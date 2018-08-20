Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research says that consumers are stretching out the use of smartphones, and so far Apple Inc. has “mastered” the trend. That should change in 2019, he says, and he’s cut his rating on the stock to “sell,” with a US$165 price target versus Friday’s close of US$213.32.

“The iPhone X has been very successful and well received by consumers. It has been so successful, that we think it has brought forward demand, over a structurally declining trend, as refresh cycles elongate. As a result, we expect material disappointment in 2019. Demand brought forward this year will drive an “air pocket”, and the introduction of a lower-price premium OLED phone won’t be enough to make up for the shortfall.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ferragu expects iPhone revenue to decline 8 per cent in 2019, versus analyst consensus expecting 1 per cent growth. That puts his 2019 earnings-per-share estimates 9 per cent below consensus. “History shows the stock doesn’t like these moments,” he says, and he expects Apple’s price-to-earnings multiple to compress by 25 per cent to 12 times 2020 EPS.

***

Analyst Troy MacLean of BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. raised his target price on InterRent REIT to $12.50 from $11.75 while maintaining his “outperform” rating. The stock closed at $11.59 Friday.

Mr. MacLean increased his estimate of the REIT’s net asset value to $10.50 from $9.75 and continues to base his target on a 20 per cent premium to NAV. He says the REIT, which owns apartment buildings in Ontario and Quebec with more than 9,000 suites in total, reported record rent increases in the second quarter, and the gains “appear to be accelerating.” The company recently raised $115 million and plans to use $86 million of it for acquisitions in Montreal and the GTA.

***

In Canadian analyst actions Monday:

* Atico Mining Corp : Eight Capital cuts price target to C$0.75 from C$0.90

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

* New Gold Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to hold from sell Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order.

* Ascendant Resources Inc : Eight Capital raises target to C$1.20 from C$1.10

* Atico Mining Corp : Eight Capital cuts price target to C$0.75 from C$0.90

* Just Energy Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$4.50 from C$5.25

* Maricann Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$3.75 from C$4.25

* New Gold Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to hold from sell

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Reuters