITDA of $14-billion near the low end of its guidance.

“Distributable cash flow (DCF) per share of $1.23 was strong, resulting in annual DCF [discounted cash flow] per share of $4.96, near the top end of guidance,” the analyst said. “Positives in the quarter included record volumes on the Mainline and contribution from the Moda acquisition, while headwinds included warm weather leading to lower utility demand, the weaker US dollar partially offset by ENB’s hedging program, and a provision related to Mainline tolls under the interim International Joint Toll (IJT).”

After it reiterated its guidance, including adjusted EBITDA of $15.0-$15.6-billion, Mr. Weekes thinks 2022 “should be a strong year for growth,” however he warned it will be increasingly difficult for gains going forward.

“At the midpoint, this represents high single-digit growth, underpinned by a full year of the Line 3 Replacement and the Ingleside Energy Centre (IEC), higher average Mainline volumes, and additional organic growth in the business …but should temper in 2023 and beyond,” he said. “Following a tailwind-heavy year in2022, we expect growth to moderate based on ENB’s secured capital program and normalization of Mainline volumes, which will likely include some attrition to the Trans Mountain Expansion once that pipeline enters service (likely 2023).”

“Mainline tolling will likely re-enter the conversation as the timeline progresses. ENB has re-engaged shippers on tolling options for the Mainline, with the potential for a revised incentive tolling option to be implemented by mid-2023,or a cost of service (COS) framework to be implemented in late-2023. In our view, Mainline tolling represents an overhang of uncertainty that could cause some volatility in the share price as a potential resolution draws nearer.”

Mr. Weekes maintained a $56 target for Enbridge shares. The average target on the Street is $55.77, according to Refinitiv data.

“ENB’s Q4/21 results do not materially change our outlook,” said Mr. Weekes. “However, following the recent strong stock price performance, we are electing to move to a Hold rating as we consider a more moderate pace of projected organic growth, as well as potential headwinds, including volume competition from the Trans Mountain Expansion and uncertainties in Mainline tolling and various US pipelines. While ENB’s stock price has converged to our target price, the shares continue to offer an attractive dividend yield, largely underpinned by stable, contracted or regulated cash flow and earnings. ENB’s balance sheet is strong, and we look forward to potential catalysts that could provide upside to our outlook, being mainly new projects, which are increasingly weighted toward clean and low-carbon energy.”

Others making target changes include:

* National Bank Financial’s Patrick Kenny to $57 from $56 with an “outperform” rating.

“With the newly secured growth bumping our long-term estimates, our target taps up $1 to $57,” he said. “Despite a relatively skinny total return opportunity of approximately 9 per cent, we maintain our Outperform rating ahead of the Wabamun CCS hub potentially being sanctioned, representing 5-per-cent further valuation upside.”

* CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Catellier to $58 from $57 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

Seeing an “improving” outlook and an “attractive” valuation, National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar raised his rating for Saputo Inc. (SAP-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform.”

“We are upgrading because: (a) SAP will implement significant price increases, covering inflationary pressures; (b) Q4/F22+ should see year-over-year EPS growth after consecutive quarters of material declines; (c) Valuation is attractive, with SAP trading at 16.7 times NTM EPS [next 12-month earnings per share] versus the five-year average of 20.6 times; and (d) Near-term estimates are achievable,” he said in a research note released late Friday. “Specifically, F2023 consensus EBITDA is $1.517-billion (NBF is $1.577-billion). If pressures related to market factors recover slightly, SAP generates moderate efficiency benefits, F/X pressures stabilize and heightened transportation costs get covered by higher prices (as management indicated), SAP should outperform. (2) The primary risk to our upgrade is execution against SAP’s various improvement initiatives given historical underperformance.”

On Feb. 8, the Montreal-based dairy company reported largely in-line results for the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. Revenue of $3.901-billion was higher than Mr. Shreedhar’s $3.675-billion estimate, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $322-million was narrowly below his expectation ($317-million).

“SAP reiterated long-term targets contemplating EBITDA of $2.125-billion in F2025 (NBF is $1.987-billion),” he said. “Specifically, SAP noted that Canada performance is ahead of its plans, and expects it to deliver against plan objectives. UK performance has improved and SAP believes it will hit objectives in years 2-4. Argentina is similarly on track and expected to achieve plan objectives. Australia is expected to be close to plan objectives, despite milk declines. The biggest challenge is in the U.S., which will remain under pressure through year 2, although years 3-4 are expected to improve.”

