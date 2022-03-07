Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While he viewed first-quarter earnings season for Canadian banks as “great,” National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine is now taking “a more cautious stance” in the near term, reducing his financial expectations for the sector.

“Every bank beat expectations (both on EPS and PTPP), Capital Markets segments smashed the ‘tough comps’ concerns and organic growth trends continued,” he said. “Nonetheless, we are reducing our 2022 (Q2/22-Q4/22) & 2023 estimates by approximately 5 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. Some revised assumptions may be difficult to rationalize (e.g., lower rate hike expectations). Our overriding goal, though, is to simply make our estimates more conservative.”

In a research report released Monday, Mr. Dechaine downgraded his recommendations for both Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” previously, seeing them as the most rate sensitive in the group and having a “variety of specific earnings headwinds” that have been reflected in his revised estimates.”

“Clearly, the world has changed in a very short timeframe. And it could easily revert to a more positive backdrop in short order,” he said. “However, the balance of factors in the near-term are more negative than positive, in our view. The sector is trading at 11 times our revised 2023 EPS, a level which we do not view as opportunistic, considering downside risks facing the overall economy (and, hence, the banks). We have also entered what has historically been the weakest performance period for banks stocks, with the group underperforming the S&P/TSX in 5 of the past 6 years (by an average of 120bps). In turn, we believe it makes sense to trim bank positions.”

For TD, Mr. Dechaine expects its acquisition of US$13.4-billion takeover of Memphis-based First Horizon Corp. to close in the second quarter of 2023, later than the first-quarter timeline set out, noting: “The difference reflects regulatory approval uncertainty and has the effect of reducing our 2023 EPS by the estimated contribution of the acquisition.”

He also emphasized the impact of changes to its overdraft fee lineup, estimated to have a negative revenue impact of US$250-million, adding: “We note this adjustment represents roughly a third of our 2023 estimate revision. Although overdraft fees represent only about 1 per cent of TD’s consolidated revenue, the earnings impact is larger since there are no operating costs attached to them (at least in a material way).”

Mr. Dechaine’s target for TD shares slid to $100 from $110. The average target on the Street is $110.31, according to Refinitiv data.

Similarly, Mr. Dechaine is pushing back his expecting closing period for BMO’s $20.9-billion deal for San Francisco-based Bank of the West to the second quarter of 2023, citing regulatory approval uncertainty and leading to reduced earnings projections.

He also expects reduced gains from securities, particularly on Private Equity holdings, noting: “In our view, favourable market conditions that have boosted these gains (i.e., narrow credit spreads, frothy equity markets) have turned. As a result, we are adjusting our other income forecasts lower, bringing our level of securities gains forecasts closer to pre-COVID levels.”

Mr. Dechaine’s target for BMO shares slid to $151 from $163. The average is $165.48.

Mr. Dechaine also lowered his target for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) by $1 to $90 with a “sector perform” rating (unchanged). The average is $98.07.

He maintained his ratings and targets for these stocks:

* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, “outperform”) at $167. Average: $174.92.

* Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “outperform”) at $147. Average: $151.22.

* Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T, “sector perform”) at $44. Average: $44.13.

* Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T, “sector perform”) at $49. Average: $48.09.

Even though Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) blew past the Street’s expectations for its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results, a group of equity analysts reduced their forecast and target prices for the retailer on Monday, expressing concerns about its current valuation and an uncertain retail climate.

“We see a risk that rising inflation, interest rates and gasoline prices hamper discretionary spending and mattress sales. However, in our view, the current valuation at 9 times forward earnings, 5 multiple points lower than ZZZ’s historical average, adequately reflects an uncertain macro environment and present an appealing entry point for long-term investors,” said Stifel analyst Martin Landry.

Sleep Country shares jumped 5.4 per cent on Friday after reporting revenue of $271-million, up from $249-million during the same period a year ago and above the consensus forecast of $250-million. Adjusted earnings per share of 83 cents rose year-over-year from 74 cents and also topped the Street’s projection of 68 cents.

“Over a two-year period, ZZZ’s Q4/21 EPS almost doubled, an impressive performance which is the result of market share gains, fixed cost leverage, strategic partnerships and clever acquisitions,” said Mr. Landry.

However, he warned Sleep Country enters 2022 facing “difficult” year-over-year comps, noting: “The company generated record volume growth in 2021, some of which may have been pulled forward as Canadians reallocated their travel budgets to home improvement. In addition, the macro-economic environment could create some headwinds with high inflation and increasing interest rates potentially eroding Canadians’ discretionary income which could impact mattress sales. Management indicated that store traffic in recent weeks has been slower due to the Russia/Ukraine conflict and stock market weakness negatively impacting consumer sentiment.”