Seeing its near-term estimates as “achievable,” Mr. Shreedhar trimmed his target to $33 from $35. The average is currently

“The primary risk to our upgrade is execution,” he said. “We believe that Saputo’s execution has been lagging for some time, pressuring ROIC [return on invested capital] and earnings growth. We are encouraged by Saputo’s recent executive management change, and Saputo’s orientation to focus on growing the core business instead of capturing large acquisitions. We are also encouraged by management’s proactive pricing measures and ongoing facility improvement initiatives.”

=====

Following a “solid” fourth quarter, “healthy” outlook and dividend outlook, National Bank Financial’s Tal Woolley expects RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T) to reveal “more good news” at its Feb. 23 Analyst Day event.

On Friday, the Toronto-based REIT reported funds from operations per unit of 46 cents, up 18 per cent year-over-year and exceeding both the analyst’s 38-cent estimate and the consensus forecast of 38 cents. It also announced a 6-per-cent increase in its distribution to $1.02 annually.

“SPNOI [same property new operating income] growth excluding provisions also turned positive in Q4, coming in at 1.0 per cent (4.9 per cent including them),” said Mr. Woolley. “SPNOI should go higher over the year, as occupancy rises. Q4 occupancy was 96.1 per cent (up 120 basis points year-over-year, 50 basis points quarter-over-quarter), with commitments for another 70 basis points ahead. Collections are approaching pre-pandemic levels at 99 per cent, meaning lower earnings provisions and greater earnings visibility. Blended leasing spreads were up 5 per cent. Leasing progress is solid at The Well with 90 per cent of the office component leased (first cash rents expected in H2/22). The retail is 50-per-cent leased (62 per cent including tenants in advanced discussions), with completion expected in H1/23.”

Seeing its unveiled financial targets giving unitholders “increased visibility” on returns and expected growth, he added: “From the call, we believe management expects 3-4-per-cent SPNOI growth, along with $1.2-billion in development completions over the next two years, could drive similar 5-7 per cent FFO per unit growth longer term (more details seem likely at the upcoming investor day), creating a likely upward revision bias on consensus estimates. With expected development completions to surpass development spending for the next couple of years, we anticipate that leverage ratios, which fell quarter-over-quarter, will continue to fall closer to pre-COVID levels in time. Introducing growth/payout guidance shows a willingness to be held financially accountable by REI’s relatively new c-suite: something that we believe should not be overlooked by investors.”

Maintaining an “outperform” recommendation, Mr. Woolley raised his target to $27 from $25. The average is currently $26.14.

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Mark Dwelle thinks Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH.U-T, FFH-T) is “making all the right moves,” raising his financial expectations after “probably the best underwriting result” he has seen in his 20 years following the company.

On Friday, Toronto-based Fairfax reported fourth-quarter 2021 net earnings per share of $33.64, exceeding $32.68 a year ago as well as Mr. Dwelle’s $14.15 estimate. The result included $938-million in net realized and unrealized gains on its investments.

“Results are positively impacted by a lower share count, a better combined ratio and rising premiums,” he said. “These positives are partly offset by higher assumed minority interest (Odyssey is a very profitable unit) and modest adjustments to reserving and cat assumptions. Our 2023 estimate rises to $73.75 from $64.50 mostly as a result of reduced share count. On an operating basis we are similarly raising our estimate to $55.78 from $52.21 for 2022 and to $62.05 from $53.72 for 2023. Our estimates do not include Go-Digit which would become consolidated once necessary approvals are achieved (a modest positive to ‘22 and beyond).”

Keeping an “outperform” rating, Mr. Dwelle hiked his target to US$675 from US$600 also factoring in a December move to spend US$1-billion on a share buyback. The average is $832.26 (Canadian).

“Strong growth in a hard market is true to its playbook and opportunistic,” he said. “Investment portfolio positioning could also be a ‘22 tailwind. Add all that to a $1 billion buyback in the quarter and we see a management that is making all the right moves yet a share multiple that still greatly lags peers. We think there is significant room for multiple expansion and continue to view FFH shares as a best-in-class value opportunity at about 0.75 times book value.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* JP Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti upgraded Telus Corp. (T-T) to “overweight” from “neutral” with a $36 target, rising from $30. The average on the Street is $33.60.

* National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev trimmed his target for ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (ABCT-T) to $7 from $9 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $8.21.