“We have reduced our sales growth assumption by 270 basis points to 8.8 per cent for 2022 as we believe that rising inflation may curb discretionary spending and mattress sales. We have increased our gross margin assumption by 110 bps to reflect recent trends. We are also assuming a share buyback of $50-million, vs $20-million previously. The two latter positives offset the lower revenue and keep our EPS unchanged.”

Keeping a “buy” rating for Sleep Country shares, Mr. Landry trimmed his target to $46 from $49. The average on the Street is $40.86.

“Except for the market correction in March 2020, ZZZ’s forward P/E of 9 times is reaching lows not seen since going public in 2015. Investors have recently been rotating out of consumer discretionary companies with ZZZ included in this rotation. In our view, the current valuation represent an appealing entry point for long-term investors,” he said.

Others making changes include:

* National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreedhar to $41 from $46 with a “sector perform” rating.

“The price target decrease largely reflects lower valuation multiple (increased risks associated with heightened inflation, cyclical product mix, and increasingly uncertain backdrop,” he said.

* CIBC’s John Zamparo to $39 from $47 with an “outperformer” rating.

Pointing to increased market volatility and awaiting for “better visibility” on its liquidity, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li lowered his recommendation for Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (LOCL-T) to “hold” from “buy” on Monday.

“Since 1Q FY22 results in mid-February, market conditions have worsened with the Russia–Ukraine conflict fuelling another sharp rise in inflation, prolonging supply chain disruptions and throwing the financial markets into further turmoil,” he said in a note.

Mr. Li said the Vancouver-based local and organic online grocery company expects cash burn to improve by 40-50 per cent per quarter, leading him to project cash burn of $7-million in the second quarter of this fiscal year and $4-million in the third quarter.

“At quarter-end, total liquidity stood at $10-million, implying sufficient liquidity for 1–2 more quarters,” he said. “LOCL is seeking additional financing as well as the divesture of its four non-core Blush Lane grocery stores in Alberta (we estimate potential proceeds of $10-million). Encouragingly, management expects the e-grocery business to be FCF-positive in 3Q FY22. While FoodX eGMS will remain cash flow–negative, it should improve as fees from Carrefour start to increase in 2H.”

Citing near-term macro “uncertainties,” Mr. Li cut his target for Freshlocal shares to 70 cents from $2. The current average is 65 cents.

“If LOCL succeeds in securing sufficient liquidity to fund it until it becomes FCF-positive, there should be upside to the share price since we believe it currently reflects the likelihood of financial distress. But failure to do so will result in further downside,” he said.

IA Capital Markets analyst Matthew Weekes expects sustained near-term uncertainty surrounding AltaGas Ltd.’s (ALA-T) Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), “which likely moves the deleveraging profile further out.”

However, after “mixed” fourth-quarter 2021 financial results, he said he remains constructive on the medium-to long-term growth fundamentals for the company’s hybrid gas utility/midstream platform, “including Montney gas growth beyond short-term activity delays, rate base growth in gas Utilities, and structural NGL export demand to Asian markets.”

“ALA recorded an impairment charge on its equity investment in the MVP due to ongoing regulatory challenges. The timing of a potential in-service date for the project remains uncertain, but it will likely not be until at least 2023,” said Mr. Weekes.

On Friday, shares of AltaGas slid 1.1 per cent after it reported before the bell normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter of $341-million, missing Mr. Weekes’s projection of $355-million. However, normalized earnings per share of 38 cents topped his estimate by 4 cents.

”The Midstream segment was in line with our forecast, as expected headwinds from hedging losses and the flooding in B.C. offset growth in the platform and increased processing and fractionation volumes,” he said. “Utilities was below our forecast, impacted by warm weather, FX, and lower retail marketing margins.

“Asset sales announced ... The main one of these are certain non-operated gas processing assets for $235-million, which is expected to close in Q2/22. ALA indicated the sales multiple on these assets at 9-10 times. We are taking a neutral stance on this transaction, as, although the multiple is lower than our valuation multiple for the enterprise, it also increases ALA’s weighting to higher-value Utilities.”

While AltaGas maintained its 2022 guidance, Mr. Weekes cut his estimates closer to the low end based on the newly announced asset sales and to “consider other factors such as potential lingering effects of the floods into early Q1/22, delayed activity in NEBC, and tempered ROE for Utilities.”

“This is offset in our valuation due to EPS remaining relatively unchanged and increased comparable multiples,” he added.

Keeping a “buy” rating, Mr. Weekes raised his target for AltaGas shares by $1 to $31. The average target is $31.23.