“Recent M&A was carried out at a time when company’s own balance sheet is under pressure but given significant private equity ownership structure, Board and the team have elected to push forward,” he said. “With material amount of dilution, math is not in the company’s favour (while the acquired assets are not exhibiting trough top lines – which on the one hand is great because it shows resilience, but on the other hand, makes the transactions much more expensive as there is no rebound effect). Having fully incorporated M&A into our forecasts (and the resulting equity dilution, share count is 2 times now vs. post-IPO), we compress our target price.”

* Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley cut his Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) target to $5 from $6, keeping a “sell” rating. The average is $5.99.

* National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen trimmed his CAE Inc. (CAE-T) target by $1 to $44, exceeding the $39.80 average, with an “outperform” rating, while Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier cut his target to $37 from $38 with a “buy” rating.

“We maintain our Outperform rating on CAE shares following fiscal Q3 results,” said Mr. Doerksen. “Although near-term results will continue see the impacts from pandemic, we believe the Civil sector is firmly on the way to a full recovery. We also remain bullish on the long-term strategic impact on CAE’s Defence segment from the L3Harris acquisition. With acquisitions CAE has made over the past two years along with the restructuring that should also boost margins, we see CAE as a materially larger and more profitable business in the postpandemic world.”

* Cowen and Co. analyst Oliver Chen slashed his target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-N, GOOS-T) to US$37, below the US$42.55 average, from US$56 with an “outperform” rating.

* Canaccord’s Aravinda Galappatthige lowered his target for Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) to $17 from $19 with a “speculative buy” rating. The average is $17.79.

“We have adjusted our estimates for the impact of the most recent wave of COVID-19 and related restrictions. Our forecasts now assume a return to within 10 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by H2/22. We believe F2023 expectations now reflect a more reasonable post-pandemic financial picture and a more reliable basis for valuation,” he said.

* TD Securities analyst Daryl Young raised his Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-Q, CIGI-T) target to US$185 from US$180 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$184.08.

* National Bank’s Richard Tse raised his target for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T) to $2,350, below the $2,594.01 average, from $2,100 with a “sector perform” rating.

“All in, we believe Constellation continues to consistently execute on its acquisition growth strategy while offering investors defensive attributes from a largely recurring revenue (cash flow) base. While all positive, we continue to believe the risk-to-reward profile is balanced from a valuation standpoint,” he said.

* Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young bumped up his Definity Financial Corp. (DFY-T) target to $33 from $32 with a “buy” rating. The average is $33.78.

“DFY offers investors a pure play into the Canadian P&C insurance sector. It has invested significantly into its digital platforms, derisked certain businesses and has considerable capital flexibility to grow organically and through acquisitions,” he said.

* CIBC World Markets analyst Mark Jarvi trimmed his target for Fortis Inc. (FTS-T) to $60, above the $59.32 average, from $61, keeping a “neutral” rating.

* Canaccord’s Scott Chan increased his IGM Financial Inc. (IGM-T) target to $57 from $55 with “buy” rating. The average is $56.

* Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan cut his Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T) target to US$85 from US$93 with an “overweight” rating, while CIBC’s Krista Friesen lowered her target to US$96 from US$104 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$97.94.

* Canaccord’s Robert Young raised his Sangoma Technologies Corp. (SANG-Q, STC-T) target to $24 from $22 with a “buy” rating, while TD Securities’ David Kwan lowered his target to $27 from $31 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $31.50.

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland cut his Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) target to US$950 from US$1,750 with a “neutral” rating. The average is US$1,467.66.

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan trimmed his target for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T) to $39 from $42 with an “outperform” rating, while Canaccord’s Yuri Lynk cut his target to $45 from $47 with a “buy” rating. The average is $41.77.

“We are reiterating our BUY rating and lowering our target price ... ahead of Q4/2021 results.” said Mr. Lynk. “We continue to see earnings power of $1.90 in 2024, which we feel is conservative. At this point, SNC should have completed its loss making lump-sum turnkey (LSTK) contracts. Professional services comparables trade at 25 times 2022 estimated EPS, which implies a $58 stock price after discounting our 2024 EPS estimate back a year at 10 per cent and adding $15.00 per share for Capital. However, between now and then we expect uneven financial performance as LSTK contracts require negative cost reforecasts.”

* Peel Hunt analyst Tim Huff lowered his target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T) to $70 from $77 with an “overweight” rating. The average is US$57.54.

* RBC’s Drew McReynolds raised his Yellow Pages Ltd. (Y-T) target by $1 to $14 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $14.33.