Other analysts making adjustments include:

* ATB Capital Markets’ Nate Heywood to $32 from $30 with an “outperform” rating.

“Despite some headwinds in the quarter, including warmer weather for Q4/21, the Company is well situated for strong risk-adjusted cash flows moving forward as it continues to invest in the Utilities business. The near immediate returns should also lend support to the Company’s deleveraging priorities as it continues to target a sub 5x multiple. Management continues to find alternative ways to help accelerate the deleveraging process as illustrated by the recent non-core asset sales. Management continues to guide to 2022,” said Mr. Heywood.

* CIBC’s Robert Catellier to $33 from $34 with an “outperformer” rating.

Following in-line quarterly results and an acceleration of its debt reduction, National Bank Financial analyst Travis Wood upgraded MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform,” citing its “valuation, deleveraging momentum, unhedged volumes with significant torque to higher oil prices and an improved egress picture that has the option to provide growth when the market should dictate.”

Mr. Wood cut his target for MEG shares by $1 to $24. The average is $19.21.

“MEG trades at a discounted valuation of 3.6 times 2022 estimated EV/DACF [enterprise value to debt-adjusted cash flow] compared to its peer group at 4.3 times and its three-year historical average of 5.4 times,” he said. “We are decreasing our target price to $24.00 (from $25.00) on account of estimate changes; however, our total return of 40 per cent supports our Outperform rating. Our target price remains based on a 2022 EV/DACF multiple of 5.0 times.”

In other analyst actions:

* Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert upgraded Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) to “overweight” from “neutral” and hiked his target to US$112, up from US$87 and above the US$91.46 average.

* Following in-line fourth-quarter results, National Bank Financial analyst Rupert Merer increased his target for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-N, AQN-T) to US$16 from US$15.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$17.

“We are maintaining our OP rating, with potential for earnings growth and asset sell-downs,” said Mr. Merer. “However, dividend growth could slow, with our forecasted payout ratio at 95 per cent for 2022 (assuming 5-per-cent distribution growth).”

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed raised her Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T) to $13.50, exceeding the $13.14 average, from $12.50 with a “neutral” rating, while National Bank’s Matt Kornack raised his target to $12.50 from $12 with a “sector perform” rating.

* Credit Suisse’s Manav Gupta increased his target for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) to $74 from $63 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $74.36.

* Seeing “better days ahead,” Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk raised his Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM-T) target by $1 to $8, below the $10.21 average, with a “hold” rating.

“DBM trades at 7 times our 2022 EPS estimate, which sounds inexpensive in absolute terms,” he said. “However, the North American Building Materials Distribution group trades at just 7 times 2022 estimated EPS. In our view, this reflects investors’ preference to apply a trough multiple on perceived cyclical peak earnings, a typical valuation approach for deep cyclicals. It is so typical that management noted on the call it also uses a mid-cycle approach when valuing potential acquisition targets. With 2023 earnings likely to represent more normalized levels we are comfortable using an 11-times multiple to set our target, down from 11.5 times on sector-wide multiple compression.”

* CIBC’s Stephanie Price reduced her target for Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T) to $47 from $58 with an “outperformer” rating, while TD Securities’ Daniel Chan cut his target to $50 from $60 with a “buy” rating and Scotia’s Paul Steep lowered his target to $51 from $58 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $50.75.

* CIBC’s Scott Fromson cut his Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) to $43 from $48, below the $47.19 average, with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank’s Zachary Evershed reduced his target to $45 from $45.50 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang lowered his target for Parkland Corp. (PKI-T) to $49 from $53, exceeding the $48.77 average, with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar cut his target to $45 from $48 with an “outperform” rating.

“We remain constructive on PKI given ongoing end-market recovery and attractive valuation. In our view, PKI’s share underperformance is related, in part, to fund flow imbalance (it’s in the energy index and doesn’t benefit from rising commodity prices),” said Mr. Shreedhar. “Following significant acquisition activity, PKI will focus on integration and balance sheet improvement in the nearterm (current net debt-to-EBITDA is 3.3 times vs. PKI’s target of more than 3.0 times; we forecast leverage of 3.0 times by the end of 2022).”

* CIBC’s John Zamparo cut his Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T) target to $19 from $23 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $25.

* In response to the announcement of its expanded position in the Clearwater oil play through a strategic land partnership with the Peavine Metis Settlement, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris MacCulloch raised his target for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T) to $7 from $6.25 with a “buy” rating. The average is $6.88.

“From our perspective, the agreement validates TVE’s long-standing commitment to Indigenous reconciliation while providing clear visibility to an expanded drilling inventory in one of the top-tier oil plays in North America given successful offsetting competitor wells,” he said.